39 Galaxy Sweets That Are Out Of This World

by

If you’ve ever seen (or eaten) space food, you’ll know that most of it is pretty unappetizing. But as this list compiled by Bored Panda proves, there’s more to space food than freeze-dried packets of powdered ice-cream and weird tubes of semiliquids. From galaxy cakes and cute cupcakes to solar system lollipops and donuts, this interstellar collection of cool desserts is simply out of this world. We can never get enough of these space decoration ideas, and the best part is that you don’t need to be an astronaut to eat these galaxy designs!

Have you come around some great galaxy dessert ideas recently? Then feel free to share your edible galaxy pattern pictures, and don’t forget to vote for the most cosmic creation!

#1 Solar System And Galaxy Lollipops

Image source: Vintage Confections

#2 Space Jam Galaxy French Macarons

Image source: viagonnalike.tumblr.com

#3 Black Velvet Nebula Cake

#4 Northern Lights Cake

Image source: Oakleaf Cakes

#5 Jupiter And Earth Structural Layer Cakes

Image source: Cakecrumbs

#6 Ursa Major Cake

Image source: Kylie Mangles

#7 Galaxy Cupcakes

Image source: cloudykitchen

#8 Galaxy Cookies

Image source: Sweet Ambs

#9 Galaxy And Gemstones Cake

Image source: Nell Buckett

#10 Space Tea Cake

Image source: Laura Piper

#11 Zodiac Constellation Cake

Image source: Life With The Crust Cut Off

#12 Galaxy Ice-cream

#13 Galaxy Frosted Cupcakes

Image source: Leticia

#14 Space Caramel Apple

Image source: thalonelydonkeykong

#15 Space Cake

Image source: Holly-Kate and Company

#16 Galaxy Cupcakes

Image source: loki-doki-eats-an-artichoki.tumblr.com

#17 Galaxy Donut

#18 Space Jello

Image source: Bakingdom

#19 Galaxy Bark

Image source: Life With The Crust Cut Off

#20 Galaxy Macarons

Image source: Avocados And Ales

#21 Galaxy Ice Cream

Image source: salvadortresa

#22 Galaxy Cake Pops

Image source: craftsy.com

#23 Japanese Space Chocolates

#24 Space Shuttle Cake

Image source: keygirl.com

#25 Pisces Galaxy Cake.

Image source: facebook.com

#26 Space Cupcakes

Image source: katiethered

#27 Comet Hitting Earth Cake

Image source: facebook.com

#28 Fancy Twirly Galaxy

Image source: D-77%20Photography,%20Cake%20by%20GOODIES3%20

#29 Out Of This World Gravity Defying Cake

#30 A Peace Of Galaxy

#31 Baking A Galaxy Cake

Image source: Lydia Stander

#32 Galaxy Who!

#33 ????”star Gazing”????lollipops From Flairpops.com

#34 My Space Cake.

#35 My Space Cake, Saturn’s Rings Were Added After This Picture

#36 Space Bark I Make For Adults And Children Alike

#37 Tardis Out Of This World…

#38 Solar System Space Cake! :d

Patrick Penrose
