50 Hilariously Relatable Memes That Describe Gen X Life Better Than Words Ever Could

Each generation tends to think that its taste in music, art, and culture, as well as its attitudes and values, are ‘just right’ while those that came before and after them got it a tad wrong.

But it’s completely natural to think like that and feel nostalgic for the ‘good old days’ when the world around you continues to shift and change in unpredictable ways. Everyone does it.

If you want to take a trip down memory late or see what the world looked like before, Bored Panda has collected some of the most relatable and nostalgic posts and memes about life as a member of Generation X. Scroll down to enjoy the pics, compiled from all over the internet, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most!

Bored Panda reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, for his thoughts on generational divides.

He shed some light on how older and younger generations can find common ground despite their differences, as well as how to stay adaptable in the modern world. You’ll find our full interview with Dr. Geher below!

#1 This Goes Here

Image source: 

#2

Image source: 

#3 That Was Some Hard Velcro

Image source: 

#4

Image source: 

#5 Look At All These Text Messages

Image source: 

#6

Image source: 

#7

Image source: 

#8

Image source: 

#9 Lmao Yep

Image source: 

#10 I Was At Least Lucky Enough To Get One Or Two Books Out Of Each Order

Image source: 

#11 At One Point In My Early Childhood, I Had High Aspirations To Be A Doctor

Image source: 

#12 The Fan That Wouldn’t Die

Image source: 

#13 This Is Where You Found The Important People Back In The Day

Image source: 

#14 We Are Highly Attractive

Image source: 

#15 Who Else Remembers The Wooden Calendars? Pretty Sure My Mom Had This Exact One

Image source: 

#16

Image source: 

#17

Image source: 

#18 Hello, Fellow Old People

Image source: 

#19 This Sat On The Top Of So Many Tvs When I Was Young! Anyone Else Remember These Fiber Optic Thingies??

Image source: 

#20

Image source: 

#21

Image source: 

#22 I Learned Early On

Image source: 

#23

Image source: 

#24 Laying On The Kitchen Floor Talking About Friday Plans… Ours Was Yellow

Image source: 

#25 Omg This Brings Back Memories!! I Loved Popcorn Out Of This

Image source: 

#26 Can I Get An Amen

Image source: 

#27 Jan 10, 1984, Wendy’s Aired Its First ‘Where’s The Beef?’ Commercial

Image source: 

#28 When A Genx Is Put In Charge Of Hr

Image source: 

#29 Great Scott!!! #iykyk

Image source: 

#30

Image source: 

#31 Who Can Still Taste The Can?

Image source: 

#32

Image source: 

#33 Who Remembers. Mystery Science Theater 3000

Image source: 

#34 Always The Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Image source: 

#35 They Were Warm

Image source: 

#36 Who Else Remembers Traveling With These

Image source: 

#37 I Remember Many Summer Days Having Picnic Parties In Back Yard With This

Image source: 

#38

Image source: 

#39 Not Sure If These Are Still A Thing. I’ve Had These Pencil Grips A Long Time (30+ Years)

Image source: 

#40

Image source: 

#41 Yep

Image source: 

#42

Image source: 

#43

Image source: 

#44 Nair

Image source: 

#45 This Was My Second Computer Upgrade. My First Computer Was The Vic-20

Image source: 

#46 Loved Him

Image source: 

#47 Say Hello To An Old Friend

Image source: 

#48 Take Your Pick

Image source: 

#49 If You Remember This It’s Because This Scene Has Stuck With You Since The First Time You Saw It

Image source: 

#50 Came Out In 1975

Image source: 

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
