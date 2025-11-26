23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They’re Pokémon

by

We all have that friend. You know, the one whose home is a beautiful graveyard of hobbies past: a lonely sourdough starter, a half-finished painting of a fruit bowl, and enough yarn to clothe a family of sheep. They dive into new crafts with the untamed enthusiasm of a golden retriever seeing a tennis ball.

What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a weekend? Don’t you worry. We’ve curated a list of gifts that will feed their creative soul and become their brand-new, all-consuming passion… until the next shiny thing catches their eye.

#1 Your Friend Can Paint Their Anxieties And Then Watch Them Literally Evaporate With A Buddha Board

Review: “I purchased the Buddha board as a gift for my granddaughter. She loves drawing on it and spends time using it instead of screen time. Mission accomplished! Her siblings are now requesting one of their own.” – S. Suitt

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Lord Rockefeller

#2 Let Your Friend Aggressively Poke Some Fluff Into An Adorable New Friend With This Needle Felting Kit

Review: “This was the most satisfying project I’ve tried in a long time. I’ve never felted before, but this kit had everything I needed to get started. There are a lot of needles included, and the felting pad seems to be very good quality for a beginner. It took me about two hours this afternoon to make my first kitty – I made him a little more detailed than the instructions showed. I think he turned out super cute for a first attempt. :) I’m hooked!” – Nursery Nurse

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#3 The Only Time Your Friend Will Be Encouraged To Draw The Line Is With The Reverse Coloring Book

Review: “I love my new book! Fun pages to make designs on! One page is giving me MAD Georgia O’Keefe vibes haha! Fun book all in all! Can’t wait to buy the others!” – Vidonni G.

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Vidonni G.

#4 All Those Empty Glass Bottles Can Finally Start Paying Rent As A New Set Of Drinking Glasses Thanks To This Bottle Cutter

Review: “This is my first bottles that I’ve made and it kinda looks pretty cool. Ive never cut class in my life and was very scary at the beginning but the cutter comes with everything you possibly need (including gloves for safety) to do great cuts. Instruction is very detailed and i love it.” – DS

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: Amazon

#5 Your Friend Can Finally Have A Starter Baby To Name And Nurture With This Sourdough Bread Making Kit

Review: “I’m new to Sourdough and this kit made this easy to get through everything quickly. I’m pretty obsessed.” – GouldReview

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, GouldReview

#6 Get Your Friend A Book Nook Building Kit So Their Bookshelf Can Have Its Own Main Character Moment

Review: “Beware of counterfeit versions of this set. I purchased a counterfeit set that was far inferior and was missing several parts. I returned that set and purchased this one from CUTEBEE and I am very impressed. The wood used is crisp and straight, the laser cutting and patterns are precise and overall just like the marketing images. Very good attention to detail” – Thomas Aaron

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#7 A Hand Lettering 101 Book Turns Them Into A Calligraphy Pro

Review: “I bought this book because I wanted to learn to hand letter and it quickly improved my understanding of how to! Of course practice makes perfect so I really appreciate the practice pdf provided by ChalkFullofLove and the publisher!” – Her Wild Nest

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Your Friend Can Finally Have Their Own Ghost Moment Without Needing Patrick Swayze With This Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit

Review: “Dude this is so cute for a date night, I was a little iffy on the price BUT if you think about buying all this separately you’d end up probably paying way more. Or end up with super cheap tools/clay that will make your project look like sheet.” – jasmine

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

Alright, take a breather. Is your online shopping cart starting to look like the inside of a Michaels craft store? Good. That means you’re on the right track. Remember, you’re not just buying a gift; you’re funding your friend’s next two-week-long personality trait, and honestly, what’s a greater honor than that?

#9 For The Friend Who Treats Their Notebooks Like Precious Museum Artifacts, The Wreck This Journal Is A Welcome Dose Of Chaos

Review: “My daughter found this online. Maybe she saw it on TikTok? I’m not sure, but she asked me for it. I wasn’t going to say “No” to a journal! It really is a neat journal! There are instructions on every page. It’s funny because the instructions are to do things that you’re not normally supposed to do w books like ; put in freezer, compost , crumble , rip etc. It’s a fabulous tool for getting out feelings! It gives them permission to jack everything up! I think it’s great! I also think it’d be great for boys as well as girls! I’d definitely recommend this journal!!” – Candie

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Candie

#10 A Gorgeous Bouquet That Actually Thrives On Neglect Can Be Built With LEGO Botanicals

Review: “I have mine set up at work. These ones anyway. They’re so fun to do and Lego makes them super easy to follow!” – Scott

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Scott

#11 Cultivate Creativity With A Miniature Greenhouse Building Kit. Perfect For Those Who Love Tiny Details And Architecture, This Kit Lets You Build A Charming Greenhouse Without The Need For A Green Thumb

Review: “This was a really fun project that forces you to take your time. […]The most fun part was putting all the pieces together and seeing it come to life.” – saraj88

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

#12 Stitch Your Own Zoo With The Adorable Sew Mini Animals Kit

Review: “I originally bought the mini food kit and loved that. This is so much fun and so relaxing. Even if you are a beginner, this product will help build some skills. ” – Lissa

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Basically Mother Nature’s Confetti, These Pressed Flowers Will Make Any Craft Project Bloom

Review: “The variety was perfect to fill up 3 8×10 floating frames. The flowers were as pictured in the listing. I appreciated the included tweezers to place the flowers without accidentally crushing them.” – Mama Bear

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: Amazon

#14 Even Your Friend Who Can’t Follow A Recipe Can Make A Cute New Buddy With A Woobles Crochet Kit

Review: “Zero negatives to share. I started with the Narwhal. As a first time crocheter, it was challenging. BUT the videos made it so intuitive and easy to follow! The yarn is incredible- soft and easy to manipulate. I just finished Fred the dinosaur and I can’t wait for the next one!!! Highly recommend!! You will not regret your Woobling adventure!” – Kelly E.

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Let Your Friend Bake Up Some Bling That’s Almost As Sweet As They Are With This Clay Charm Bracelet Kit

Review: “This has been a great craft kit! My daughter and I both followed the simple, clearly illustrated instructions to create these tiny charms. They dry with bright color and wonderful shine. Each charm takes a tiny amount of clay, so the kit makes oodles of charms.” – K. J. Fernandez

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#16 It’s Time For Your Friend Group To Get Summer Camp Serious With This Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

Review: “I ordered this for a mom and daughter craft/ coffee date. About 30 bracelets were made, with left over beads, and everyone was thrilled!” – Ani Fernandez

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Ani Fernandez

If you’re starting to think, “Wow, my friend might have a slight commitment problem when it comes to hobbies,” you are not wrong. But look at the bright side! Their ever-shifting passions mean they are literally the easiest and most exciting person to shop for. Let’s dive back into more things that will make them say, “OMG, I’ve always wanted to try that!”

#17 Your Friend Can Finally Hang Out With A Bunch Of Fun-Gis Thanks To This Merry Mushroom Jigsaw Puzzle

Review: “I have been eyeing the Merry Mushroom Village Picnic – 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for quite some time now, as I am a huge fan of mushrooms and fairies. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint!” – Shannon

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Shannon

#18 That Expensive Sushi Delivery Guy Is About To Get Real Lonely Now That Your Friend Has A Sushi Making Set

Review: “Easy to use. Makes great sushi.” – Katherine Argabright

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Katherine Argabright

#19 Your Friend Can Finally Experience The Joy Of Building Something Without The Inevitable IKEA-Induced Meltdown Thanks To These 3D Wooden Puzzles

Review: “The puzzle was very delicate, but it was fun to build! It worked well and was beautiful!” – Lilith Reeb

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, John

#20 Dog-Earing Pages Is A Literary Crime, So Gift Your Friend The Sparkly Alibi They Need With A Diamond Painting Bookmark

Review: “These were exactly what I was hoping for! very easy to do and very cute! I sprayed them with some acrylic sealer and haven’t lost any of the beads during use.” – fullybookedmillennial

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, fullybookedmillennial

#21 There’s No Kiln Required For Your Friend To Create Their Next Masterpiece With This Air Dry Modeling Clay Kit

Review: “Great consistency and colours. My daughter loves art and making things. She made these cute creatures. They are easy to work with and pliable; can also mix them up to make different colours. The harden a little after a few hours to maintain the shape which I like. Would recommend this product.” – Michelle

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com, Michelle

#22 Your Friend Can Finally Become The Tiny Monarch They Were Always Meant To Be With This And Farm Castle Kit

Review: “Couldn’t be happier, we have no problems with ill fitting parts, escape isn’t possible. These guys easily climb the vertical ventilation shaft so even though the hoses seem slippery, mobility isn’t an issue. In our house it is more fun for adults than for kids, but in fairness I was the one who bought it and either way I’m pleased. Would buy again for sure!” – MarkenNerd

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: amazon.com

#23 All The Sparkle Of A Disco Ball And The Zen Of A Coloring Book Have Been Combined In A Diamond Painting Kit

Review: “This is a larger canvas. Great amount of beads comes in this kit. Comes in a clear wrap, not a box (you are unable to see what the canvas is until unpacking from kit.) Really nice picture and the grid is easy to read the letters for the color identification. Highly recommend if you like diamond painting! Very pretty picture.” – LM

23 Gifts For Your Friend Who Collects Hobbies Like They&#8217;re Pokémon

Image source: Amazon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘O Canada’: This Online Page Shares Memes About Life In Canada That Sum Up The Country Perfectly
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Hilariously Relatable Comics About Retail Life By Stephen Beals (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
First Impressions of New AMC Series “Loaded”
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2017
The Voices of Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2022
Roger Ailes’ Son Zachary Seems as Awful as Roger Was With Revenge Comment
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
These Hand-Painted Mugs Will Let You Enjoy Art While In The Wild
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025