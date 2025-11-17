Dad Calls Out Wife And Puts An End To Her Unhealthy Obsession With Their 14-Year-Old Daughter’s “Pageant-Ready” Looks, Wonders If He’s A Jerk

Sometimes parents can view their little ones as an extension of themselves, to the extent that the kids become a representation of unrealized dreams and goals that didn’t pan out.
In a heartfelt post to the Am I The [Jerk] community, a concerned father revealed that this was the cause of a rift between him and his wife, who was once a prize-winning pageant queen. Troubled by his wife’s insistence on enforcing a strict dieting regimen and relentlessly criticizing their 14-year-old daughter’s appearance, which mirrored her own journey, the father could not bear to witness his child being traumatized for life. Taking a stand against all this, one thing led to another, leaving Dad asking for perspective from the internet.
Some parents choose to push their children to the extreme because of their unfulfilled goals
After discovering the regime his wife applied to their 14-year-old daughter, this dad put an end to it, sparking a messy falling out
Parental criticism can lead to emotional wounds and self-esteem issues
If you’ve ever seen the hit TV show Toddlers & Tiaras, you know that the child beauty pageant universe is a dog-eat-dog world. And despite criticism that child pageants exist only to provide an outlet for the narcissistic ambitions of their parents, the pageant industry still thrives.
Back in 2009, it was estimated that around 250,000 children participated in approximately 5,000 pageants within the United States.
Astonishingly, some parents were willing to spend up to $3,000 on dresses for their children’s participation. However, this amount pales in comparison to certain mothers who were prepared to invest a staggering sum of up to $70,000 in these competitions.
Of course, winning is great and can lead to many great things, as 16-year-old Isabella Barrett, a former beauty pageant queen featured on Toddlers & Tiaras and self-made millionaire proves. But it doesn’t come without a price. When their coaches, usually moms, criticize them for not following their diet regimen, this can lead to emotional problems and even rebellion.
“Shame doesn’t teach children right from wrong, it teaches them to avoid punishment,” Steven Stosny, Ph.D., the founder of Compassion Power, explained to Bored Panda in an email. “Shamed children tend to become sneaky. Pointing out to children how good they feel when they achieve something, when they are kind and compassionate is more effective than shaming them for failure.”
