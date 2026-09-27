Gen Z Has Officially Replaced The Millennial “Teapot” Pose With Something Much Bolder

Millennials had duck lips and the famous “teapot” pose.
Now, Gen Z appears to have found its own signature move, and it is getting plenty of attention online.
The latest photo trend involves casually placing one or both hands across the chest, with some celebrities taking the pose a step further.
While fans have spotted the move on red carpets and social media, not everyone is impressed.
“Every day they get dumber and thirstier,” one critic wrote.
The “b*ob rest” pose is Gen Z’s answer to the millennial teapot
The pose has been given several names, including “b*ob rest,” “breast rest,” and “Mam Hand.”
The idea behind the pose is putting one or both hands across the chest instead of placing one hand on the hip.
The fingers can rest lightly over the décolletage, almost as though the person has just remembered something or is casually clutching their pearls.
There is also a more obvious version.
Some people turn the relaxed hand placement into a full grab, making the pose much harder to miss.
The trend has become increasingly common in celebrity photographs, particularly among younger stars.
Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown, and Zendaya have all been photographed using variations of the pose.
Kylie Jenner became one of the celebrities most closely associated with the “Mam Hand” trend
In December 2025, Jenner appeared at the premiere of Marty Supreme, wearing a bright orange outfit. She posed with both hands placed across her chest, creating the look that would later become one of the most talked-about versions of the pose.
Hacks star Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs later recreated Jenner and her outfit in matching orange looks. Stalter also copied Jenner’s now-recognizable chest pose, turning it into a parody.
Dua Lipa was also photographed lightly touching her chest, while Hailey Bieber has used several variations of the stance. Sometimes she has placed both hands across her chest; other times, she just used one hand.
Kendall Jenner and Bieber were also snapped using the pose at a 2026 Golden Globes after-party.
The “Man Hand” trend has moved beyond celebrity photos and is no longer limited to red carpets
Everyday social media users have started using the pose in their own pictures too.
Lizzie Kloehn, a 25-year-old photographer and content creator, believes part of its appeal comes from how easy it feels.
“I think the reason it’s become so popular is because it’s just one of those poses that feels super natural, non-awkward, and easy to hit when a camera is suddenly pointed at you,” Kloehn told HuffPost.
She compared it with familiar movements such as putting a hand on your hip, making a peace sign, or grabbing your shoe.
Moreover, hand placement can also change the overall look.
A lighter touch near the collarbone can make the picture look more polished. It can also draw attention to a necklace, manicure, or neckline.
Move the hand lower, however, and the pose becomes much more suggestive.
Neriyah Perez explained that the same position can communicate different things depending on how someone uses it.
“You can draw focus and pose your hand in a delicate way that says, ‘I am effortlessly graceful,’ or in a bolder way that says, ‘I am touching my own body because I am comfortable in my body,’” she told KFDI radio station.
Perez also pointed out that women may notice details such as nails, jewelry, and clothing, while other viewers may focus on the more obvious visual effect.
Southern California wedding photographer Mariela Campbell offered another explanation, stating that placing a hand directly on or above the chest naturally draws attention toward the décolletage and can make the pose more visually striking.
As the pose has become more common, so has criticism of it, as not every person is loving Gen Z’s new signature move
Some social media users have questioned why celebrities and influencers feel the need to pose this way in the first place.
One person wrote, “Maybe wear something so they’re not falling out?”
Another complained, “Maybe they should be trying to be a role model for their young fans instead of whatever this s*xualized behavior is.”
A third said, “Just obscene, we don’t care about them or their b*obs.”
Another added, “Grabbing your own t*ts in a picture is just signaling people where your brains are.”
Someone else called the trend “stupid, pathetic attention-seeking.”
Others told celebrities to wear more clothing, while another person dismissed the entire generation as “a generation of empty people.”
Gen Z’s chest pose is not the first time an entire generation has developed a recognizable way of standing in front of a camera.
There were duck lips, the high-angle MySpace photo, and the famous “teapot” pose, where one hand rested on the hip and the elbow stuck outward like the handle of a kettle.
The 2010s also brought Tumblr-inspired poses and other carefully planned group-photo stances.
Gen Z has followed with its own collection of photo habits, including the “shmile” and the “Gen Z pout.” Now, the “b*ob rest” has joined that list.
“I don’t understand why is this viral?” questioned one netizen
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