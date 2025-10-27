63 Hilarious And Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

by

Feeling nervous jitters before a doctor’s appointment happens to a lot of us. But while we can take steps ourselves to become more comfortable with hospital visits, some medical professionals are taking matters into their own hands to make their patients feel as much at ease as possible. From decorating their offices to having emotional support pets, they sure don’t lack creativity while doing so. 

To applaud their hard work, our Bored Panda team compiled many instances of doctors who went above and beyond to make their patients’ visits more bearable. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with registered nurse and certified health coach Jennifer Jenkins, who kindly agreed to give tips on how we can feel less nervous before a doctor’s appointment.

#1 This Man Was Forced To Give His Dog To The Humane Society Due To Undergoing Lengthy Hospital Stay. This Nurse Found Out And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted His Dog

She brings him to visit daily and will return him as soon as the man is released!

Image source: Kate Fowler

#2 My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

Image source: finnandjovie

#3 My Son’s Pediatrician Used To Be A Balloon Artist. She Made A Jet Pack For Him Today

Image source: MrTrevolta

#4 Wife And I Got The Flu Vaccine And Our Doctor Asked If We Wanted A Normal Plaster Or One With An Animal. Unnecessary Question! He Said Every Single Adult Until Now Wanted An Animal Plaster

Image source: Pengo2001

#5 In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office

Image source: ZurgTS

#6 My Dentist’s Cat Ragnar Giving Me Some Moral Support

Image source: samranola

#7 My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor

Image source: Caesar100

#8 My Daughter’s Pediatrician Has Higher Door Handles So Kids Can’t Run Out Of The Room

Image source: mayasmomma

#9 Found This Hanging In The Doctor’s Office

Image source: Original_Act_3481

#10 Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween

Image source: Ootmins

#11 Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children’s Clinic To Look Like A Submarine

Image source: whiteShtef

#12 In The Bathroom At My Dentist, I Find It Pretty Funny

Image source: TheGreenGobblr

#13 This Pain Scale At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: Cuzznitt

#14 Dentist’s Office Has A Toothpaste Bike Rack

Image source: jaygrum

#15 A 6 Year Old Girl Couldn’t Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray

Image source: esiper

#16 The Joker Delivers A Baby

Image source: VALERIE SIEBERT

#17 My Son And His Dentist Both Watching Zootopia During A Lull In The Procedure

Image source: wayywee

#18 This Stained Glass Urinary Tract System At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: HorrorThis

#19 My Dentist Had A Gaming Setup In The Corner

Image source: I_Love_Smurfz

#20 This Doctor’s Clinic Has Bob Ross On The Ceiling Using The Rust As His Hair

Image source: sneakybrownoser

#21 Molar In Moss Outside My Dentist’s Office

Image source: buttah_hustle

#22 My Ticket At The Doctor Had A Puzzle For Me To Do While I Wait

Image source: eremophilaalpestris

#23 No Smoking Sign In My Doctor’s Bathroom

Image source: mo8414

#24 This LEGO Pain Assessment Tool At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: nanana_catdad

#25 Nurse Gave Me A Smiley Face

Image source: Ok-Struggle-5984

#26 Our Pediatrician Provides Free Baby Supplies To Those In Need

Image source: Comfortable-Beyond50

#27 My Colon Doctor Has A Mr. Poopybutthole Pin

Image source: GiftedGarlicBread

#28 Had To Give My Phone To The Nurse When I Went To Have My Finger Partially Amputated. Woke Up To This Gem

Image source: HankDroppendeuce

#29 My Local Dentist And His Wife Had Dressed Up So My Autistic Brother Could Have His Teeth Inspected Without Any Problem

Image source: j_koli

#30 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Image source: mac_is_crack

#31 My Dentist Has A Therapy Dog And It’s Awesome

Image source: angry_penguin54

#32 I’m A Special Needs Dentist. This Is Me And My Patient Becoming Friends On Switch

Image source: HaveACigarOnMe

#33 This Has Been Accurately Labeled. Hand Sanitizer At The Doctor’s Office

Image source: shanndarocks

#34 My Dentist’s Office Is So Cute, They Put Out Apples To Celebrate Fall

Image source: comfortpod

#35 The Bike Rack At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: guitarguy13093

#36 I’m Filling Out Patient Info Packet For My New Doctor, And She Wants To Know What My Favorite Videogames Are

Image source: An_Innocent_Bunny

#37 My Doctor’s Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

Image source: geoffe

#38 A Dentist In My Hometown Always Keeps Something Humorous On His Sign. This Is The Best One Yet

Image source: stone122311

#39 My Baby’s Pediatrician Decorated The Office With Baby Skeletons

Image source: Space-Gang

#40 The Specimen Pass Through Cabinet At The Local Doctor’s Office

Image source: bemonopo

#41 My Wife Went In For A Mammogram Today And This Is In The Lobby

Image source: AcceptableOwl9

#42 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia

Image source: snowcommander

#43 Laughter Is The Best Medicine

Image source: jennyanyanyanyanydot

#44 Sink At My Fertility Doctor’s Office In The “Collection Room”

Image source: Kukhura

#45 The Men’s Bathroom Key At My Doctor’s Office

Image source: Last-Difference-3311

#46 These Rappelling Sculptures In A Doctors Waiting Area

Image source: fendermrc

#47 This Wooden Rocking Chair In The Waiting Area Of A Doctor’s Office

Image source: drunkfishes

#48 My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients

Image source: anaqunha

#49 Lamps Outside The Bloodworks At This Doctor’s Office Are Needles

Image source: ChrisLetsPlayYT

#50 An Original Ms. Pac-Man In The Waiting Room Of My Kids’ Pediatrician

Image source: kaboomboomer

#51 Went To A Fertility Doctor Today. Very Fitting Decor On The Wall

Image source: chase_bankin

#52 My Dentist Has A Day Each Month Where They Donate Some Of Their Revenue To A Charity Of A Staff Members Choice

Image source: growup_andblowaway

#53 The Chairs At My Foot Doctor Have Shoes

Image source: ostrich-party-

#54 This Religious Hospital Has A Painting Of Jesus Helping A Doctor Read A Medical Book

Image source: ProfessionalBig1470

#55 A Doctor I Work With Made My Husband And I A Christmas Ornament With A Dead Sea Urchin He Found

Image source: lindafromevildead

#56 Eye Doctor’s Office Has A Jumbo Replica Of Contact Lenses

Image source: mangocucumbers

#57 The Doctor’s Office I Visited Recently Had A Part Of Their Waiting Room Made To Look Like A Train

Image source: DamnitJamal

#58 My Local Dentist Doesn’t Have Enough Patients

Image source: Jaff4487

#59 Made This Sign For My Dental Surgery. My Young Patients Need To Know That Flossing At The Dentist Isn’t Original And Fortnite Is A Bad Game

Image source: teateateaa

#60 I Was Just Thinking About How Much I Love My New Dentist. Then I Saw This On The Bathroom Door

Image source: PicoDeBayou

#61 Having My 5-Year-Old Daughter Be Hospitalized, Was Terrifying. Hospital Made It Feel Amazing As It Can Be. This Is One Of The Doctor’s Artwork On All Of The Kids Windows

Image source: reddit.com

#62 This Was On The Wall At My Wife’s Doctors Office. Pretty Cool

Image source: LamboE007

#63 I Received A Single Sealed Sterile Teabag From The Dentist After My Gum Surgery

Image source: Haunting_Bat_4787

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
