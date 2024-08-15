General Hospital Spoilers From Monday August 12 Through Friday August 16

Soaps.com has all the latest General Hospital spoilers you need for the coming week. From Monday, August 12, through Friday, August 16, Port Charles is in for some serious drama. Here are some key happenings slated for Tuesday, August 13.
Sonny Takes Jason Into Confidence
If there’s one duo that can’t be kept apart for long, it’s Sonny and Jason. On Tuesday, we see Sonny once again taking his confidant, Jason, into his trust. The dynamic between these two promises some engaging moments.
Their bond is something special. Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten explains that Jason and Carly “
are one of the great loves of one another’s lives, but that doesn’t necessarily mean romantic love. That relationship transcends a lot of the traditional concepts of love and romance on a show like this.” It will be intriguing to see how this understanding reflects in their interactions.
Carly Delivers a Warning
Ava, known for being anything but subtle, gets a warning from Carly. Yes, Ava is at it again, stating the obvious; she never fails to make her presence known!
The tension between these women always leaves us glued to our screens. We can sense some heated exchanges on the horizon.
Decisions and Surprises
The unfolding storyline also showcases Kristina making a decision that may catch some off guard. Alongside her, Tracy decides it’s about time Violet learns a bit of history.
Add to that John‘s new plan — an element sure to add more twists and turns to Port Charles’s already complex labyrinth of plots.
This week is loaded with enticing elements that are likely to keep fans talking long after the credits roll. Stay tuned!
Follow Us