63 Hilarious And Wholesome Things Doctors Did To Put Their Patients At Ease (New Pics)

Feeling nervous jitters before a doctor’s appointment happens to a lot of us. But while we can take steps ourselves to become more comfortable with hospital visits, some medical professionals are taking matters into their own hands to make their patients feel as much at ease as possible. From decorating their offices to having emotional support pets, they sure don’t lack creativity while doing so.
To applaud their hard work, our Bored Panda team compiled many instances of doctors who went above and beyond to make their patients’ visits more bearable. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with registered nurse and certified health coach Jennifer Jenkins, who kindly agreed to give tips on how we can feel less nervous before a doctor’s appointment.
#1 This Man Was Forced To Give His Dog To The Humane Society Due To Undergoing Lengthy Hospital Stay. This Nurse Found Out And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted His Dog
She brings him to visit daily and will return him as soon as the man is released!
Image source: Kate Fowler
#2 My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous
Image source: finnandjovie
#3 My Son’s Pediatrician Used To Be A Balloon Artist. She Made A Jet Pack For Him Today
Image source: MrTrevolta
#4 Wife And I Got The Flu Vaccine And Our Doctor Asked If We Wanted A Normal Plaster Or One With An Animal. Unnecessary Question! He Said Every Single Adult Until Now Wanted An Animal Plaster
Image source: Pengo2001
#5 In Spanish-Speaking Countries, The Tooth Fairy Is A Mouse (Ratoncito Pérez). This Is My Dentist Office
Image source: ZurgTS
#6 My Dentist’s Cat Ragnar Giving Me Some Moral Support
Image source: samranola
#7 My Uncle Sent Me This Picture Of His Prosthesis Doctor
Image source: Caesar100
#8 My Daughter’s Pediatrician Has Higher Door Handles So Kids Can’t Run Out Of The Room
Image source: mayasmomma
#9 Found This Hanging In The Doctor’s Office
Image source: Original_Act_3481
#10 Nurses Dress Up As Their Doctor For Halloween
Image source: Ootmins
#11 Doctors Paint The MRI Machine In The Children’s Clinic To Look Like A Submarine
Image source: whiteShtef
#12 In The Bathroom At My Dentist, I Find It Pretty Funny
Image source: TheGreenGobblr
#13 This Pain Scale At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Cuzznitt
#14 Dentist’s Office Has A Toothpaste Bike Rack
Image source: jaygrum
#15 A 6 Year Old Girl Couldn’t Sleep At Night Because She Was Scared Of Monsters, So The Doctor Gave Her This Spray
Image source: esiper
#16 The Joker Delivers A Baby
Image source: VALERIE SIEBERT
#17 My Son And His Dentist Both Watching Zootopia During A Lull In The Procedure
Image source: wayywee
#18 This Stained Glass Urinary Tract System At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: HorrorThis
#19 My Dentist Had A Gaming Setup In The Corner
Image source: I_Love_Smurfz
#20 This Doctor’s Clinic Has Bob Ross On The Ceiling Using The Rust As His Hair
Image source: sneakybrownoser
#21 Molar In Moss Outside My Dentist’s Office
Image source: buttah_hustle
#22 My Ticket At The Doctor Had A Puzzle For Me To Do While I Wait
Image source: eremophilaalpestris
#23 No Smoking Sign In My Doctor’s Bathroom
Image source: mo8414
#24 This LEGO Pain Assessment Tool At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: nanana_catdad
#25 Nurse Gave Me A Smiley Face
Image source: Ok-Struggle-5984
#26 Our Pediatrician Provides Free Baby Supplies To Those In Need
Image source: Comfortable-Beyond50
#27 My Colon Doctor Has A Mr. Poopybutthole Pin
Image source: GiftedGarlicBread
#28 Had To Give My Phone To The Nurse When I Went To Have My Finger Partially Amputated. Woke Up To This Gem
Image source: HankDroppendeuce
#29 My Local Dentist And His Wife Had Dressed Up So My Autistic Brother Could Have His Teeth Inspected Without Any Problem
Image source: j_koli
#30 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless
Image source: mac_is_crack
#31 My Dentist Has A Therapy Dog And It’s Awesome
Image source: angry_penguin54
#32 I’m A Special Needs Dentist. This Is Me And My Patient Becoming Friends On Switch
Image source: HaveACigarOnMe
#33 This Has Been Accurately Labeled. Hand Sanitizer At The Doctor’s Office
Image source: shanndarocks
#34 My Dentist’s Office Is So Cute, They Put Out Apples To Celebrate Fall
Image source: comfortpod
#35 The Bike Rack At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: guitarguy13093
#36 I’m Filling Out Patient Info Packet For My New Doctor, And She Wants To Know What My Favorite Videogames Are
Image source: An_Innocent_Bunny
#37 My Doctor’s Office Is In The Holiday Spirit
Image source: geoffe
#38 A Dentist In My Hometown Always Keeps Something Humorous On His Sign. This Is The Best One Yet
Image source: stone122311
#39 My Baby’s Pediatrician Decorated The Office With Baby Skeletons
Image source: Space-Gang
#40 The Specimen Pass Through Cabinet At The Local Doctor’s Office
Image source: bemonopo
#41 My Wife Went In For A Mammogram Today And This Is In The Lobby
Image source: AcceptableOwl9
#42 My Coworker Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed The Other Day, The Doctor Said He Would Take A Funny Picture While He Was Under Anesthesia
Image source: snowcommander
#43 Laughter Is The Best Medicine
Image source: jennyanyanyanyanydot
#44 Sink At My Fertility Doctor’s Office In The “Collection Room”
Image source: Kukhura
#45 The Men’s Bathroom Key At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Last-Difference-3311
#46 These Rappelling Sculptures In A Doctors Waiting Area
Image source: fendermrc
#47 This Wooden Rocking Chair In The Waiting Area Of A Doctor’s Office
Image source: drunkfishes
#48 My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients
Image source: anaqunha
#49 Lamps Outside The Bloodworks At This Doctor’s Office Are Needles
Image source: ChrisLetsPlayYT
#50 An Original Ms. Pac-Man In The Waiting Room Of My Kids’ Pediatrician
Image source: kaboomboomer
#51 Went To A Fertility Doctor Today. Very Fitting Decor On The Wall
Image source: chase_bankin
#52 My Dentist Has A Day Each Month Where They Donate Some Of Their Revenue To A Charity Of A Staff Members Choice
Image source: growup_andblowaway
#53 The Chairs At My Foot Doctor Have Shoes
Image source: ostrich-party-
#54 This Religious Hospital Has A Painting Of Jesus Helping A Doctor Read A Medical Book
Image source: ProfessionalBig1470
#55 A Doctor I Work With Made My Husband And I A Christmas Ornament With A Dead Sea Urchin He Found
Image source: lindafromevildead
#56 Eye Doctor’s Office Has A Jumbo Replica Of Contact Lenses
Image source: mangocucumbers
#57 The Doctor’s Office I Visited Recently Had A Part Of Their Waiting Room Made To Look Like A Train
Image source: DamnitJamal
#58 My Local Dentist Doesn’t Have Enough Patients
Image source: Jaff4487
#59 Made This Sign For My Dental Surgery. My Young Patients Need To Know That Flossing At The Dentist Isn’t Original And Fortnite Is A Bad Game
Image source: teateateaa
#60 I Was Just Thinking About How Much I Love My New Dentist. Then I Saw This On The Bathroom Door
Image source: PicoDeBayou
#61 Having My 5-Year-Old Daughter Be Hospitalized, Was Terrifying. Hospital Made It Feel Amazing As It Can Be. This Is One Of The Doctor’s Artwork On All Of The Kids Windows
Image source: reddit.com
#62 This Was On The Wall At My Wife’s Doctors Office. Pretty Cool
Image source: LamboE007
#63 I Received A Single Sealed Sterile Teabag From The Dentist After My Gum Surgery
Image source: Haunting_Bat_4787
