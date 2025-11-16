Hey Pandas, What Was One Event That Proved You Had Caring Friends? (Closed)

What is one time you knew your friends really cared, loved, or protected you? Let me know!
#1
Homecoming my freshman year I was overwhelmed by the loudness. (I am very sensitive to sound and usually wear headphones that cancel out other sound and listen to my own music, didn’t have them for some reason) My friend took me to the side and got me water, sat me down, etc. Keep in mind that I had only known them for a couple months. They ask if I want a hug and I said no, they respected that and asked if there was anything else they could do and let me just like lean my head on their shoulder so my dominant ear wasn’t as loud. They have kept I’m mind that noise is on of my triggers for a sensory/mental breakdown in me and have learned how to help me.
TL;DR: I was overwhelmed at a school dance and they helped me to the beset of their abilities and have respected how I need to be treated when my brain goes awry.
#2
When I came out to my friends. After almost a year, they’re still super supporting!
#3
when i was super excited about my favorite singer replying to my comment on a youtube premiere. every single one of my friends had a genuine good reaction and they were all happy and excited for me. my old friends wouldn’t have acted that way. at most, they may have said “cool”
Follow Us