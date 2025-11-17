50 Of The Most ‘Antisocial’ Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled ‘Fear Of Going Out’ (New Pics)

Not everyone is equally thrilled about the idea of socializing or going out. For some people it’s more tiresome than anything else, which is why they often opt for a less crowded alternative. Or try to avoid people altogether. And if you’re wondering what their reasoning behind it is, the ‘Fear Of Going Out’ Instagram account is where you can find your answers.
With the caption reading, “memes for the antisocial you”, it covers socializing-related situations one Tweet at a time. And it seems that over 210k followers can relate. Today, we’ve gathered some of their posts that best describe the less thrilling part of going out and interacting with people. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with their thoughts, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images below.
#1 Who Knew Frog Life Was For Me
Image source: fearofgoingout
#2 *promptly Faints*
Image source: fearofgoingout, the_major_pudi
#3 It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack
Image source: fearofgoingout
#4 I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way
Image source: fearofgoingout, Dad_At_Law
#5 Icon Status: *unlocks*
Image source: mcavoyboy
#6 Normalize Public Speakers Who Say “Good Morning” And Then When The Crowd Says “Good Morning” The Speaker Says “Oh No, That Was Way Too Much. Over The Top. Can We Try This Again But Please Be A Bit More Subdued?”
Image source: fearofgoingout, ShwtThght
#7 Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work
Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes
#8 “It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*
Image source: fearofgoingout
#9 Love Is Alive, Y’all
Image source: fearofgoingout
#10 The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️
Image source: fearofgoingout
#11 Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing
Image source: thisone0verhere
#12 I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright
Image source: traciebreaux
#13 Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble
Image source: IntrovertProbss
#14 If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo
Image source: fearofgoingout, molly7anne
#15 ✌️
Image source: fearofgoingout, MrFilmkritik
#16 Context Is Next To Godliness
Image source: Maxthepapi
#17 One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You
You Identify As Someone “With No Filter” Who Thinks That Is Justification To Say And Ask Anything That Comes To Mind? That’s Cute. I Identify As Someone Who Walking Away. #toodaloo
Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes
#18 Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan
Image source: fearofgoingout, IntrovertProbss
#19 *promptly Faints*
Image source: pansexualpants
#20 A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill
Image source: fearofgoingout, copymama
#21 My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out
Image source: fearofgoingout, ChaseMit
#22 Icon Status: *unlocks*
Image source: fearofgoingout, 88mugsy88
#23 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻reincarnation Is A Thing
Image source: fearofgoingout, DrakeGatsby
#24 Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week
Image source: fearofgoingout
#25 Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh
Image source: fearofgoingout
#26 Not Today, Satan
Image source: fearofgoingout, itsnashflynn
#27 I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest
Image source: fearofgoingout, todayyearsoldig
#28 On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake
Image source: fearofgoingout, keelyflaherty
#29 Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers
Image source: fearofgoingout
#30 And Now, A Little Song Called “Why I’m Crying At The Whole Foods” And A 1 And A 2 And A 1 2 3
Image source: fearofgoingout, karli_cummings
#31 This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow
Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes
#32 Maybe This Is What I Need To Start The Serotonin Up Again
Image source: fearofgoingout, SketchesbyBoze
#33 My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me
Image source: fearofgoingout, arcticashhh
#34 We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob
Image source: fearofgoingout
#35 Though I Will Be Entering Approximately Zero Classrooms Today, This Is The Exact Energy I Will Be Bringing To My Friday
Image source: fearofgoingout, rachelhelenw
#36 *goes To A Restaurant* I *must* Leave A Review
Image source: fearofgoingout, KevinFarzad
#37 I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit
Image source: fearofgoingout
#38 Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity
Image source: fearofgoingout
#39 Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*
Image source: fearofgoingout, dealzjr
#40 Exactly
Image source: fearofgoingout
#41 Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all
Image source: fearofgoingout, thisone0verhere
#42 I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh
Image source: fearofgoingout, House_Feminist
#43 Somewhat Of A Hobby I Suppose
Image source: fearofgoingout, HanaMichels
#44 I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans
Image source: fearofgoingout, jasonmustian
#45 I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice
Image source: fearofgoingout, SketchesbyBoze
#46 Self Checkout Is Bae
Image source: fearofgoingout, TheCatWhisprer
#47 So. Many. Dishes
Image source: fearofgoingout
#48 I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho
Image source: fearofgoingout, aschiavone
#49 Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*
Image source: fearofgoingout
#50 *gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*
Image source: fearofgoingout, _TommyMason
