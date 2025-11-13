A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments

by

Although it’s no secret that petitions can have the power to change the world (or someone’s life), most of us can’t help but shrug and scoff when we see someone share a rally for signatures on their social media. It’s mostly because the thousands of petitions circulating around usually have causes that are either ridiculous or don’t inspire people enough to move their fingers across the keyboard to sign it. And while examples like Caroline Criado-Perez’s banknote petition or the infamous Californian Recall Election Of 2003 exist, it’s no surprise that some appeals are created not to change the status quo, but to have a good laugh.

Someone recently created a petition, urging people to sell Montana to Canada

A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments

One of such petitions created on change.org is titled “Sell Montana to Canada for $1 Trillion to eliminate the national debt” and has recently gained attention from the people of the internet. The petition seemingly originated on Reddit as a joke, but slowly gained traction as people started signing it and leaving hilarious comments.

A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments

Image credits: Sebastian Bergmann

The author of the petition summarized their claim, saying “We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something,” and it’s just about as serious as people think it is. Even Montana locals expressed their support, jokingly asking everyone to sign so they could move to Canada without moving costs. As long as people get to have innocent fun, right?

Here are some of the backers’ funny comments under the petition

A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments
A Petition To Sell Montana To Canada For 1 Trillion Dollars Is Gaining Attention With Hilarious Comments

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Documentaries That Make People Cringe
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2022
Post-Facebook : The Future Of Social Media
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
It Took Me 18 Months To Create This Impressive 2×3 Meter Sculpture Of The Book Of Revelations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Horror Versions of Harry Potter Movie Posters: That is All
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2017
Quentin Tarantino is Still Whining About Disney’s Dominance
3 min read
May, 8, 2022
Casting the Perfect Doctor Who Movie
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.