My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here’s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

by

A snow-white dog photographed in environments where ferns and fungi cover floors and walls, where thick layers of dust cover the abandoned belongings of the last residents. The photographs look surreal, yet the Bull Terrier’s Claire’s poses give the impression that she takes the role of the former inhabitants. Part of the process is to capture a piece of the soul of these places, Claire and I can spend quite some time just walking the rooms and sitting at specific spots to ‘catch’ the atmosphere.

The walls, silent witnesses of love and friendship, of sorrow, hatred and sometimes even murder. The way nature takes over these buildings, how ivy penetrates the interiors, where moss has replaced the carpets, where small trees start to grow indoors, shows that everything is perishable. You will not find such an atmosphere anywhere else, decay is fascinating.

Urban Exploring or Urbex is about exploring abandoned farms, houses & palaces, discovering overgrown industrial complexes, forgotten hospitals, disused churches, and prisons. When I decided to use my furry friend as a model I came up with a unique name for this type of photography – Furbex. I’ve previously shared some of our adventures here on Bored Panda.

Furbex also became the title of our book that was published recently. It includes photos and stories of our adventures during five years of exploring together.

More info: Instagram

#1 The Little Corporal

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#2 Back In Time

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#3 Disco Inferno

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#4 I Just Called To Say I Love You Jimmy Choo

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#5 In Dog We Trust

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#6 Don’t Feed The Trolls

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#7 I Wonder If Film Directors Wake Up Screaming ‘Cut! Cut! Cut!” When They Have Nightmares

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#8 Queen For The Day, Fabulous Forever

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#9 Couch Potato

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#10 I’m Not Most Girls

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#11 Today Will Be One Of Those Days When Even My Coffee Needs Coffee

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#12 Eye To Eye

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#13 Call Center

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#14 One Load At The Time

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#15 Marilyn

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#16 I’m The Light

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#17 Nature Never Goes Out Of Style

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#18 Create A Life You Don’t Need A Vacation From

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#19 Who’s Your Daddy?

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#20 Where Are You Now?

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#21 Sing Us A Song, You’re The Piano(Wo)man

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#22 You’re In The Army Now.oh, Oh You’re In The Army, Now

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#23 I Hate Housework. You Make The Beds, You Vacuum, You Wash The Dishes And Six Months Later You Have To Start All Over Again

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#24 Fine Feathers Make Fine Birds

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#25 And Then There Were Two….

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#26 Love Is Knitting A Sweater For Your Famous Boyfriend

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#27 Goodnight Everyone

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#28 Bloom Where You Are Planted

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#29 We Are Hungry, May We Eat Your Soul?

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

#30 Where Are My Rubber Duckies?

My Dog And I Explore Abandoned Places, And Here&#8217;s What We Found So Far (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parents Online Are Questioning The Bodily Autonomy Of Their Children And How To Teach Them Consent Regardless Of What Other Grown-Ups Say
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
When Channing Tatum And Pink Told Their Children They Ate All Their Halloween Candy They Got Totally Different Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Kennedys: Debunking the Script Controversies
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2011
49 People Who Are Seriously Ready For 4th Of July (Add Your Pic)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Connection Between Virgin River and Britney Spears
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2021
Hey Pandas, Type “Can I” And Let Autofill Do The Rest (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.