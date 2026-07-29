Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

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Marrying into a family comes with its own unique and “fun” challenges, from expectations, to demands and just entitled behavior. You’ve only got to scroll here for a bit to find other examples. However, sometimes things aren’t so clear cut and so folks have to ask the internet if they are overthinking things.

A woman went online to seek advice on what to do after discovering that her future mother-in-law demanded to be called by her surname, and not her first name. So people rolled up their sleeves and got to work discussing the MIL’s demands, their own experiences and if she was being unreasonable.

It’s sometimes hard to form a relationship with your future in-laws

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Image credits:

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

So one woman didn’t know what to do when her future MIL insisted on not using her first name

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Image credits:

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Image credits:

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Image credits:

She exchanged ideas with some readers

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Others thought the future MIL was out of line

Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name
Woman Can’t Stop Overthinking Why Her Future MIL Would Ask Her To Call Her By Her Last Name

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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