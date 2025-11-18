5 Of My Cross Stitch Patterns That Beginners Love The Most

Hi there! My name is Julie and I am a digital cross-stitch pattern designer. I opened my small shop when I lost my job. For a while, the situation was hopeless and I started thinking about how I could help myself. And so I decided to turn my hobby into a profession. There are a lot of patterns in the cross-stitch world and I really wanted to be noticed. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Of course, compared to the big companies, some of my patterns look simple. At first, I was upset, but then I thought: is it bad? There are so many people in the world who are just starting out in this hobby. They are just as new as I am. Why shouldn’t I work for them? And I am glad that it found its response. There are a few patterns that have received the most reactions.
More info: ballwool.com
1. Turtle. To be honest, I did not expect such a big reaction to this pattern. But nevertheless, it is very popular. Thank you for this.
2. Rooster. I’m starting to suspect… It’s because of the bright colors ☺ I also love this pattern for its brightness. Thanks to the roosters for their beauty!
3. Christmas miniatures. Their advantage is that they are small in size and do not contain back stitches. In addition, they are quite versatile. With their help, you can create Christmas cards, magnets, gift tags.
For example, Christmas cards
Gift tags
Money envelopes. I’ll make magnets later ☺
4. Gift tags. I have several types of gift tags. There are those with a lot of back stitches, and there are those with stitches only along the contour. I think tags are loved for their functionality and size. That is, it is quick and unusual, adds an accent to the gift.
See how the same pattern looks on different colors of fabric and with different threads. These patterns only have 2 colors, which means you can choose your favorite colors ♥
These tags are also popular. I think because flowers are universal and suitable for any occasion.
I collected my favorite flowers ☺
5. Simple geometric patterns. I think they are liked because they look unusual, but in fact the patterns are very simple and very easy to follow.
My geometric Halloween
I love how these patterns look in a black frame ♥
Thank you for your attention!
Follow Us