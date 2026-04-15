81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

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Having a car means going to the mechanic regularly. Granted, if you know your way around an engine (or have a friend who does), visits to the auto shop might be few and far between. Otherwise, experts recommend regular checks every 12 months. Still, 56% of car owners delay essential repairs to save money.

Many auto mechanics have seen what happens when people don’t take good care of their cars. When a car is in an absolute state, it often ends up in the “Just Rolled Into The Shop” subreddit. It’s a place for mechanics to share the most ridiculous and unbelievable cases that arrive at their garages and vent about the challenges of their work. Below, you’ll find the funniest and most infuriating cases they’ve seen, and maybe be inspired to take a little better care of your set of wheels from here on out!

More info: Reddit

#1 Who Else Leaves Messages For The Next Guy? 😂

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: good_man_once

#2 2011 Chevy 3500 Over 1.4 Million Miles On It

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gandk07

#3 Paul Is Gone, Please Come Back

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: thegalli

When was the last time you took your car to the mechanic, Pandas? Maybe it wasn’t a routine check but rather a visit that was forced by the annoying flashing of the engine light? Statistics show that people take their cars to the auto shop reasonably often. 62% of Americans, according to one poll, do it every three to six months.

Unfortunately, it’s rarely for routine checks. Many car owners still wait for the tell-tale engine light or another kind of problem to arise to finally pay a visit to the mechanic. Once they spot or hear something out of the ordinary, 20% of Americans still put off repairs for another six or even 18 months. What’s more, 32% say they wait “as long as possible,” while 39% get to the point of something breaking, and only then do they finally take their car to the mechanic.

#4 C/S States Truck Will Not Accelerate. 2000 F450. Towed In Today

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: BlancoLobo

#5 Why I Always Change Oil By Mileage

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: upstatefoolin

#6 C/S Child Opened 3 Gallons Of Interior Paint. Please Clean

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: rcmaehl

If there’s a light flashing on your dashboard, you might not be alone. In 2023, CarMD found that 49% of Americans drive around with a warning light on. Most often, it’s the one that signals tire pressure is low. The check engine light is also a popular one, but some people were currently driving around with their oil/maintenance light on as well. The ABS (anti-lock braking system) and SRS (supplemental restraint system) airbag lights were less likely to be flashing on people’s dashboards at that time.

At first glance, it might seem that many drivers are just lazy or irresponsible, but people actually have valid reasons for delaying visits to the mechanic. On average, car repair costs were around $424 a year in 2023. Some car owners might not be able to afford maintenance repairs. Still, we have gotten to a point where cars are viable longer than they ever were. In the past, the shelf life of a car was around eight to 10 years. In recent years, it rose to around 12 years.

#7 It Happed To Me…again!!!

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cheddarcheddarswiss

#8 Worked On Probably The Biggest Pos Ever Today. Nothing On This Car Worked, Not Even The Headlights, And I Hurt My Back Trying To Get In It

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Blu_yello_husky

#9 Well This Is A First For Me

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

In the past, not owning a car was unusual for adults. As people graduated high school, one of the milestones was to get a driver’s license. Nowadays, the reality is shifting. Fewer and fewer young people are choosing to be car owners or to even go for their driver’s licenses. The Wall Street Journal reported that the share of 19-year-olds with a driver’s license has dropped by almost 20% from 1983 to 2022.

#10 Okay Sometimes My Job Is Really Cool

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: -blackpillbaby

#11 Do People Not Understand How Science Works?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: gmmech

#12 The Cleanest Engine Room I’ve Ever Seen

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: LegitimateSailor

The reasons for this vary. Most find the many costs of owning a car and driving simply unaffordable. The driver’s license itself costs around $20-$30 in some states and is more expensive in states like Connecticut and Oregon – $75 and $60, respectively. But some drivers need to take lessons, and there is also the Learner’s Permit fee, license issuance, and the test itself. So, the costs can reach up to $1,000 for some people.

#13 My Daughters Tire This Morning

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Echo-734

#14 Had To Nope Outta There Real Quick

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: them00dy

#15 Friendly Reminder To Wear Your Latex When Working With Brake Fluid

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: wrx_420

Young Americans are also buying fewer new cars. In July of 2023, the average price of a new car in the U.S. was $44,604, up by 32.2% since 2019. Then there’s insurance, gas, and maintenance costs that don’t make it harder on young adults to cover their everyday living expenses. As a result, many people don’t want to be car owners and opt to use car-sharing apps or rely on their parents and friends to drive them around instead.

#16 Customer Got Routine Service, We Got Cat Wedged Next To Fuse Box. Found It In A 2014 Chevy Cruze

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: bellboi666

#17 An Important Step In Every AC Job

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrPeePeePooPooPants3

#18 Customer: 3 Days After I Got The Loaner I Was Driving And The Triangle Came On The Dash. I Didn’t Know What It Meant So I Kept Driving. Next Thing I Heard Was Boom

Customer: “I Had To Pull Over. This Is Absolutely Not My Fault. I Was Only Going 30mph When This Happened. I Will Not Be Held Responsible”

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ancient_Ad7555

Others, however, debate whether young Americans shunning car ownership is really true. Kelcie Ralph, a planning professor at Rutgers University, told Bloomberg that adult life in the U.S. is just impossible without a car. Despite urban planners saying that there’s a shift happening in the U.S. regarding its walkability and availability of public transport, the majority of Americans are still too car-reliant.

“The moment they no longer live in a college campus or in one of the handful of places where they don’t have to have a car, they will purchase one,” she said of Gen Zers. “The US is an autocentric country, and if you don’t have one, you’ll be left behind.”

#19 Pants Were Pooped

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: pissfilledbottles

#20 Lamborghini Wanted $1500 For A Convertible Top Switch, So I Sandblasted, Refinished It, And Cut Some Custom Labels For It Instead

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fixitsteven

#21 I’ve Heard Of “Cleanable” Air Filters, But This One Is A First

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: CookieMonsterOnsie

What about you, Pandas; how many of you are car owners? Would you say that you take good care of your beater? Do any of these posts from “Just Rolled Into The Shop” look like something out of your life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments! And if you’d like to see more from the subreddit, be sure to check out our previous publications here, here, and here!

#22 No Lug Key In The Glovebox Either

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Smart_Search1509

#23 What Was That Noise?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous_Limit_78

#24 Mobile Mechanic Quit Mid Way Through.

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Wideopentuning

#25 Has Anyone Seen A Wheel Fail Like This?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Badmoterfinger

#26 Replaced This Clutch In A Customers Car Last Year. And The Year Before. Didn’t Expect To See This

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrGuydude19

#27 Wanger Donger Is An Anagram Of Grand Wagoneer

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: FlowSoSlow

#28 Well This Was A First

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ross_liftss

#29 Had A Little Scare This Morning While Changing The Oil. Buy Steel Ramps, People

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheVillainInThisGame

#30 Customer Refusing To Buy Tires. His Logic: I Will Get A New Tire When It Blows Out

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ancient_Ad7555

#31 Seems Like They Could’ve Gone Bigger Somewhere

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Merica-fuckyeah

#32 Fixed A House On Wheels This Morning. Nobody Else Wanted To Touch It 😆

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ny0000m

#33 There’s Just No Making Sense Of Some Elderly People

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: cvnical

#34 Grand National Just Rolled In

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: illestprodigy

#35 Lil Guy Just Scooted In

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597

#36 They Live Among Us

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Crafty_Strike2088

#37 Customer States Tps Had A Mind Of Its Own

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: HarveyManfrenjensend

#38 C/S Purchased From Auction, Dipstick Broke Off Please Remove

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: mlw35405

#39 1982 Bmw Alpina B7 S Turbo

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PaintballerPewPew

#40 Cs New Light Appeared In Engine Bay (Hint: That’s Not A Light)

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 3DRAH33M

#41 Got Two Napa Filters In An Order. One Before The Supplier Change And One After

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: YABOI69420GANG

#42 Just Rolled Into The Shop. Right After Being Washed With Def

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: jfd492

#43 And I Just Lost My Snap-On Dealer

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tool_Shed_Toker

#44 New 2025+ Audi A5. Has Jumper Terminals On The Tow Hook Cover

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: hpshaft

#45 Absolutely Hate Lifting Trucks This Big. 13 Years In The Industry And Still Terrified Of These. Even On The ‘Proper’ Lift Points, It Still Looks/Feels Sketchy With The Rear End Hanging Off That Much. Can Anyone Give Me Some Reassurance?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Nichia519

#46 My Son Bought A $60 Timing Belt Kit, And Here We Are 4 Months Later

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: wwhijr

#47 Can You Please Make A Car That Does Not Turn To Dust In My Lifetime Please?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: paulhockey5

#48 Makes Sense

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Almost Met The Wizard…

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: lomsagna

#50 Future Darwin Award Recipient

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: jacksrevlimiter

#51 These Are Always Fun To Drive With

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ianthin1

#52 Walked In This Morning To Hafta Do This… My Punishment From The Car Gods

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597

#53 The Other Stupid Tire Post Reminded Me Of What We Mounted On A Yukon Last Week

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Henderman17

#54 Boss Hands Me Ro And Says Yes That Mileage Is Correct, Good Luck

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: M_Rose728

#55 Glad I Didn’t Have To Mount These

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: BigBlackHungGuy

#56 Got This Saturday Morning Gem. 1990 Accord With Only 32k Miles

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Hornetwaffles

#57 Customer States They Filled Up The Power Steering

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: UsefulMoose52

#58 1911 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Just Rolled In

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Hotwheel123

#59 An Ancient Diagnostic Computer, And It Still Works. 1991 As Far As I Can Tell

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: fakeprofil2562

#60 Honda Claymore

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Kennylobster8899

#61 Just Rolled In For Locked Up A/C Compressor

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Internal-Potato-8135

#62 Customer Request – Replace Engine In 1985 G30 Motorhome

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: DirtCheap1972

#63 Still Has My Sticker From 3 Years Ago. Customer “Didn’t Have Time”

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tool_Shed_Toker

#64 Special Ordered A Bunch Of Tubes… Every Single One Just Arrived With The Packing Slip Stapled To It

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597

#65 Cab Over Trucks; Engineered With The Mechanic In Mind

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: _inventanimate_

#66 Customer Has Been Waiting Over A Week For This. Waiters Gonna Wait Even Longer 😂

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Professional-Ad-4549

#67 These Honesty Test Are Really Getting Out Of Hand

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ForrestReturns

#68 What Does “Useful As A Screen Door On A Submarine” Mean

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: mlw35405

#69 You Might Not Be Certain You’ve Rolled Your Ford Transit, But If You Look Around There Will Be Signs

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: makenzie71

#70 Psa: Don’t Smoke Cigarettes – Cabin Air Filter Pulled From A 2024 Rav-4 With 52k Miles

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: anoall747

#71 30k Mile Tundra With Rodknock

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tcwookie

#72 Why Does The Heater Core Have Spaghetti

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Distinct-Progress645

#73 You’ll Never Guess How My Tech Discovered This

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheIrishOne92

#74 Ok Then

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Quicksix666

#75 Audi Timing Chains Are A Thing Of Beauty Aren’t They?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PapiChulo1322

#76 Driver States Loud Meows Coming From Front Of Bus

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: LeastCartographer116

#77 Brand New Dealer Option; Stained Glass Panoramic Sun Roof For Only $3499

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: TraizenHD

#78 Cs: “My Ratchet Feels Terrible”

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ouchimus

#79 Some People

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Broad-Writing-5881

#80 One Time Use Oil Plug?

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Intrepid_Ice5477

#81 Engine Fell Out Of My Car While Driving

81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Colgatederpful

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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