Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

by

This Valentine’s Day, talk nerdy to your bae with a geeking card – a great collection of pun-tastic greeting cards with a popular culture twist.

Valentine’s Day cards such as “You’re Just My Type” and “Merge Our Layers” cater to the designers, while cool Valentine’s such as “Picture Us Together” and “Getting Close Up” speaks to the photography lovers out there.

Whether you’re a gamer, a designer, or a science nerd, we’ve got the love card for you!

More info: etsy.com

#1 Merge Our Layers

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#2 You’re My Player 2

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Find My X

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Getting Close Up

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Just My Type

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Picture Us Together

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Subtract And Multiply

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Lorem To My Ipsum

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Rising Stock Index

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

#10 You Light Up My Life

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards For Those Who Found Their Player 2

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pepper Sees Grass For The Very First Time
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Traveled To Malaysia, And I Try To Photograph Its Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Love it or List It
Five Life Lessons Love it or List It Teaches Us
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2019
85 Hilarious Products From China And Countries That Don’t Care About Trademarks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
8 New ‘Pixie And Brutus’ Comics To Brighten Up Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Video Of The World’s Smallest Sushi (Made With A Single Grain Of Rice)
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.