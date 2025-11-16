Gay Couple Recreates 30 Photos From The ’80s And ’90s, And The Internet Is Going Crazy

We are aging and changing as time passes, yet internally we are the same individuals! The art of photography is incredible. Even though there are moments when you feel like taking photos is unnecessary or you simply don’t feel like it, just keep in mind how enjoyable it will be to look back on them in a few or many years. More and more people today are making new versions of their old photographs, whether they are with their partners, friends, or family.
A married gay couple has been melting viewers’ hearts on the internet by recreating their adorable pictures from the ’80s and ’90s and showcasing their endless love over so many years. The couple have been married since 1981 and have been inseparable since then.
More info: Tiktok
#1
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#2
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#3
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#4
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#5
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#6
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#7
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#8
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#9
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#10
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#11
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#12
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#13
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#14
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#15
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#16
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#17
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#18
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#19
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#20
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#21
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#22
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#23
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#24
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#25
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#26
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#27
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#28
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#29
Image source: @richie_and_duane
#30
Image source: @richie_and_duane
