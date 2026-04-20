Test Your Recognition Skills In This 18-Question World Flag Quiz

by

A geography quiz like this will quickly test how well you really know the world. For this challenge, you’ll need strong flag recognition skills to identify all 18 countries.

How many flags can you really identify? That is the question you’ll see answered by the end of the quiz, but before that, 18 questions await you… Get ready to test your world geography knowledge, and let’s get started! 🤩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Test Your Recognition Skills In This 18-Question World Flag Quiz

Image credits: Nathanael Schmer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Hilarious Tweet Reactions To The 2021 Met Gala
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2026
Hey Pandas, What Did I Miss Since August 2024?
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
30,000 Fans Welcome Botswana’s First Olympic Gold Medalist Letsile Tebogo
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
People In Brussels Are Marking Their Territories With These Creative Personalized Mosaics Outside Their Houses And Here Are 30 Of The Most Impressive Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
81 Before & After Pics Showing How The World Has Changed Over Time By Re.Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.