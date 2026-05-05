75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

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Cats have a reputation for being shy, quiet creatures who like to keep to themselves. But spend enough time with one, and you’ll quickly realize many of them have no problem making their feelings known. Especially when dinner is late by a few minutes.

The subreddit r/Catswhoyell is where people capture these vocal little divas in all their dramatic glory. We’ve gone through and rounded up the latest batch of the funniest submissions. Scroll down to see them mid-meltdown and upvote your favorites!

#1 Battle Cry

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: No_Professor_3283

#2 Oh She Maaaaad

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: IridiumCow

#3 Offended I Wouldn’t Feed Her Bacon

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Lirsh2

#4 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother’s Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: pllaidllama

#5 Ebony Is Practicing For Her Singing Debut

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: SuriOrion

#6 Constantly Yelling Because He Wants Everything

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Puurple_Frogg

#7 Opinions Are Had By 16 Year Old Cat

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: WarriorsandW0F

#8 Mimi Screamed At Me In The Parking Lot

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: niradia

#9 His First Walk Today

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Witty_Park_6214

#10 My Cat Has Road Rage

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: IamComaToast

#11 Roarin Cutie

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: clairewithwesley2

#12 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Chapsticklesbean

#13 I Was Late With Breakfast And She Brought A Friend Over. Obviously, Very Much My Fault

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Nocturnal_Person

#14 None Shall Pass!!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: External_Side_7063

#15 Squinty Yell

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: IridiumCow

#16 Yell Measured

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: rexyuan

#17 Scrambles Da Coot Letting Me Know I Did A Good Job Putting The Cat Shelter Together ♡

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: FloofingWithFloofers

#18 Why Snake On My Butt?!?!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: stanman312

#19 Keep Getting Referred To Different Subreddits

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Kclaps

#20 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: gray_flannel_dwarf

#21 My Nearly 18 Year Old Child Begging For… Pills?

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: LinguiniLarry

#22 I Asked Meeko To Hold My Hand. On My Birthday

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Recent-Honey5281

#23 Rescued This Floof From Traffic, This Is The Thanks I Get

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: DudeWhereIsMyDuduk

#24 “But Mömther, I Like Chimkin Soup Too!”

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PoisonWaffle3

#25 We Got Two Yellers, Folks!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: watermelon_migraines

#26 Cat Saves Me From The Terrible Shower

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: WarriorsandW0F

#27 Mom I Want Breakfast

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: brandielynng29

#28 He Threw Up On The Floor And Then Yelled At Me To Clean It Up

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: cattrino

#29 I Was Told Clawdia Belongs Here

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: missmegs31

#30 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Face365

#31 My Bowl Is Empty!!!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: RRebo

#32 She Mad As Hell

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: gorobobbys

#33 Unhand Me

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: DickInYourCobbSalad

#34 LEGO Is Not Pleased About Having Guests Look At Him

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: TheEmoEwok

#35 This Is Not Our Cat

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: _TheQuacken_

#36 Got Yelled At For Petting When I Should Be Bongo’ing Her Butt

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: niradia

#37 When You Can See The Food But It Won’t Come Fast Enough

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#38 This Is My Cat Named Stan

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Impossibarth

#39 Big Mad About The Vet

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Icy-Avocado-3672

#40 Pleading His Case For Just A Little Bit Of Cheese Curd

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Chapsticklesbean

#41 What Do You Mean Vampire?

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Thick-Pineapple-8727

#42 This Is How Your Email Finds Me Btw

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Notmysubmarine

#43 Dont Scream At Me Please 😔

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Pizza9749

#44 She Wanted To Be Let Inside Now

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: yunggerald345678

#45 I Visited Istanbul This Month… 😾

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Elfende

#46 Biannual Vet Visit That She Hates

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: taylor_png

#47 I Told Her To Quit Eating Paper Towels

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PinkMatchaTea

#48 Making Sure Everyone Knows What She Thinks Of The Vet

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: nexter2nd

#49 Scrambles Da Coot Loves Screaming At Me, I Think It Is Her Favorite Thing To Do!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: FloofingWithFloofers

#50 Got Yelled At For Working

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: brandielynng29

#51 The Gentlest Screm

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: m4ndy246

#52 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: meow__meg

#53 She’s Angry That We Switched Her To A Wet Food Diet And Still Wants To Eat Kibble

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: mail_on_sunday

#54 Give Me A Hug!!! 💜

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: BunttyBrowneye

#55 James Was Not Pleased With How Long It Was Taking To Prepare His Breakfast

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Hexiix

#56 Mom The Cows Are Calling Me Names

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Yodas4sale

#57 She Is Not A Fan Of Mondays

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PilotHappy

#58 Wafer Loves To Yell At Me For Coming Home And Not Immediately Feeding Her

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Passion__Killer

#59 Socks Yelling At The Christmas Tree

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Dependent-Plastic221

#60 Mabel Is A Demanding Tap Girlie

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PunIntended2656

#61 She Insisted On Going Outside, Then Yelled At The Sky Because The Ground Was Cold

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Koffievos

#62 Jack Has A Lot To Say This Morning

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: BrewCityBitch

#63 My New Loud Kitten

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Prestigious_Scheme64

#64 Weight 6lbs, Volume 112db

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PilotHappy

#65 I Didn’t Feed Her Immediately After I Woke Up

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Hefty-Insect7749

#66 So Excited For His New Ball Pit

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Successfully-Low

#67 He Does This Every Time The Bathroom Door Is Open

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: maybeIfailed

#68 Henry Has Big Feelings About Me Taking A Shower

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Clock-5893

#69 I Made The Mistake Of Taking A Shower

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: pepperp

#70 I’ve Got A Demanding Boss… Really Loud

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: brandielynng29

#71 Equal Bark To Bite Ratio

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: banandria

#72 He’s Caroling To Boost Morale While I Wrap Gifts

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: dankpizzabagels

#73 Well Hello Radley Boo ♡

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: FloofingWithFloofers

#74 Jack Wants Me To Get Out Of The Tub Now!

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: PrincessHiccups

#75 Attention…i Need It…now

75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)

Image source: rjd014

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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