This Giant Cat Amazes People On The Internet As He Can Reach The Countertop Like It’s No Big Deal

A giant cat recently shocked the internet by amazing people with its size. Zeus is a Maine Coon cat from Moldova who is a staggering 39 inches tall when standing on his back legs!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Daniela, Zeus’s mom, wrote: “People are always shocked when they see Zeus, both in person and online. Many don’t even know Maine Coons exist, so their reactions are priceless. Even people familiar with the breed are amazed by his size. Some of the viral comments like ‘he’s a dog,’ ‘a werewolf,’ ‘a forest spirit,’ or even ‘a toddler in a costume’ always make me smile!”
So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at this black (almost) lion!
Meet Zeus, not your average cat, he is truly a giant Maine Coon!
Daniela shared more about Zeus.
“From the start, I knew Zeus was special. I had always wanted a Maine Coon and did thorough research to find a kitten with the most pronounced breed characteristics. Zeus had incredible potential, and I focused on providing him with the best care—quality food, regular play, and tracking his growth. Now, three years later, I’m incredibly proud of how magnificent he’s become.”
Zeus’s size has amazed people on the internet and now he is a rising star with 49M views on TikTok
“Zeus’s online presence is quite impressive—he’s amassed millions of views across Instagram and TikTok, with videos reaching as high as 49 million views! He also has videos with 41 million views, 27 million views, and 20 million views, which really highlights how special he is. Even before his viral fame, Zeus was already a star. We own an IT company where he became our mascot. I often brought Zeus to the office for socializing, and all the employees loved him, even inviting friends to meet him! He also has a LinkedIn page: Zeus on LinkedIn.
Also, you can chat with an AI version of him on his website to learn more about his diet, grooming, and favorite toys: Zeus’s Website,” wrote Daniela.
Food is on the counter? No problem, no problem at all
In comparison to the other cat he lives with, Zeus’s massive frame often makes his companion look like a little kitten, showcasing a huge contrast between their sizes
We were wondering how the global attention from TikTok has affected the owners and Zeus.
Daniela responded: “The global attention has been amazing. When I first started sharing Zeus’s videos, it was to show the world what an extraordinary Maine Coon he is. It’s been wonderful to see the viral response and how much people love him. I’ve connected with animal lovers from all over the world, and the support has been incredible. One of my favorite interactions was with a fan from Australia—we ended up talking about kangaroos, and she sent me a photo of one in her yard—which for me was an extraordinary and very funny finding! These interactions have been so rewarding, and Zeus is getting a lot of love, advice, and support from fellow Maine Coon lovers.”
Zeus when he was 4 months old vs 3 years old
Maine Coons are known for their friendly, dog-like personalities. We were wondering whether Zeus has any particularly quirky behaviors or traits that make him stand out beyond his size.
Daniela shared: “When you interact with Zeus, you immediately realize that he is no ordinary cat. In his eyes, you can read a strong intelligence, and his behaviors prove it. He knows how to sit on command, give high fives, and even eats at the table, sitting on a chair like a person! His independent thinking and willingness to ‘collaborate’ when he knows there’s a benefit show just how smart he is.”
Daniela, Zeus’s mom, wrote: “Life with Zeus is a true joy. His size is always impressive, and it never fails to amaze me”
“Of course, his size comes with challenges—normal cat beds and chairs are too small, so our bed and couch are his favorite spots. But having him by my side every day is worth any challenge.”
What are your thoughts on Zeus’s size? Could he be the biggest cat you’ve ever seen?
Here is what people had to say in the comments:
