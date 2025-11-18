Neighbors Think They Can Park In Person’s Garage Without Permission, Get A $1,000 Reality Check

You can never win against an entitled neighbor who believes they’re in the right despite their inconsiderate behavior. It’s why some people resort to drastic measures to resolve the matter.
The homeowner in the story you’re about to read deemed it necessary to take extreme action when a neighbor parked in their garage without permission. Fed up by such thoughtless actions, they had all three cars towed.
The author’s reaction expectedly garnered angry responses, with other homeowners compelling them for an apology. Read through the full story below and see who you think was in the wrong.
Sometimes, entitled neighbor behavior requires drastic action to reach a resolution
Image credits: photovs / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
A homeowner found a neighbor’s cars parked in their driveway, so they took action and had them towed
Image credits: Iakobchuk / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Other neighbors told the homeowner to apologize
Image credits: SensitiveHat8490
Boundary issues and improper parking are two common causes of neighbor disputes
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
According to Texas law firm Kelly Legal Group, the issues between the author and their neighbor are common among homeowners. Specifically, boundary and parking violations are the top reasons for disputes in the city of Austin.
According to the firm’s article, boundary disputes usually arise when a homeowner believes a neighbor barged onto their property without permission. At the same time, parking issues typically happen when a homeowner either blocks the driveway or, as in this story’s case, occupies another person’s parking spot in their own home.
Apparently, it’s also a prevalent problem in the UK. A 2023 report by The Independent revealed that 16% of homeowners have argued with their neighbors about parking.
35% of people feel they compete for parking spaces, while 48% claimed their neighbors blocked access to their driveway, garage, or designated space.
Churchill Motor Insurance head Nicholas Mantel admitted that such disagreements are a recurring headache.
“When parking is sparse, and life is busy, it can be easy to park in the first available space – even if it blocks others,” Mantel told the Independent in an interview while reminding of the general rule of not parking in someone else’s entryway or property.
There are other measures homeowners can take when a neighbor becomes inconsiderate with parking
Image credits: sofiiashunkina / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
The author’s frustrations are understandable, especially since they felt the neighbor intruded on their property. However, there are measures to avoid escalating the situation.
First, it pays to understand the local laws. In the US, certain states impose specific regulations about where you can park your car. For example, blocking driveways or leaving a car idle on someone’s property without permission is illegal in Maryland.
Also, leaving a car parked in front of a house for 72 hours warrants automatic towing. The goal is to ward off suspicious vehicles that may threaten the neighborhood.
If you decide to have a vehicle towed because it is on your property, Maryland-based company Geyers Towing & Recovery advises you to consider the legal consequences of such actions.
The person who called for the towing could be held responsible for any damages or losses to the vehicle. In the story’s case, the author must shoulder any necessary expenses.
Ultimately, diplomatic attempts to resolve the issue must be the first option. You can always contact the homeowners’ association or the local police to intervene. If none of these work, drastic measures may be necessary. However, you must be aware of the consequences.
In the author’s case, they could have taken a more subdued approach instead of immediately going nuclear and calling for a towing company to remove the vehicles.
What do you think, readers? Do you agree with the author’s actions?
Commenters had mixed reactions, but most of them sided with the author
Follow Us