“How Far Can You Get?”: 18 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Easy To Hard

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We prepared 18 general knowledge questions that range from common-sense basics to complete “rocket science”. Spanning history, geography, science, art, and literature, this quiz will challenge every corner of your brain.

While some of the early questions will feel familiar to most people, the difficulty will increase quickly as you progress. By the end, you’ll be tackling questions that separate casual trivia fans from the real know-it-alls. Which one are you? Time to find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Far Can You Get?”: 18 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Easy To Hard

Image credits: Thirdman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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