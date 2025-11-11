39 Galaxy Sweets That Are Out Of This World

If you’ve ever seen (or eaten) space food, you’ll know that most of it is pretty unappetizing. But as this list compiled by Bored Panda proves, there’s more to space food than freeze-dried packets of powdered ice-cream and weird tubes of semiliquids. From galaxy cakes and cute cupcakes to solar system lollipops and donuts, this interstellar collection of cool desserts is simply out of this world. We can never get enough of these space decoration ideas, and the best part is that you don’t need to be an astronaut to eat these galaxy designs!
Have you come around some great galaxy dessert ideas recently? Then feel free to share your edible galaxy pattern pictures, and don’t forget to vote for the most cosmic creation!
#1 Solar System And Galaxy Lollipops
Image source: Vintage Confections
#2 Space Jam Galaxy French Macarons
Image source: viagonnalike.tumblr.com
#3 Black Velvet Nebula Cake
#4 Northern Lights Cake
Image source: Oakleaf Cakes
#5 Jupiter And Earth Structural Layer Cakes
Image source: Cakecrumbs
#6 Ursa Major Cake
Image source: Kylie Mangles
#7 Galaxy Cupcakes
Image source: cloudykitchen
#8 Galaxy Cookies
Image source: Sweet Ambs
#9 Galaxy And Gemstones Cake
Image source: Nell Buckett
#10 Space Tea Cake
Image source: Laura Piper
#11 Zodiac Constellation Cake
Image source: Life With The Crust Cut Off
#12 Galaxy Ice-cream
#13 Galaxy Frosted Cupcakes
Image source: Leticia
#14 Space Caramel Apple
Image source: thalonelydonkeykong
#15 Space Cake
Image source: Holly-Kate and Company
#16 Galaxy Cupcakes
Image source: loki-doki-eats-an-artichoki.tumblr.com
#17 Galaxy Donut
#18 Space Jello
Image source: Bakingdom
#19 Galaxy Bark
Image source: Life With The Crust Cut Off
#20 Galaxy Macarons
Image source: Avocados And Ales
#21 Galaxy Ice Cream
Image source: salvadortresa
#22 Galaxy Cake Pops
Image source: craftsy.com
#23 Japanese Space Chocolates
#24 Space Shuttle Cake
Image source: keygirl.com
#25 Pisces Galaxy Cake.
Image source: facebook.com
#26 Space Cupcakes
Image source: katiethered
#27 Comet Hitting Earth Cake
Image source: facebook.com
#28 Fancy Twirly Galaxy
Image source: D-77%20Photography,%20Cake%20by%20GOODIES3%20
#29 Out Of This World Gravity Defying Cake
#30 A Peace Of Galaxy
#31 Baking A Galaxy Cake
Image source: Lydia Stander
#32 Galaxy Who!
#33 ????”star Gazing”????lollipops From Flairpops.com
#34 My Space Cake.
#35 My Space Cake, Saturn’s Rings Were Added After This Picture
#36 Space Bark I Make For Adults And Children Alike
#37 Tardis Out Of This World…
#38 Solar System Space Cake! :d
