I Photographed Gdańsk, Old City That Was 90% Destroyed During War, And Rebuilt By Polish People

Gdańsk is the sixth largest city in Poland. During the 1000-year history, the city was governed by Poles, Germans, and the Teutonic Order. This is a symbolic place of the beginning of World War II when Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, and the collapse of communism which had started in the 80s. It is also one of the most beautiful historical sites in Poland, full of monuments which testify to its glorious past and you can see it in the old photos.
During the Second World War, the old city was destroyed, and then razed to the ground by the Soviet Red Army. 90% of the historic old town was demolished. The destroyed city was rebuilt in the early form, thanks to the enormous effort of several generations of Polish people. Reconstruction took more than 70 years, and it continues to this day.
I have been photographing Gdańsk for three years, at any time of day or year and comparing it to vintage photos of the same places. I capture the monuments, which were rebuilt after the war ravages and the seascapes of the coast of Gdańsk – the city which is a major Polish port city.
I have been photographing Gdańsk for three years, at any time of day or year. I capture the monuments, which were rebuilt after the war ravages and the seascapes of coast of Gdansk – the city which is a major Polish port city.
More info: Facebook
Follow Us