George Lazenby: Bio And Career Highlights

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George Lazenby: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

George Lazenby

September 5, 1939

Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia

87 Years Old

Virgo

George Lazenby: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is George Lazenby?

Australian actor George Robert Lazenby, known for his unique portrayal of James Bond, brought a distinct blend of rugged charm and vulnerability to the iconic spy. He rose to international fame after a successful modeling career in London.

His breakout moment arrived in 1969 when he took on the role of James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, becoming the only actor to formally portray 007 in a single Eon Productions film. This film, initially met with mixed reviews, has since garnered critical reappraisal.

Early Life and Education

George Robert Lazenby was born in Goulburn, New South Wales, to railway worker George Edward Lazenby and retail worker Sheila Joan Lazenby. An early childhood operation left him with only half a kidney, leading to 18 months in the hospital.

He attended Goulburn Public School and Goulburn High School, later moving with his family to Queanbeyan around age 14. After serving in the Australian Army, Lazenby worked as a car salesman and mechanic before relocating to London.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decades, George Lazenby married Christina Ross Townson in 1973, a union that produced daughter Melanie Andrea Lazenby and son Zachary Lazenby. Their marriage lasted until their divorce in 1995.

Later, in 2002, Lazenby wed former tennis player Pam Shriver, with whom he shares three children: George Lazenby Jr. and twins Kaitlin and Samuel. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Career Highlights

George Lazenby’s career is predominantly defined by his singular portrayal of James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which has gained significant critical re-evaluation over the decades. He famously declined a multi-film contract to avoid typecasting.

Before his Bond role, Lazenby was a highly successful model, earning the title of Top Model of the Year in 1966 and featuring in prominent commercials. He later explored business ventures and participated in celebrity racing circuits.

Signature Quote

“This never happened to the other fellow.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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