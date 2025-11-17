Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Moment You’ve Had? (Closed)

List one embarrassing moment you have experienced.
#1
I was having a lovely evening, I’d had a lot of wine and was going through Instagram liking hot guys pictures, the more wine the more thirsty I got.
Like, Like, Like. and these pictures were racy.
All of a sudden my mate from back home texts me,
‘Stop liking half naked pictures of bearded men on instagram!!’
How did he know? I had forgotten my Insta was linked to my Facebook and all these racy pics were being posted onto my time line.
My poor mother, she must have been like. ‘what happened to my son and who is DaddyBear69?….’
#2
I was 10 or 11 when my family got together for our annual Christmas party. We were all sitting in the living room around the fireplace opening presents and my little brother left to go to the bathroom. There was a clear view of the bathroom door from the living room and my brother forgot to close the door. I pointed at the bathroom and shouted, “Look, everyone! He forgot to close the door!” My dad’s cousin turned and gave me a big scolding which shut me right up because I wasn’t used to being scolded by anyone other than my parents. Everyone else gave me some weird looks but that was about it. Still super embarrassing for little ten year old me.
I’m in high school now and I still remember everything vividly. Honestly I think it gave me some trauma being scolded by a relative I wasn’t even close to and getting that level of shame and embarrassment. I was a very energetic extroverted child and I was just speaking my mind. But then after that day I started shutting myself out more and became really reserved. I’m still an introverted bean but I’m learning to open up more.
So yeah. That’s my embarrassing story
