This Online Group Is All About Gardening, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting Posts (New Pics)

If you never thought that your thumb was green enough and that gardening was for hobbits, hopefully, some of the examples here will make you reconsider. With some work, research, and lots of patience, anyone can ensure that at least a handful of plants survive. 

The ‘Gardening’ online group gathers horticultural enthusiasts worldwide to share advice and pictures of their creations. We also contacted gardening expert and home farmer Charles Dowding to learn more about what a beginner should keep in mind. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own gardening successes or horror stories.

#1 This Is A Children’s Faerie Garden I Planted A Few Years Ago. It Lives On A 5 Foot Boulder, Has A Variety Of Evergreen And Deciduous Trees And Ground Covers, Mosses And Succulents. It’s A Miniature Living Ecosystem That Goes Dormant In Winter And Is Home To Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Beetles And Fae

Image source: Po3ticTreachery

#2 Harvested My Sons Pumpkin, From The Plant He Brought Home In A Paper Cup From Pre-K; It Was The Only Pumpkin On The Plant But It Was Huge (Sunset Pic Strictly For Up Votes Lol)

Image source: skijeeper

#3 From My First Garden Without My Parents Help. Btw I’m 14

Image source: Cyborg37

#4 I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!

Image source: Tradex88

#5 Should Have Let My Dogs Handle The Fall Planting!

Image source: ClapBackBetty

#6 Ain’t Stupid If It Works

Image source: Malakaumd

#7 My DIY Potting Shed Made Mostly From Free Doors

Image source: ohhomelygirl

#8 My Younger Sibling (13) Made A Rainbow Garden. They Are Very Proud Of It And Wanted Me To Post It

Image source: Lost-Ad-7412

#9 My 91yo Grandmother’s Tomato Harvest This Year

Image source: ConcentrateFun4726

#10 My Son’s Memorial Garden. Gardening Helps Me So Much Mentally To Get Through Some Really Rough Moments. October Is Both My Son’s Birth Month And Death. This October He Will Be Gone 2 Years. He Would Be 19 This Year. How Does Gardening Help You?

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Pulled A Test Ear On The Glass Gem Corn! Zone 5b

Image source: dinosaurparty14

#12 The Head Just Fits Perfectly

Image source: falselyknock77

#13 My Neighbors 4.1lb Giant Bull Heart Tomato He Grew! He Was Very Proud And Wanted To Share With Everyone

Image source: C_G15

#14 Grew This Beautiful Giant From A Seed. Absolutely Thrilled. This Is By Far My Pride And Joy

Image source: mr12ft

#15 Behold My Bountiful Harvest!

Image source: 0dd426

#16 How?

Image source: miniadoption

#17 Guess My Trowel Is Out Of Commission For A Couple Weeks

Image source: doubleplusfabulous

#18 Just My Lemon Tree And A Dangly Hazel Cat

Image source: pocketmole

#19 My Wife Let Me Keep The Seed Starting Area In The Living Room, But Only On The Condition That She Can Turn The Grow Light Into A Cloud. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Sweet

Image source: BettawithBretta

#20 This Building In Italy Could Be This Sub Church

Image source: thereinfuse637

#21 I’m In Love With This Hoya Flower

Image source: buttersaus

#22 My Rainbow Carrot Harvest, From My Tiny Backyard Garden

Image source: Shadowbreakz

#23 Possibly My Last Bouquet Before The Frost

Image source: mazekeen19

#24 I Was Wondering Why My Kale Was Missing Leaves At The Base

Image source: tomarrow

#25 The Swirl On One Of My Opening Calla Lilies

Image source: ksom44

#26 A View Of My Garden From Upstairs

Image source: biborno

#27 Little Friend Taking Cover In Clematis

Image source: Interesting-Ticket18

#28 I Grew Saffron! In Michigan!

Image source: ElizabethDangit

#29 I Can Completely Confirm That Potatoes Are Alien

Image source: AnActualPlatypus

#30 My Mom Makes Cake Gardens

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#31 This Year’s Apple Harvest! It’s A Small Tree, But She Does Her Best!

Image source: magog667

#32 Be Careful Out There!

Image source: honky_vizsla

#33 My Wife’s Haul From Her Garden This Morning

Image source: partybenson

#34 This Is How I’m Doing It In A Semi Desert Region

It’s a small mixed garden of amaranthius dubius and salanum aenthiopcum. Good vegetables.

Image source: pro-tyga

#35 My Patio Garden After Washing The Deck

Image source: biborno

#36 A Pepper Of Peppers

Image source: cmdietz

#37 My First Lime Harvest. No Banana For Scale

Image source: chicagoaussie

#38 Giant Sempervivum. Biggest I Ever Grew, With All Its Chicks Flowering At The Same Time

Image source: Downtown_Ad6875

#39 She Has Awoken

Image source: pluff-mudd

#40 My 99cent Grape Vine From Lowes Just Gave Us 55lbs Of Grapes

Image source: MrShiba_inu

#41 Making Garden Markers With My Daughter

Image source: FungirlieGrower

#42 My Azalea Has Blossomed. This Is My First Ever Plant

Image source: shiscar

#43 My Oaxacan Green Corn Looks Almost Iridescent

Image source: tetrispig

#44 Watermelon Harvest ‘22

Image source: Butter_Bug

#45 I Can’t Get Cyclamen To Grow In My Yard. This One Thrives In The Concrete Behind The Dumpsters At Work

Image source: knit-gnat

#46 Sweet Potato Harvest

Image source: ProlificFamilyStead

#47 Neglected Hydrangea Bush Growing Under A Walnut Tree, Tasmania, Australia

Image source: 5ittingduck

#48 A Friend Shared This With Me, Any Tips And Tricks You Have That Worked?

Image source: dknogo

#49 Look At The Garden Cart My Husband Designed/Built For Me For Christmas!

Image source: horselifter

#50 Left Carrots In The Ground, Zone 6b. Just Pulled This One For Dinner!

Image source: Weevil_Dead

