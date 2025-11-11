This Cake Contest Has The Most Amazing Cakes We’ve Ever Seen

The Threadcakes online cake competition, which wrapped up on November 3rd this year, features some of the most stunning works of cake art we’ve ever seen.
The contest, which has been running annually since 2007, invites both professionals and amateurs to create cakes in either the 2D or 3D categories based on art from the Threadless community, which sells artists’ designs on shirts. The rules demand that entrants’ cakes be as edible as possible, allowing for only minimal non-edible supports to be used when constructing 3D cakes.
We discovered the contest when we wrote about Kylie Mangles, who made a creepy but amazing Ralph cutout cake. There are hundreds of other jaw-dropping cakes participating in their contests as well, so take a look!
More info: threadcakes.com | threadless.com
Created by Corinna Maguire
Created by April Koteh
Created by Yenna Susanty
Created by Jacinta Perkins
Created by Kylie Mangles
Created by Jennifer Kennedy
Created by Elizabeth Marek
Created by Ana Mourinho Remigio
Created by Nanthini Retnam
Entries From Other Years
Created by Elizabeth Marek
Created by Erin Wieglenda Cronbaugh
Created by Rebecca Mcdowell
Created by Ann Bailey
Created by Molly Sullivan
Created by Samantha Friday
Created by Ashlee Perkins
Created by Mary Tomczak
Created by Jessica Allard
Created by Neli Josefsen
Created by Shakar Bakery Cakes
Created by Erin Schwartz
Created by Lucy Atkinson
