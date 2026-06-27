84 Times People Found An Old Piece Of Furniture, Saw The Potential In It And Revived It (New Pics)

Most of us have at least one piece of furniture gathering dust in a garage, spare room, or basement. Or maybe we’ve found ourselves taking a second look at a worn but charming item left on the curb or tucked away in a thrift store. Sure, it’s got great bones, but there’s something left to be desired for it to fully earn pride of place in our home.
Members of the r/FurnitureFlip subreddit see these items differently. They can imagine what lies beneath the thick layers of peeling paint or how it would look with a fresh new coat. Just take a look at this list to see how, with a bit of vision, elbow grease, and love, the members of this community transformed these once-shabby pieces of furniture into something truly worth showing off.
#1 I Turned This Old End Table Into A Bougie Dog Bed
Image source: Adventurous_Tip_2636
Furniture flipping has become increasingly popular online in recent years. On TikTok alone, #furnitureflip has garnered hundreds of thousands of posts (810.8K at the time of writing), while online communities such as r/FurnitureFlip have become gathering places for people eager to share their latest projects, tips, and transformations.
As Emma Russell writes for The Guardian, “Amateur furniture restoration is a social media phenomenon.” Content creators regularly document their projects from start to finish, turning dusty thrift-store finds and curbside castoffs into pieces that would look perfectly at home in today’s interiors.
Sure, part of the appeal lies in the transformation itself. Viewers get to watch worn, forgotten pieces become something beautiful again, often with little more than patience, creativity, and a few DIY skills.
But furniture flipping isn’t just about creating satisfying before-and-after content. For many people, it also makes financial sense.
#2 The Dresser That Almost Broke Me!
Image source: Dancing_Lady66
#3 First Flip
Image source: OppressedCow6148
According to a CNN report on furniture prices in the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics determined that furniture and bedding prices rose 4.7% year-over-year in August 2025. This marked the largest annual increase since December 2022. “In particular, living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices were up 9.5%, the most since November 2022.”
Restoring an existing piece rather than buying something brand new can therefore be an attractive alternative, especially for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets and furnish their homes for less.
Furniture flipper Marcus Faccenda (@thefurnitureguyy) believes that quality is another factor. In his view, “pieces aren’t the same quality today as they used to be,” making secondhand furniture more appealing. Combined with financial pressures, this helps explain why he thinks “people’s financial situations kind of make them interested in reusing furniture.”
#4 How’d I Do On My First Real Flip?
Image source: DefectiveOblation
#5 Proud Of This One!
Image source: egglort
For some, furniture flipping goes even further than saving money; it becomes a source of income.
In a CNN Business Wealth Coach video on the trend, furniture flipper Lilly Skjoldahl (@thefurnituredoctor) explained that she first got into the hobby after being hit with a $10,000 dental bill. After successfully transforming and selling a nightstand, she continued flipping furniture and was able to pay off the entire bill within five months.
Others have found similar success. Marcus Faccenda said that flipping just a handful of pieces every two weeks eventually allowed him to replace the income from his office job.
Their experiences reflect a broader trend toward side hustles as a way to make ends meet.
#6 Do Jewelry Boxes Count?
Image source: Heavymuseum22
#7 Loving The Green!
Image source: ooblada
#8 My First Ever Flip. Using As A Bedside Table
Image source: Funny_Pickle_8003
A 2025 Bankrate survey found that about one in four (27%) American adults rely on side hustles for extra income.
While this figure marked a nine-percentage-point decrease from the 2024 side hustlers rate (36%), Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman warned that there was “a good chance” side hustling would rise again, with employment trends weakening and price growth potentially picking up due to tariffs.
#9 A Fun Little Flip For A Fun Little Corner
Image source: sharkdanko1
#10 I Can’t Say No To Free Curb Furniture In Need Of Some Love
Image source: FootParmesan
#11 Some Furniture Flips I’ve Done!
Image source: Key-Rock-5415
Beyond the financial benefits, furniture flipping can also help reduce waste.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discarded 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings in 2018, with roughly 80% ending up in landfills. Restoring, repurposing, and reimagining existing furniture gives these pieces a second life, allowing them to remain in use instead of being thrown away.
#12 Mid Century Strip Flip
Image source: bobbyanalog87
#13 First Time Posting My Work Online
Image source: Own_Opportunity_3566
#14 Walnut Art Deco Dresser
Image source: Livid_Chart4227
Then there’s the creative satisfaction.
There’s something rewarding about stripping away years of paint and grime to reveal the delicate grain of hardwood, polishing old brass hardware back to its former glory, or reupholstering a drooping bench into something stylish and functional again. And it’s exciting to see a drab dresser receive a fresh coat of paint, new hardware, or extra decorative flourishes that similarly breathe new life into it.
#15 Before And After Of My Latest Flip
Image source: FootParmesan
#16 First Post 🥹 My Sad $60 Marketplace Find To The Dark Academia Bookcase Of My Dreams 📚✨️
Image source: Ashen_Goddess
#17 Now She Can Breathe! 😌
Image source: FootParmesan
Furniture flipping also allows people to exercise their creativity while developing practical DIY skills along the way.
Flipper Faranne Iman (@furniturebyfara) told Wealth Coach that she believes “furniture flipping is something that anyone could do if they wanted to,” and as Marcus Faccenda explained, there are things you learn to look for as time goes on. “You kind of spot what is solid wood and what isn’t, what’s kind of veneer. There’s always stamps of different brands you can research to kind of know where it’s manufactured.”
#18 My $5 Dresser Restoration
Image source: kookapo
#19 Mid Century Modern $44.99 Goodwill Find
Image source: Mab_12
#20 My First Painted Project
Image source: MaraBrightwood
Of course, the idea itself is nothing new.
People have been finding ways to zhuzh up furniture for centuries—long before communities like r/FurnitureFlip came along. As Stacia Datskovska writes for Elle Decor, “Even in the times of ancient Egypt, commoners painted wood furniture to make it look more expensive.”
#21 One Of My Favorite Pieces We Have Done
Image source: Igotik
#22 Refinished My Curb Find!
Image source: EmergencyChange268
#23 My First Flip
Image source: GuiltyAd1498
For those who grew up watching DIY television in the ’90s and 2000s, the idea of furniture flipping may still bring to mind some questionable, if not downright baffling, makeovers. But we’ve come a long way from the days of a sponge, a stencil, and a dream, and today’s enthusiasts have taken the practice in a very different direction, transforming it into a hobby, a side hustle, and even a career.
Whether you’re looking for inspiration before trying your hand at furniture flipping or simply enjoy seeing forgotten pieces given a second life, these r/FurnitureFlip posts showcase how much potential can be hiding beneath layers of varnish, scratches, and neglect.
#24 Second Flip
Image source: samira-eb
#25 Ice Chest Resto😊
Image source: retiredone-9753
#26 Favorite Piece So Far!
Image source: TlyTlymama
#27 Found This Chair On The Curb And Decided To Give It A New Life
Image source: Extension-Hornet8359
#28 Before And After Of A Table I Did Not Too Long Ago That I Am Proud Of
Image source: babykyyyo
#29 Trashed End Tables Get A Blowup
Image source: TlyTlymama
#30 Just Finished This! Very Happy With The Result =)
Image source: Amenra138
#31 Puppy Supply Station
Image source: hugh_jass_719
#32 Recent Restoration
Image source: justcallmemonica
#33 My First Attempt
Image source: itsamedontchaknow
#34 My First Flip. Thoughts? Tips For Next Time?
Image source: RelevantElk1212
#35 My Daughter Wanted A Sleeping Beauty Dresser
Image source: Fox_hunt_1980
#36 Repainted! $15 For The Dresser
Image source: ooblada
#37 Old End Table I Found In My Grandparents Attic
Image source: Heavymuseum22
#38 Couldn’t Be More Happy With How These Turned Out!
Image source: MaraBrightwood
#39 The Neighbors Trashed Their Side Table And It’s Now The Perfect Accent For My Tiger Pillows
Image source: Upbeat-Cupcake2963
#40 This One Was Fun To Do!
Image source: Conscious_Sport_1038
#41 Celebrating My First Project Finding Its New Home!
Image source: MaraBrightwood
#42 Precisely 😀
Image source: Positive-Sun-815
#43 Since Neck Surgery I Can’t Do Big Furniture Anymore So Jewelry Boxes Are Now My Thing
Image source: Fox_hunt_1980
#44 My First Try At A Flip
Image source: reddit740
#45 An $11 Desk From Savers Flipped For My 7 Year Old Bedroom
Image source: StruggleEarly5517
#46 Before And After Mcm Vanity
Image source: New_Lifeguard7012
#47 I Flipped A Jewelry Armoire
Image source: Heavymuseum22
#48 Goodwill Mcm Dresser Makeover
Image source: TlyTlymama
#49 Saved From Someone’s Trash, I Thought The Base Looked Awesome!
Image source: BrusselSproutPizza
#50 First Attempt At A Flip!
Image source: Ludwigfan97
#51 Does This Count As Furniture?
Image source: Then_Organization979
#52 My First Flip! Ugly Orange To Modern Boho
Image source: RizzEm_withthe_Tism
#53 Mcm Dresser Before & After
Image source: New_Lifeguard7012
#54 This Old Gal Got A Makeover
Image source: TlyTlymama
#55 Update! First Flip: Before & After
Image source: FarCalligrapher6780
#56 Wizard Of Oz For A Young Girl
Image source: Fox_hunt_1980
#57 Flippn’ For This Green Old School TV Cabinet
Image source: rosebitemixedmedia
#58 My Favorite Flip To Date
Image source: GypsyandJL
#59 I Refinished This Telephone/Gossip Table!
Image source: ajarofantlers
#60 Garbage Heap To Statement Piece
Image source: TlyTlymama
#61 Before & After
Image source: Misscharacterization
#62 Before And After Antique
Image source: SD127
#63 This Is How It Turned Out
Image source: No_Theory_7343
#64 First Flip Ever!
Image source: Grand-Wrap9034
#65 First Flip! What Do You Think It’s Worth?
Image source: skettiD
#66 End Tables From A Desk!
Image source: awyeahmuffinz
#67 My Most Recent Project
Image source: queenirene77
#68 Flipped This Solid Wood Dresser From Goodwill Into A Vanity For Our Bathroom! After ➡️ Before
Image source: courtneyrel
#69 Saved This From The Landfill
Image source: Sufficient-Gate2793
#70 Before And After Dresser Flip
Image source: pintobeannnnn
#71 Look What I Did!
Image source: JelloSparks4
#72 Proof That You Can’t Judge A Book By Its Cover
Image source: Legal-Tailor-5094
#73 Refurbished This Dresser
Image source: Its_migi
#74 Desk Flip!
Image source: purpmom
#75 Table And Chairs Set Makeover
Image source: LadyLuliLima
#76 Great-Great Gram’s Table
Image source: BotherBest5412
#77 Think It’s Looking Good In Red!
Image source: AM_Furn
#78 Mid-Century Dresser Restoration
Image source: Alert-Needleworker86
#79 Gossip Bench
Image source: SusanSickles
#80 First Flip For Our Guest Room
Image source: hananah_bananana
#81 Side Table I Refinished To Match My First Flip
Image source: GuiltyAd1498
#82 Vintage Cosco Stool Restoration
Image source: Next-Shirt1455
#83 Update: Side Of The Road Find
Image source: InsideAd3569
#84 Another Flip Finished!
Image source: kozila99
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