Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

This Valentine’s Day, talk nerdy to your bae with a geeking card – a great collection of pun-tastic greeting cards with a popular culture twist.
Valentine’s Day cards such as “You’re Just My Type” and “Merge Our Layers” cater to the designers, while cool Valentine’s such as “Picture Us Together” and “Getting Close Up” speaks to the photography lovers out there.
Whether you’re a gamer, a designer, or a science nerd, we’ve got the love card for you!
More info: etsy.com
#1 Merge Our Layers
Image source: etsy.com
#2 You’re My Player 2
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Find My X
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Getting Close Up
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Just My Type
Image source: etsy.com
#6 Picture Us Together
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Subtract And Multiply
Image source: etsy.com
#8 Lorem To My Ipsum
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Rising Stock Index
Image source: etsy.com
#10 You Light Up My Life
Image source: etsy.com
