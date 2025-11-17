50 Of The Most ‘Antisocial’ Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled ‘Fear Of Going Out’ (New Pics)

Not everyone is equally thrilled about the idea of socializing or going out. For some people it’s more tiresome than anything else, which is why they often opt for a less crowded alternative. Or try to avoid people altogether. And if you’re wondering what their reasoning behind it is, the ‘Fear Of Going Out’ Instagram account is where you can find your answers.

With the caption reading, “memes for the antisocial you”, it covers socializing-related situations one Tweet at a time. And it seems that over 210k followers can relate. Today, we’ve gathered some of their posts that best describe the less thrilling part of going out and interacting with people. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with their thoughts, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images below.

#1 Who Knew Frog Life Was For Me

Image source: fearofgoingout

#2 *promptly Faints*

Image source: fearofgoingout, the_major_pudi

#3 It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack

Image source: fearofgoingout

#4 I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Image source: fearofgoingout, Dad_At_Law

#5 Icon Status: *unlocks*

Image source: mcavoyboy

#6 Normalize Public Speakers Who Say “Good Morning” And Then When The Crowd Says “Good Morning” The Speaker Says “Oh No, That Was Way Too Much. Over The Top. Can We Try This Again But Please Be A Bit More Subdued?”

Image source: fearofgoingout, ShwtThght

#7 Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work

Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes

#8 “It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*

Image source: fearofgoingout

#9 Love Is Alive, Y’all

Image source: fearofgoingout

#10 The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️

Image source: fearofgoingout

#11 Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing

Image source: thisone0verhere

#12 I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright

Image source: traciebreaux

#13 Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble

Image source: IntrovertProbss

#14 If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo

Image source: fearofgoingout, molly7anne

#15 ✌️

Image source: fearofgoingout, MrFilmkritik

#16 Context Is Next To Godliness

Image source: Maxthepapi

#17 One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You

You Identify As Someone “With No Filter” Who Thinks That Is Justification To Say And Ask Anything That Comes To Mind? That’s Cute. I Identify As Someone Who Walking Away. #toodaloo 

Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes

#18 Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan

Image source: fearofgoingout, IntrovertProbss

Image source: pansexualpants

#20 A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill

Image source: fearofgoingout, copymama

#21 My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out

Image source: fearofgoingout, ChaseMit

#22 Icon Status: *unlocks*

Image source: fearofgoingout, 88mugsy88

#23 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻reincarnation Is A Thing

Image source: fearofgoingout, DrakeGatsby

#24 Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week

Image source: fearofgoingout

#25 Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

Image source: fearofgoingout

#26 Not Today, Satan

Image source: fearofgoingout, itsnashflynn

#27 I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest

Image source: fearofgoingout, todayyearsoldig

#28 On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake

Image source: fearofgoingout, keelyflaherty

#29 Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers

Image source: fearofgoingout

#30 And Now, A Little Song Called “Why I’m Crying At The Whole Foods” And A 1 And A 2 And A 1 2 3

Image source: fearofgoingout, karli_cummings

#31 This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow

Image source: fearofgoingout, introvertsmemes

#32 Maybe This Is What I Need To Start The Serotonin Up Again

Image source: fearofgoingout, SketchesbyBoze

#33 My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me

Image source: fearofgoingout, arcticashhh

#34 We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob

Image source: fearofgoingout

#35 Though I Will Be Entering Approximately Zero Classrooms Today, This Is The Exact Energy I Will Be Bringing To My Friday

Image source: fearofgoingout, rachelhelenw

#36 *goes To A Restaurant* I *must* Leave A Review

Image source: fearofgoingout, KevinFarzad

#37 I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit

Image source: fearofgoingout

#38 Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity

Image source: fearofgoingout

#39 Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*

Image source: fearofgoingout, dealzjr

#40 Exactly

Image source: fearofgoingout

#41 Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all

Image source: fearofgoingout, thisone0verhere

#42 I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh

Image source: fearofgoingout, House_Feminist

#43 Somewhat Of A Hobby I Suppose

Image source: fearofgoingout, HanaMichels

#44 I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans

Image source: fearofgoingout, jasonmustian

#45 I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice

Image source: fearofgoingout, SketchesbyBoze

#46 Self Checkout Is Bae

Image source: fearofgoingout, TheCatWhisprer

#47 So. Many. Dishes

Image source: fearofgoingout

#48 I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho

Image source: fearofgoingout, aschiavone

#49 Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*

Image source: fearofgoingout

#50 *gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*

Image source: fearofgoingout, _TommyMason

