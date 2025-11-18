50 Times Parents Were So Wholesome And Supportive, They Won The Internet (New Pics)

Parenting is no walk in the park. It’s a journey that can be filled with frustration, exhaustion and tears. But also joy, laughter and love. While there are thousands of articles about how to parent “right”, there isn’t one universal handbook. And let’s be honest: no parent is perfect. But we have to admit that some do come pretty darn close.
Among the ups and downs of raising little humans, there are parents who just seem to conduct themselves with oodles of patience and grace. We scoured the internet to find some of the most wholesome parenting moments ever shared. Some of them might just melt your heart. Bored Panda also spoke to parenting expert Crystal Haitsma to get some tips on how to raise happy and healthy children.
#1 “Smile On Her Face Was Extraordinary”
Image source: ShaneJacks
#2 My Dad Surprised My Corgi-Obsessed Mom With A Corgi Hike. Airbnb Experience In Maine! Surprised Her To Celebrate The End Of Her Cancer Radiation Treatment
Image source: sushixo28
#3 After Being Divorced For 25+ Years, My Parents Reconnected, Moved To Texas, And Bought A Farm. Today They Are Getting Married Again. This Is Their Wedding Portrait
Image source: zephyrnug
#4 With Much Love, I Dedicate My Master’s Degree To My Parents. Their Sacrifices To Come To This Country To Give Us A Better Life Were Worth It
Image source: alfaroerica47
#5 He Is 94. She Is 87. Their Love Story Has Been Continuous For 68 Years. My Parents
Image source: yoda_the_catto
#6 My Mom Just Sent Me This With My Dad
Image source: paigealban23
#7 So Wholesome
Image source: stephaniekahan
#8 My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On The Plane. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He Is Packed To Come Visit Me. The Doll Is 43 Years Old
Image source: snowglobesnowglobe
#9 In 2001, My Parents Bet Me That If I Did Not Drink, Smoke, Or Do Substances By 21, They Would Give Me $1500. Here I Am On My 21st Birthday, Holding The Contract I Signed When I Was 8
Image source: Guitrum
#10 So Sad Yet Wholesome
My father has been hospitalized with complications from treatment for esophageal cancer since Friday. My mother is in the middle of chemotherapy for gallbladder cancer and hasn’t been able to visit him because the hospital is too dangerous for her. Today his doctor let him meet her in the courtyard.
Image source: Pansapio
#11 My Friend’s Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later
Image source: wrud4d
#12 Not Puppies And Kittens, But My Parents Asleep On The Couch Holding Hands Is Still Pretty Cute
Image source: neeeenbean
#13 My Parents Are Recent Empty Nesters. I Get These Pictures Every Wednesday
Image source: woofles_wednesday
#14 Every Day My Parents Play Mario Kart 64 To See Who Makes A Cup Of Tea. They’ve Done This Religiously Since 2001
Image source: bork1138
#15 Here’s A Picture Of My Parents Right After They Bought Our Awesome House In New Hampshire. Circa 1985
Image source: Canon_Goes_Boom
#16 Which One Is Her?
Image source: TrentVincent11
#17 Parents Waiting For The Bus On The Last Day Of School
Image source: amore6
#18 Yesterday Was My Gotcha Day (The Day I Met My Adopted Family), And My Parents Sent Me This Photo
Image source: Parking-Drop6632
#19 I Lost My Dad At Walmart And Ended Up Finding Him In The Garden Section Watering Plants
Image source: djbewbz
#20 So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Picture
Image source: deftkillerstu
#21 My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him
My dad has hated cats all of my life and swore up and down that he would never let another cat in this house after our last one passed away. Now, he calls my cat “Putty-tat,” and tells me how sweet she is and how much he likes her. Every time he sees her, he goes “Hey Puds!” and starts petting her.
Image source: echo_location_
#22 I Caught My Parents In A Candid Moment. This Was The First Vacation I Took Them On From My First Salary. They Were Very Happy
Image source: mo_jo_jo_jo_19
#23 My Dad Was Admitted To The Hospital Right Before Christmas. We Didn’t Know If He Would Make It Home, Especially Not For Christmas. This Is My Parents Slow Dancing On Christmas Day
Image source: king12807
#24 I Asked My Bar Guest What She Was Writing. It Turns Out She Has 3 Daughters, And She Writes 5 Lines A Day To Each Of Them. These Will Be Gifts When They Get Married One Day. Mom Of The Year
Image source: reddit.com
#25 “Seriously, You Can Literally Tell A 3-Year-Old Anything, And They’ll Believe You”
Image source: x.com
#26 My Boyfriend Moved Out Of His Parents’ House Last Year, And He’s Been Replaced Already
Image source: dryback1486
#27 These Parents
Image source: brigittemontes
#28 As A Dad Raised By An Awesome Mom Costume Maker, I Decided To Keep Up The Tradition With My Boys
Image source: TomWattsArtAndDesign
#29 The Growth Chart Door At My Parent’s House. 30 Years, 5 Kids, And 17 Grandkids Later And Still Going
Image source: Ocmrm
#30 Parents Hiding The Name Origin
Image source: melaurale
#31 My Dad Is Proud Of Himself
Image source: rayy_baybay
#32 I Bet Teachers Were Happy
Image source: Sommers_DJ
#33 When My Parents Are Dog-Sitting, They Send Me A Daily “Proof Of Life” Photo With That Day’s Newspaper In It
Image source: DistractedByCookies
#34 This Is The Cutest Thing Ever
Image source: RachiesArt
#35 Of Course, Dad Will Tease Their Daughter
Image source: teenagepuppy
#36 When I Was 6 Years Old, My Mom Picked Me Up From School With Her Hair Looking Different, And I Freaked Out. 20 Years Later, She Still Gives Me A Heads-Up To Mentally Prepare Me
It’s such a small thing, but it made me smile this morning that she still does this.
Image source: PaleontologistNo5420
#37 I’m A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated. I Can’t Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings
Image source: Technical-Prize-4840, Technical-Prize-4840
#38 My Apartment Lost Power For Two Days. I Complained To My Dad, And Minutes Later, I Got A Text: “They’re On The Case”
Image source: woofles_wednesday
#39 Parents Used To Tell My Only Brother And I That We Used To Have Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums
Image source: Abacazam
#40 My Parents Kindly Supported My Peak Edgelord Phase
I dressed like this every other day, but my parents decided it would be fun to take me to a photo shoot and totally go for the look together!
Image source: SpacePenguin69
#41 She’s So Proud Of Herself At The End
Image source: timewilltll
#42 This Seems Extremely Appropriate
Image source: milkyonesug
#43 This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer
Image source: sassafras711
#44 Cool And Very Innovative
Image source: thepartypope
#45 I Found Out My Dad Dedicated His Thesis To Me
My dad is a pretty private man. He doesn’t really know how to express his feelings, and I got that from him. We were close when I was a kid, but then I turned into a teenage girl, and I think he didn’t know how to deal with that. It’s gotten better now, but we still don’t get along the way we used to.
Anyways, I’m on break today and was looking through the family bookshelf that no one ever looks at when I stumbled upon the thesis he wrote the year after I was born. Mind you, I barely even knew this document existed since my dad rarely talks about his past, so imagine my surprise when I found out we owned a copy of it.
And… wow. It kind of feels like a punch in the gut. To me, he was always the type of person to show affection through actions rather than words, e.g., teaching me how to ride a bike or going with me to the cinema. He never tells me upfront he’s proud of me or that he loves me, and that’s alright because I know anyway. But seeing him so openly mushy towards me (and my mom) on such an official document was so unexpected that I thought I had misread.
Image source: curly_snack
#46 They Were Probably Walking Around Showing Everyone Their Daughter
Image source: christapeterso
#47 My Sister Covered Her Wall With One Direction Pictures, My Parents Got Bored, And Hilarity Ensued
My little sister has covered her wall in One Direction pictures and managed to convince my mom to help her print and put it all up. This is my mom’s revenge.
When my sister was at work, my parents slowly replaced some pictures on her wall with pictures of themselves. For true authenticity, they would replicate the pictures with themselves in them.
The last picture was the first thing my sister noticed on her wall. It was next to her mirror, so about half an hour after she came home from work, she somehow spotted it and laughed because our mom’s face was on her wall. She found the other ones shortly after and came running downstairs, crying with laughter to the point where she was drooling. It took my parents longer to put it all up compared to how long it took her to notice them.
Image source: foundyourlink
#48 This Is How My Mom Keeps Me Updated On What Is Going On With My Cousins
Image source: Seandouglasmcardle
#49 Parents Dragged Me Out In A Blizzard To Play Pokemon GO. My Dad Is 59 Years Old And A Level 32. My Mom Is A Level 28 And Is 64 Years Old
Image source: jki394
#50 I Just Moved Away From Home For College And My Parents Hid 100 Ducks In My Dorm
