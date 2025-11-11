Photographer Photoshops His Dog Into A Giant

When photographer Christopher Cline moved from Virginia to Minnesota, he was feeling homesick and “sliding into a sad place in life.” But then his girlfriend brought him Juji. Though the photographer wasn’t keen on getting a dog at first, the adorable Goldendoodle not only became his best friend, he brought his inspiration back.
Now Cline creates amusing Photoshop manipulations featuring the giant Juji and Cline himself taking all sorts of adventures together. He wants his photos to have a “kids’ book feel.” “I immediately fell in love with him,” said Cline. “He has turned my life completely around and we are now absolutely inseparable. I have found a new outlook on life and in my artwork and I owe it all to him.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Follow Us