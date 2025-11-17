This Online Group Is All About Gardening, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting Posts (New Pics)

If you never thought that your thumb was green enough and that gardening was for hobbits, hopefully, some of the examples here will make you reconsider. With some work, research, and lots of patience, anyone can ensure that at least a handful of plants survive.
#1 This Is A Children’s Faerie Garden I Planted A Few Years Ago. It Lives On A 5 Foot Boulder, Has A Variety Of Evergreen And Deciduous Trees And Ground Covers, Mosses And Succulents. It’s A Miniature Living Ecosystem That Goes Dormant In Winter And Is Home To Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Beetles And Fae
#2 Harvested My Sons Pumpkin, From The Plant He Brought Home In A Paper Cup From Pre-K; It Was The Only Pumpkin On The Plant But It Was Huge (Sunset Pic Strictly For Up Votes Lol)
#3 From My First Garden Without My Parents Help. Btw I’m 14
#4 I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!
#5 Should Have Let My Dogs Handle The Fall Planting!
#6 Ain’t Stupid If It Works
#7 My DIY Potting Shed Made Mostly From Free Doors
#8 My Younger Sibling (13) Made A Rainbow Garden. They Are Very Proud Of It And Wanted Me To Post It
#9 My 91yo Grandmother’s Tomato Harvest This Year
#10 My Son’s Memorial Garden. Gardening Helps Me So Much Mentally To Get Through Some Really Rough Moments. October Is Both My Son’s Birth Month And Death. This October He Will Be Gone 2 Years. He Would Be 19 This Year. How Does Gardening Help You?
#11 Pulled A Test Ear On The Glass Gem Corn! Zone 5b
#12 The Head Just Fits Perfectly
#13 My Neighbors 4.1lb Giant Bull Heart Tomato He Grew! He Was Very Proud And Wanted To Share With Everyone
#14 Grew This Beautiful Giant From A Seed. Absolutely Thrilled. This Is By Far My Pride And Joy
#15 Behold My Bountiful Harvest!
#16 How?
#17 Guess My Trowel Is Out Of Commission For A Couple Weeks
#18 Just My Lemon Tree And A Dangly Hazel Cat
#19 My Wife Let Me Keep The Seed Starting Area In The Living Room, But Only On The Condition That She Can Turn The Grow Light Into A Cloud. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Sweet
#20 This Building In Italy Could Be This Sub Church
#21 I’m In Love With This Hoya Flower
#22 My Rainbow Carrot Harvest, From My Tiny Backyard Garden
#23 Possibly My Last Bouquet Before The Frost
#24 I Was Wondering Why My Kale Was Missing Leaves At The Base
#25 The Swirl On One Of My Opening Calla Lilies
#26 A View Of My Garden From Upstairs
#27 Little Friend Taking Cover In Clematis
#28 I Grew Saffron! In Michigan!
#29 I Can Completely Confirm That Potatoes Are Alien
#30 My Mom Makes Cake Gardens
#31 This Year’s Apple Harvest! It’s A Small Tree, But She Does Her Best!
#32 Be Careful Out There!
#33 My Wife’s Haul From Her Garden This Morning
#34 This Is How I’m Doing It In A Semi Desert Region
It’s a small mixed garden of amaranthius dubius and salanum aenthiopcum. Good vegetables.
#35 My Patio Garden After Washing The Deck
#36 A Pepper Of Peppers
#37 My First Lime Harvest. No Banana For Scale
#38 Giant Sempervivum. Biggest I Ever Grew, With All Its Chicks Flowering At The Same Time
#39 She Has Awoken
#40 My 99cent Grape Vine From Lowes Just Gave Us 55lbs Of Grapes
#41 Making Garden Markers With My Daughter
#42 My Azalea Has Blossomed. This Is My First Ever Plant
#43 My Oaxacan Green Corn Looks Almost Iridescent
#44 Watermelon Harvest ‘22
#45 I Can’t Get Cyclamen To Grow In My Yard. This One Thrives In The Concrete Behind The Dumpsters At Work
#46 Sweet Potato Harvest
#47 Neglected Hydrangea Bush Growing Under A Walnut Tree, Tasmania, Australia
#48 A Friend Shared This With Me, Any Tips And Tricks You Have That Worked?
#49 Look At The Garden Cart My Husband Designed/Built For Me For Christmas!
#50 Left Carrots In The Ground, Zone 6b. Just Pulled This One For Dinner!
