This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We’ve Ever Seen

by

The Threadcakes online cake competition, which wrapped up on November 3rd this year, features some of the most stunning works of cake art we’ve ever seen.

The contest, which has been running annually since 2007, invites both professionals and amateurs to create cakes in either the 2D or 3D categories based on art from the Threadless community, which sells artists’ designs on shirts. The rules demand that entrants’ cakes be as edible as possible, allowing for only minimal non-edible supports to be used when constructing 3D cakes.

We discovered the contest when we wrote about Kylie Mangles, who made a creepy but amazing Ralph cutout cake. There are hundreds of other jaw-dropping cakes participating in their contests as well, so take a look!

More info: threadcakes.com | threadless.com

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Corinna Maguire

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by April Koteh

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Yenna Susanty

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Jacinta Perkins

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Kylie Mangles

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Jennifer Kennedy

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Elizabeth Marek

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Ana Mourinho Remigio

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Nanthini Retnam

Entries From Other Years

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Elizabeth Marek

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Erin Wieglenda Cronbaugh

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Rebecca Mcdowell

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Ann Bailey

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Molly Sullivan

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Samantha Friday

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Ashlee Perkins

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Mary Tomczak

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Jessica Allard

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Neli Josefsen

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Shakar Bakery Cakes

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Erin Schwartz

This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We&#8217;ve Ever Seen

Created by Lucy Atkinson

Patrick Penrose
