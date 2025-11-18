Calling All Clean Freaks: 16 Must-Know Tips For A Fresh-Smelling Home

Is your home’s signature scent a mix of gym socks, last week’s leftovers, and that lingering pet odor you just can’t seem to banish? Fear not, fellow fragrance fighters! We’re about to arm you with a nose-pleasing arsenal of tips and tricks to combat even the most stubborn stenches.
Get ready to say “adios” to funky smells and “hola” to a home that’s as fresh as a daisy (or at least a freshly laundered load of laundry). From DIY deodorizers to clever cleaning hacks, we’ve got 16 ways to identify, eliminate, and prevent those unpleasant odors that have been haunting your humble abode. So, take a deep breath (of fresh air, hopefully!) and let’s get sniffing!
#1 Odors Can Build Up In Nooks And Crannies So Clean Them Out With Versatile Window Cleaning Tools
Review: “I have longed for a way to get the bugs and dirt out of the crevices of my windows and sliding glass doors. This kit fits the bill. I am very glad I purchased this product and would purchase again if it wears out, but you get a large number of brushes that go into the cracks and remove those little bits of dirt and bugs that get into my vinyl window sills and other places. I’ve even used it to get the crumbs out of my toaster oven! I recommend this product for those little places you can’t get anything in to get the dirt out!” – LL
Image source: amazon.com, Briana Scheibel
#2 You”ll Be Surprised How Many Odors Can Hide On Walls And Ceilings. Try Foaming Wall Cleaner Instead
Review: “I have 2 dogs who are constantly sitting by the back door, so that area gets dirty pretty quickly. I used this cleaner and with no effort at all, the grime was removed! No residue, no discoloration, and a pleasant smell. Do yourself a favor and try it!” – Shawna Dunbar
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#3 Pet Odors In A Carpet Are A Nightmare But Pet Odor Remover Works Like A Charm
Review: “Guys it works. My Yorkiepoo had peed his way through the carpet it was disgusting. It became sticky and smelled awful. This got rid of the horrible stench and the stain. Carpet feels clean. Will definitely use again 👍🏻🏆” – Adrianna Ayala
Image source: amazon.com, Adrianna Ayala
#4 Use An Odor Eliminator On Stored Items Too
Review: “I’m sensitive to Smells, both “good” and bad. I didn’t really think anything could help me with the musty smell in our closets. Even though I can’t see any signs of wet, I put a dehumidifier to work and a brick of desiccant material. But what really made the difference finally was this item. Not sure if it’s because the strong lavender smell overwhelms the musty smell, but whatever it is, it’s what I needed. I have my little army if “anti mildew warriors” and I’m winning.” – Yael Salpeter
Image source: amazon.com, Kerissa
#5 A Quality Refrigerator Deodorizer Can Last Up To 10 Years
Review: “We purchased a used fridge for our patio. It had not been run in some time and the smell in it was… Stale, or old. It wasn’t gross… But it was there. I purchased this thing and before 48 hours had passed, there was no smell at all. Buying another for our kitchen fridge! Awesome little item!” – Techoma
Image source: amazon.com, Techoma
#6 Clean Out Leftover Food Waste From Your Garbage Disposal With Cleaning Tablets
Review: “I clean a lot of smelly garbage disposal’s and this stuff is by far the best stuff I’ve found yet. It didn’t matter how much vinegar I put down some of the disposals I clean for it just never took all of that funky smell away. This stuff right here is a game changer and it’s so satisfying watching the foam work its magic. Must buy 😃👍🏽” – Jessica
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica
#7 This Gel Toilet Cleaner Sticks Around To Keep Your Throne Smelling Better For Longer
Review: “Cleaning my toilet has never been more easy! All I have to do is press down with the little stamper and the gel will stick the toilet bowl and clean it with each flush. It’s so convenient and the smell is amazing! You don’t need to remove them, they will automatically dissolve after a matter of days!” – Lindsey Riess-wilson
Image source: amazon.com, Nicole
#8 You Know Your Trash Cans Stink. But Odor Control Pellets Can Do Something About It
Review: “I hate my neighbor throwing their food into my cleaned bin…especially since it’s summer now!!! This product saved my life, and it worked so well!!! No stinky smell anymore…!” – chen.he
Image source: amazon.com, chen.he
#9 Foaming Drain Cleaner Keeps Your Pipes Funk Free
Review: “Simple and easy to follow instructions. Cleaned up and left a nice smell in our disposal. Highly recommend it, and it’s budget friendly” – Stephen Gomez
Image source: amazon.com, Micki
#10 A Washing Machine Can Only Clean Your Clothes, Not Itself. These Cleaning Tablets Are Here To Help
Review: “Washing machine developed a slight musty smell after 2 years of use. I use Affresh for my coffee maker and saw this on Amazon and decided to try it. It worked GREAT! No more odor. Highly recommend and will buy this again after I use up the box.” – JB
Image source: amazon.com, Marina
#11 HVAC Coil Cleaner Removes Musty Odors And Saves You Money
Review: “The local HVAC company didn’t do so well “cleaning the coils” on a NEW HVAC system. It developed a musty smell only a few months after installation, which was never an issue on the old system. I used this in conjunction with some Lysol Air Sanitizer Spray and haven’t had any more musty issues since!” – Kevin
Image source: amazon.com, Kevin
#12 Sometimes, All Your Furniture Needs A Good Deep Cleaning. Bissel Has Your Back
Review: “I’ve had my Bissell for about a month or so maybe longer. Finally got the energy to use it and boy it did not disappoint. After smelling my throws I use while on the couch, smelling like dogs( which I have two), I decided nope. My whole house must smell like this. Now my house smells fresh. I should have bought this a long time ago. So happy I finally did.” – monica flores
Image source: amazon.com, monica flores
#13 Carpets And Rugs Harbor Some Of The Worst Smells So Combat Them With An Odor Eliminating Spray
Review: “I’ve been very happy with this odor eliminator. The enzyme activated solution works wonders, tackling smells on every surface I’ve tried. What I love is that it leaves no residue behind and it’s safe for both pets and children. This product is definitely a household must-have for any pet owner!” – Alianna Adzima
Image source: amazon.com, Alianna Adzima
#14 A Vent Cleaning Brush Gives Your Musty Pipes The Deep Clean It’s Been Begging For
Review: “I bought my house in 2017 and now it’s 2023! I never knew vent cleaning was a thing… my dryer smelled like fire and smoke came out when I opened the door this morning! Simple research led me to vent cleaning. This vent cleaner worked flawlessly for me! I got up on my roof and cleaned the other end of the vent and the back of my dryer too. It seems to be working fine now. I’m super thankful I found this on Amazon!” – im & Jill
Image source: amazon.com, John M McDonald
#15 Lysol Kills Odor Causing Bacteria In Your Linnen
Review: “This Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive is FANTASTIC!! My wash smells sooo clean and fresh. Knowing that it’s sanitized, too. Makes me feel so much better about my family’s clothes. Great product.” – Trish
Image source: amazon.com, J Hall
#16 A Moisture Absorber Takes Care Of Any Damp Odors That Are Lurking
Review: “My study at home is directly above a crawl space with soil in it and the moisture and humidity used to give it an awful smell and a lot of humidity especially in the summer. Put two of these in and problem solved. Highly recommend.” – Max
Image source: amazon.com, mike2ff
Follow Us