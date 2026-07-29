“Are You Ready For A Quick Brain Workout?”: Answer All 20 Questions Using Numbers 1-6

Looking for a fun twist on your daily trivia? Test your wits with a general knowledge quiz where every single answer is a number from 1 to 6! It sounds simple, but restricting your mind to just six possible options for all 20 questions will prove tough.
This unique general knowledge challenge covers everything from history and global geography to classic literature and modern pop culture. See if you have what it takes to achieve a perfect score of 20/20!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Magda Ehlers
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