This Man’s Horrific Christmas Twitter Tale of Running Into His Ex With A Wife & Children Goes Viral

by

Relationships are hard. Not only because nobody said they’re ever going to be easy, but also because they deal with humans and emotions. And those are probably two of the most unpredictable things that life has to offer.

However, when it comes to relationships, there is also something alluring about them—it’s so intriguing to us humans that we can’t but be attracted to it all. Oh, and when there’s drama and perhaps a feud involved, it becomes even more appealing. So appealing that it can go viral.

In this case, it did. Blogger Daniel Andrew from England has recently tweeted about how he ran into his ex-boyfriend, his wife, and children—the latter two he was not aware of—and, later, his ex tried to get back together with him. Daniel took to Twitter with this story, where it went viral.

Daniel tweeted about his encounter with his ex who, unbeknownst to him, apparently had a wife and kids

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Dan’s ex felt the need to contact him and to explain everything…

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

… but Dan wanted none of that.

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Needless to say, Dan’s ex’s messages were relentless

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Not only did the ex never tell Dan about his family, but he was also willing to ‘leave it all behind’

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

It all lead to the iconic ‘I forgot’ about his wife and children

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

The ex’s sad attempts at reconciling the relationship did not stop until Dan had enough and simply blocked him

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Image credits: dxnielandrew_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
