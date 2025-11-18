Trunk-or-Treat Takeover: 22 Car Decorations That’ll Make Your Ride The Star Of The Show

Gearheads and ghoul enthusiasts, rev your engines! Halloween is creeping up on us, and this year, we’re taking the spooky season to the streets. Forget about decorating your house – it’s time to give your car a frightfully fabulous makeover with 22 hair-raising accessories that’ll turn heads and raise goosebumps.
From eerie exteriors that’ll make other drivers do a double-take to interior frights that’ll have your passengers screaming with delight, we’ve curated a collection of car decor that’s scarier than rush hour traffic. Whether you’re cruising through neighborhoods for trick-or-treat or rolling up to a trunk-or-treat event, these additions will transform your everyday ride into a mobile mansion of terror.
#1 It Looks Like Your Car Has Been Octo-Hijacked By These Inflatable Tentacles
Review: “Wanted this for a trunk or treat event. It did not disappoint. Everyone loved it.” – terri williams
Image source: amazon.com, terri williams
#2 Shift Your Ride Into Killer Mode With These Blue Skull Gear Shift Knobs That Are To Die For
Review: “A cool little shift or knob for under 20 bucks? Yeah! Easy to put on just take off your old knob find the right fitting 3 little screws and 5 minutes later you’re all set, Even came with a little Allen wrench.👍” – Mr Review
Image source: amazon.com, Mr Review
#3 Our Car’s Got A Leg Up On Halloween Decor With These Blow Up Spider Legs
Review: “This was so easy to set up inside my car for trunk or treat! It is extremely well made and for the price I highly recommend!” – john m warchol
Image source: amazon.com, jeremy
#4 Your Rearview Mirror Just Got A Boo-Tiful New Friend With This Crocheted Ghost And Pumpkin Duet That’s Hanging Around To Bring Some Spooky Charm To Your Daily Drive
Review: “These are the perfect Halloween decorations! They are so simple and cute. Definitely worth getting!” – Wendy Calderon
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Stick It To Your Car With These Magnetic Bat Decals – They’re The Perfect Way To Wing It
Review: “LOVE these little magnets! Bought a white truck and wanted to make it more MY vibe and less “work truck”. These definitely helped with that!! They were already separated pieces and stuck on to the metal easily, they were also easy to move around and adjust placement without causing any damage to the paint.” – Sam Tipton
Image source: amazon.com, Sam Tipton
#6 This Car Phone Holder Is A Good Place To Mount Your Device While You Charge Its Bat-Tery
Review: “This is the best stylist phone holder I’ve ever gotten. It does its job and holds the phone as it should.” – Ernie
Image source: amazon.com, Michael Khora
#7 Transform Your Trunk Into A Treat-Filled Lair With This Halloween Trunk Or Treat Car Decorations Kit , A Spook-Tacular Way To Hand Out Goodies On The Go
Review: “I ordered this last minute for a trunk or treat event at my work. I had no idea what to expect for but the quality was even better than expected for such an affordable price! I was afraid to use the adhesive for fear of peeling off paint from my car upon removal but was able to easily use masking tape used when painting walls and got tons of compliments on how well it turned out.” – Keri
Image source: amazon.com, Tiara Fuqua
#8 Infuse Your Vehicle With A Spooky Scent And A Dash Of Creepy Charm Using These Spider Air Fresheners Vent Clips
Review: “Super cute and bigger than I thought, easy to put together and came with a scent pack to place inside. feels very sturdy, heavy but not overly so.” – Cassandra
Image source: amazon.com, Gigi P.
#9 Your Trunk Just Got A Dino-Mite Upgrade With This Inflatable Trunk T-Rex
Review: “This was the perfect purchase and so realistic! The quality was excellent. Power cord included was the perfect length and the air flow varied to open and shut the mouth automatically. It took 30 seconds to set up and ran without issue for two hours. Such a cool addition for our trunk or treat event!” – Amy Ryan
Image source: amazon.com, Amy Ryan
#10 Your Car’s Got A Little Devil On Its Shoulder With These Tiny Devil Horns
Review: “They look nice and stay put. Came with two extra adhesive pads so you can put them away for a season and reattach next year I was concerned about going through car wash, but no, it was perfect.” – Sergii Kovalchuk
Image source: amazon.com, Andrea
#11 These Skelleton Vent Clips Are Telling You To Smell No Evil Instead
Review: “Beyond cute. High quality and the perfect size.” – Cute
Image source: amazon.com, Melissa Jenrette
#12 Keep Your Drinks From Getting Stuck In A Sticky Situation With These Cupholder Spiderweb Coasters , A Creepy Way To Catch Condensation
Review: “Love the design and they feel like they will last a long time. Just run it under hot water to clean.” – Shiana
Image source: amazon.com, April
#13 No Face Is Watching Your Back (And Your Rearview) With This Kaonashi Mirror Pendant
Review: ” don’t know why but I love No Face, he’s my new favorite driving companion. The ties are long enough to suspend under the rearview mirror. So he swings freely.” – Evil1
Image source: amazon.com, Evil1
#14 Your Car’s Antenna Just Got A Grave New Friend With This Tiny Skelleton Hanging On For Dear Life
Review: “Like a few other folks here in the reviews, I’ve strapped mine onto my car’s antenna with zip ties. Not a single limb missing after two months and an abundance of highway driving (I was lazy and left it on through November lol) though the leg joints are showing the smallest hint of rust now. Either it’s my particular skelly or it’s caused through its interaction with the airflow around my car, but he almost always ends up in a ‘prancing’ position (shown in photo) after 60+ mph. Causes a lot of smiles, highly recommend.” – C
Image source: amazon.com, C
#15 Your Car’s Got A Bloody Good Look Going On With These Blood Drip Decals
Review: “Hi! I am super happy with product! Looks great on my car will be ordering more from company! Thank You.” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, JB
#16 Your Seats Just Got Caught In A Sticky Situation With These Spiderweb Seat Covers
Review: “Omg I am obsessed with how cute my car seats are! Thank you so much!! 🥰” – Jessica Magana
Image source: amazon.com, PaytonAmanda
#17 Block Out The Sun, But Not The Terror, With This Horror Villain Sunshade
Review: “I get a lot of comments about this. It is just a quirky, fun visor that helps protect my car from the direct sunlight I have to park in daily.” – Irish Ama
Image source: amazon.com, Danak
#18 Michael Myers Is Breaking Through To The Other Side… Of Your Car Window, With This Window Sticker
Review: “Does what it’s supposed too had it on almost a month and hasn’t fallen off.” – Kyle Barry
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Terrify Trick-Or-Treaters And Traumatize Your Neighbors With This Killer Klown Inflatable Decoration That’s Guaranteed To Bring The Horror
Review: “Used this for my car while hauling trick or treaters around and it was so cool. Kids loved it!” – Leah
Image source: amazon.com, Chavez
#20 Give Your Ride A Razor-Sharp Grin With These Car Teeth That Will Make It Look Like It’s Ready To Devour The Road
Review: “Came without zip ties and looked very 3d printed but that’s alright! I read that they might yellow out so I slapped some outdoor acrylic paint on them and it worked out! Zip tied them to my grill afterwards and they look so funny. Thanks! 🖤” – Sofia Torres
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#21 Vampires May Sparkle, But Your Car Will Shine With This Bat Motif Center Console Pad That’s The Perfect Accessory For The Creature Of The Night In You
Review: “Looks exactly like the photo! I put it on my center console in a 2022 Kia Sorento. Fits perfectly. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to close the console with the straps, but it shut just like it did without.” – bobbi Nicole irvin
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Get A Grip On The Spooky Season With This Ghostly Grip Steering Wheel Cover That’s Sure To Possess Your Ride With Some Eerie Style
Review: “I absolutely love this product. The fabric is breathable and my hands don’t get sweaty at all. The fabric is super grippy on the inside which makes it impossible to slide around or become unsafe. The pattern is sooo cute, and looks vivid and high quality. Absolutely 0 complaints, I’m super happy with this.” – Sophie
Image source: amazon.com, Sophie
Follow Us