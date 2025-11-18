Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Ill You Have Been? (Closed)

What ailment brought you down? I hope you got over it.
#1
Sepsis.
I started off around 15-16 Stone (Around 95-100Kg/210-225lbs), I was very active, played a lot of sports and worked out a lot, so it was mostly muscle.
I got sepsis, just 3-4 weeks later I was a little under 9 stone (around 55Kg/125lbs).
My shite was a myriad of colours (purple was my favourite).
I shivered so hard I broke my intravenous needle.
I sweat so much that a puddle formed around my hospital bed.
The mental effects were just as bad. Not knowing what was going on half the time was really difficult (as someone that likes to be in control), not being able to focus, and dizziness.
It took me about 8 years to get back to a healthy size for my height.
#2
oof I’ve had my fair share of bad waves of sickness as jm chronically ill- worst was during a really long road trip- I passed out getting out of the car at a gas station, and a little bit later I violently threw up out of the window
#3
Food poisoning. Now,I will very rarely eat chicken that I haven’t personally prepared. I spent 3 days in a hotel bathroom praying to either get better or die
#4
I was a little girl in the late 1950s when there was no vaccine for measles. I got them and got very sick, so sick I did not know where I was or what was going on. Our family doctor made the only house call he ever made for our family. I nearly died. They think I had encephalitis. I ended up with epilepsy from it.
Measles is very dangerous.
Btw, I am autistic. I never had the childhood vaccines the anti-vaxxers are afraid of. Those vaccines did not exist. Same with my husband. No vaccines, ended up autistic. Our kids are autistic. Lots of people on both sides of our families are on the spectrum. Must be something else causing it.
Or, you can risk your precious little darling’s life and let her get measles.
#5
I have been lucky overall. The worst illness was as a teen I got the flu. This was at a time when every kid who was off sick with a cold, they said it was the flu. I did that. Then came the day I genuinely got the flu. I was at school and through the morning I knew I was coming down with something. Before lunch I walked home. It was a mile and a half, normally no problem. This time problem. Not sure how I made it. Got home and collapsed not my bed. Over the next few days often I did not know if I was awake or asleep sometimes. Either hot and sweating or shivering cold, my temperature was all over the place. I remember having really bad feverish dreams and even when awake hallucinating a bit. I really thought, daft as it may sound, it was going to be the end of me. On the fourth day maybe the worst had passed and I could get up and about and eat, but it still took a few more days to get over the flu proper.
