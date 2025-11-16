My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here’s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

A snow-white dog photographed in environments where ferns and fungi cover floors and walls, where thick layers of dust cover the abandoned belongings of the last residents. The photographs look surreal, yet the Bull Terrier’s Claire’s poses give the impression that she takes the role of the former inhabitants. Part of the process is to capture a piece of the soul of these places, Claire and I can spend quite some time just walking the rooms and sitting at specific spots to ‘catch’ the atmosphere.
The walls, silent witnesses of love and friendship, of sorrow, hatred and sometimes even murder. The way nature takes over these buildings, how ivy penetrates the interiors, where moss has replaced the carpets, where small trees start to grow indoors, shows that everything is perishable. You will not find such an atmosphere anywhere else, decay is fascinating.
Urban Exploring or Urbex is about exploring abandoned farms, houses & palaces, discovering overgrown industrial complexes, forgotten hospitals, disused churches, and prisons. When I decided to use my furry friend as a model I came up with a unique name for this type of photography – Furbex. I’ve previously shared some of our adventures here on Bored Panda.
Furbex also became the title of our book that was published recently. It includes photos and stories of our adventures during five years of exploring together.
#1 The Little Corporal
#2 Back In Time
#3 Disco Inferno
#4 I Just Called To Say I Love You Jimmy Choo
#5 In Dog We Trust
#6 Don’t Feed The Trolls
#7 I Wonder If Film Directors Wake Up Screaming ‘Cut! Cut! Cut!” When They Have Nightmares
#8 Queen For The Day, Fabulous Forever
#9 Couch Potato
#10 I’m Not Most Girls
#11 Today Will Be One Of Those Days When Even My Coffee Needs Coffee
#12 Eye To Eye
#13 Call Center
#14 One Load At The Time
#15 Marilyn
#16 I’m The Light
#17 Nature Never Goes Out Of Style
#18 Create A Life You Don’t Need A Vacation From
#19 Who’s Your Daddy?
#20 Where Are You Now?
#21 Sing Us A Song, You’re The Piano(Wo)man
#22 You’re In The Army Now.oh, Oh You’re In The Army, Now
#23 I Hate Housework. You Make The Beds, You Vacuum, You Wash The Dishes And Six Months Later You Have To Start All Over Again
#24 Fine Feathers Make Fine Birds
#25 And Then There Were Two….
#26 Love Is Knitting A Sweater For Your Famous Boyfriend
#27 Goodnight Everyone
#28 Bloom Where You Are Planted
#29 We Are Hungry, May We Eat Your Soul?
#30 Where Are My Rubber Duckies?
