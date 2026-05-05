75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being shy, quiet creatures who like to keep to themselves. But spend enough time with one, and you’ll quickly realize many of them have no problem making their feelings known. Especially when dinner is late by a few minutes.
The subreddit r/Catswhoyell is where people capture these vocal little divas in all their dramatic glory. We’ve gone through and rounded up the latest batch of the funniest submissions. Scroll down to see them mid-meltdown and upvote your favorites!
#1 Battle Cry
Image source: No_Professor_3283
#2 Oh She Maaaaad
Image source: IridiumCow
#3 Offended I Wouldn’t Feed Her Bacon
Image source: Lirsh2
#4 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother’s Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet
Image source: pllaidllama
#5 Ebony Is Practicing For Her Singing Debut
Image source: SuriOrion
#6 Constantly Yelling Because He Wants Everything
Image source: Puurple_Frogg
#7 Opinions Are Had By 16 Year Old Cat
Image source: WarriorsandW0F
#8 Mimi Screamed At Me In The Parking Lot
Image source: niradia
#9 His First Walk Today
Image source: Witty_Park_6214
#10 My Cat Has Road Rage
Image source: IamComaToast
#11 Roarin Cutie
Image source: clairewithwesley2
#12 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream
Image source: Chapsticklesbean
#13 I Was Late With Breakfast And She Brought A Friend Over. Obviously, Very Much My Fault
Image source: Nocturnal_Person
#14 None Shall Pass!!
Image source: External_Side_7063
#15 Squinty Yell
Image source: IridiumCow
#16 Yell Measured
Image source: rexyuan
#17 Scrambles Da Coot Letting Me Know I Did A Good Job Putting The Cat Shelter Together ♡
Image source: FloofingWithFloofers
#18 Why Snake On My Butt?!?!
Image source: stanman312
#19 Keep Getting Referred To Different Subreddits
Image source: Kclaps
#20 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others
Image source: gray_flannel_dwarf
#21 My Nearly 18 Year Old Child Begging For… Pills?
Image source: LinguiniLarry
#22 I Asked Meeko To Hold My Hand. On My Birthday
Image source: Recent-Honey5281
#23 Rescued This Floof From Traffic, This Is The Thanks I Get
Image source: DudeWhereIsMyDuduk
#24 “But Mömther, I Like Chimkin Soup Too!”
Image source: PoisonWaffle3
#25 We Got Two Yellers, Folks!
Image source: watermelon_migraines
#26 Cat Saves Me From The Terrible Shower
Image source: WarriorsandW0F
#27 Mom I Want Breakfast
Image source: brandielynng29
#28 He Threw Up On The Floor And Then Yelled At Me To Clean It Up
Image source: cattrino
#29 I Was Told Clawdia Belongs Here
Image source: missmegs31
#30 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her
Image source: Zealousideal-Face365
#31 My Bowl Is Empty!!!
Image source: RRebo
#32 She Mad As Hell
Image source: gorobobbys
#33 Unhand Me
Image source: DickInYourCobbSalad
#34 LEGO Is Not Pleased About Having Guests Look At Him
Image source: TheEmoEwok
#35 This Is Not Our Cat
Image source: _TheQuacken_
#36 Got Yelled At For Petting When I Should Be Bongo’ing Her Butt
Image source: niradia
#37 When You Can See The Food But It Won’t Come Fast Enough
Image source: blueberryfieldss
#38 This Is My Cat Named Stan
Image source: Impossibarth
#39 Big Mad About The Vet
Image source: Icy-Avocado-3672
#40 Pleading His Case For Just A Little Bit Of Cheese Curd
Image source: Chapsticklesbean
#41 What Do You Mean Vampire?
Image source: Thick-Pineapple-8727
#42 This Is How Your Email Finds Me Btw
Image source: Notmysubmarine
#43 Dont Scream At Me Please 😔
Image source: Mysterious_Pizza9749
#44 She Wanted To Be Let Inside Now
Image source: yunggerald345678
#45 I Visited Istanbul This Month… 😾
Image source: Elfende
#46 Biannual Vet Visit That She Hates
Image source: taylor_png
#47 I Told Her To Quit Eating Paper Towels
Image source: PinkMatchaTea
#48 Making Sure Everyone Knows What She Thinks Of The Vet
Image source: nexter2nd
#49 Scrambles Da Coot Loves Screaming At Me, I Think It Is Her Favorite Thing To Do!
Image source: FloofingWithFloofers
#50 Got Yelled At For Working
Image source: brandielynng29
#51 The Gentlest Screm
Image source: m4ndy246
#52 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)
Image source: meow__meg
#53 She’s Angry That We Switched Her To A Wet Food Diet And Still Wants To Eat Kibble
Image source: mail_on_sunday
#54 Give Me A Hug!!! 💜
Image source: BunttyBrowneye
#55 James Was Not Pleased With How Long It Was Taking To Prepare His Breakfast
Image source: Hexiix
#56 Mom The Cows Are Calling Me Names
Image source: Yodas4sale
#57 She Is Not A Fan Of Mondays
Image source: PilotHappy
#58 Wafer Loves To Yell At Me For Coming Home And Not Immediately Feeding Her
Image source: Passion__Killer
#59 Socks Yelling At The Christmas Tree
Image source: Dependent-Plastic221
#60 Mabel Is A Demanding Tap Girlie
Image source: PunIntended2656
#61 She Insisted On Going Outside, Then Yelled At The Sky Because The Ground Was Cold
Image source: Koffievos
#62 Jack Has A Lot To Say This Morning
Image source: BrewCityBitch
#63 My New Loud Kitten
Image source: Prestigious_Scheme64
#64 Weight 6lbs, Volume 112db
Image source: PilotHappy
#65 I Didn’t Feed Her Immediately After I Woke Up
Image source: Hefty-Insect7749
#66 So Excited For His New Ball Pit
Image source: Successfully-Low
#67 He Does This Every Time The Bathroom Door Is Open
Image source: maybeIfailed
#68 Henry Has Big Feelings About Me Taking A Shower
Image source: Necessary-Clock-5893
#69 I Made The Mistake Of Taking A Shower
Image source: pepperp
#70 I’ve Got A Demanding Boss… Really Loud
Image source: brandielynng29
#71 Equal Bark To Bite Ratio
Image source: banandria
#72 He’s Caroling To Boost Morale While I Wrap Gifts
Image source: dankpizzabagels
#73 Well Hello Radley Boo ♡
Image source: FloofingWithFloofers
#74 Jack Wants Me To Get Out Of The Tub Now!
Image source: PrincessHiccups
#75 Attention…i Need It…now
Image source: rjd014
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