81 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With To Make Others Believe Them (New Pics)

Having a car means going to the mechanic regularly. Granted, if you know your way around an engine (or have a friend who does), visits to the auto shop might be few and far between. Otherwise, experts recommend regular checks every 12 months. Still, 56% of car owners delay essential repairs to save money.
Many auto mechanics have seen what happens when people don’t take good care of their cars. When a car is in an absolute state, it often ends up in the “Just Rolled Into The Shop” subreddit. It’s a place for mechanics to share the most ridiculous and unbelievable cases that arrive at their garages and vent about the challenges of their work. Below, you’ll find the funniest and most infuriating cases they’ve seen, and maybe be inspired to take a little better care of your set of wheels from here on out!
More info: Reddit
#1 Who Else Leaves Messages For The Next Guy? 😂
Image source: good_man_once
#2 2011 Chevy 3500 Over 1.4 Million Miles On It
Image source: Gandk07
#3 Paul Is Gone, Please Come Back
Image source: thegalli
When was the last time you took your car to the mechanic, Pandas? Maybe it wasn’t a routine check but rather a visit that was forced by the annoying flashing of the engine light? Statistics show that people take their cars to the auto shop reasonably often. 62% of Americans, according to one poll, do it every three to six months.
Unfortunately, it’s rarely for routine checks. Many car owners still wait for the tell-tale engine light or another kind of problem to arise to finally pay a visit to the mechanic. Once they spot or hear something out of the ordinary, 20% of Americans still put off repairs for another six or even 18 months. What’s more, 32% say they wait “as long as possible,” while 39% get to the point of something breaking, and only then do they finally take their car to the mechanic.
#4 C/S States Truck Will Not Accelerate. 2000 F450. Towed In Today
Image source: BlancoLobo
#5 Why I Always Change Oil By Mileage
Image source: upstatefoolin
#6 C/S Child Opened 3 Gallons Of Interior Paint. Please Clean
Image source: rcmaehl
If there’s a light flashing on your dashboard, you might not be alone. In 2023, CarMD found that 49% of Americans drive around with a warning light on. Most often, it’s the one that signals tire pressure is low. The check engine light is also a popular one, but some people were currently driving around with their oil/maintenance light on as well. The ABS (anti-lock braking system) and SRS (supplemental restraint system) airbag lights were less likely to be flashing on people’s dashboards at that time.
At first glance, it might seem that many drivers are just lazy or irresponsible, but people actually have valid reasons for delaying visits to the mechanic. On average, car repair costs were around $424 a year in 2023. Some car owners might not be able to afford maintenance repairs. Still, we have gotten to a point where cars are viable longer than they ever were. In the past, the shelf life of a car was around eight to 10 years. In recent years, it rose to around 12 years.
#7 It Happed To Me…again!!!
Image source: Cheddarcheddarswiss
#8 Worked On Probably The Biggest Pos Ever Today. Nothing On This Car Worked, Not Even The Headlights, And I Hurt My Back Trying To Get In It
Image source: Blu_yello_husky
#9 Well This Is A First For Me
Image source: [deleted]
In the past, not owning a car was unusual for adults. As people graduated high school, one of the milestones was to get a driver’s license. Nowadays, the reality is shifting. Fewer and fewer young people are choosing to be car owners or to even go for their driver’s licenses. The Wall Street Journal reported that the share of 19-year-olds with a driver’s license has dropped by almost 20% from 1983 to 2022.
#10 Okay Sometimes My Job Is Really Cool
Image source: -blackpillbaby
#11 Do People Not Understand How Science Works?
Image source: gmmech
#12 The Cleanest Engine Room I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: LegitimateSailor
The reasons for this vary. Most find the many costs of owning a car and driving simply unaffordable. The driver’s license itself costs around $20-$30 in some states and is more expensive in states like Connecticut and Oregon – $75 and $60, respectively. But some drivers need to take lessons, and there is also the Learner’s Permit fee, license issuance, and the test itself. So, the costs can reach up to $1,000 for some people.
#13 My Daughters Tire This Morning
Image source: Illustrious-Echo-734
#14 Had To Nope Outta There Real Quick
Image source: them00dy
#15 Friendly Reminder To Wear Your Latex When Working With Brake Fluid
Image source: wrx_420
Young Americans are also buying fewer new cars. In July of 2023, the average price of a new car in the U.S. was $44,604, up by 32.2% since 2019. Then there’s insurance, gas, and maintenance costs that don’t make it harder on young adults to cover their everyday living expenses. As a result, many people don’t want to be car owners and opt to use car-sharing apps or rely on their parents and friends to drive them around instead.
#16 Customer Got Routine Service, We Got Cat Wedged Next To Fuse Box. Found It In A 2014 Chevy Cruze
Image source: bellboi666
#17 An Important Step In Every AC Job
Image source: MrPeePeePooPooPants3
#18 Customer: 3 Days After I Got The Loaner I Was Driving And The Triangle Came On The Dash. I Didn’t Know What It Meant So I Kept Driving. Next Thing I Heard Was Boom
Customer: “I Had To Pull Over. This Is Absolutely Not My Fault. I Was Only Going 30mph When This Happened. I Will Not Be Held Responsible”
Image source: Ancient_Ad7555
Others, however, debate whether young Americans shunning car ownership is really true. Kelcie Ralph, a planning professor at Rutgers University, told Bloomberg that adult life in the U.S. is just impossible without a car. Despite urban planners saying that there’s a shift happening in the U.S. regarding its walkability and availability of public transport, the majority of Americans are still too car-reliant.
“The moment they no longer live in a college campus or in one of the handful of places where they don’t have to have a car, they will purchase one,” she said of Gen Zers. “The US is an autocentric country, and if you don’t have one, you’ll be left behind.”
#19 Pants Were Pooped
Image source: pissfilledbottles
#20 Lamborghini Wanted $1500 For A Convertible Top Switch, So I Sandblasted, Refinished It, And Cut Some Custom Labels For It Instead
Image source: Fixitsteven
#21 I’ve Heard Of “Cleanable” Air Filters, But This One Is A First
Image source: CookieMonsterOnsie
What about you, Pandas; how many of you are car owners? Would you say that you take good care of your beater? Do any of these posts from “Just Rolled Into The Shop” look like something out of your life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments! And if you’d like to see more from the subreddit, be sure to check out our previous publications here, here, and here!
#22 No Lug Key In The Glovebox Either
Image source: Smart_Search1509
#23 What Was That Noise?
Image source: Adventurous_Limit_78
#24 Mobile Mechanic Quit Mid Way Through.
Image source: Wideopentuning
#25 Has Anyone Seen A Wheel Fail Like This?
Image source: Badmoterfinger
#26 Replaced This Clutch In A Customers Car Last Year. And The Year Before. Didn’t Expect To See This
Image source: MrGuydude19
#27 Wanger Donger Is An Anagram Of Grand Wagoneer
Image source: FlowSoSlow
#28 Well This Was A First
Image source: ross_liftss
#29 Had A Little Scare This Morning While Changing The Oil. Buy Steel Ramps, People
Image source: TheVillainInThisGame
#30 Customer Refusing To Buy Tires. His Logic: I Will Get A New Tire When It Blows Out
Image source: Ancient_Ad7555
#31 Seems Like They Could’ve Gone Bigger Somewhere
Image source: Merica-fuckyeah
#32 Fixed A House On Wheels This Morning. Nobody Else Wanted To Touch It 😆
Image source: ny0000m
#33 There’s Just No Making Sense Of Some Elderly People
Image source: cvnical
#34 Grand National Just Rolled In
Image source: illestprodigy
#35 Lil Guy Just Scooted In
Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597
#36 They Live Among Us
Image source: Crafty_Strike2088
#37 Customer States Tps Had A Mind Of Its Own
Image source: HarveyManfrenjensend
#38 C/S Purchased From Auction, Dipstick Broke Off Please Remove
Image source: mlw35405
#39 1982 Bmw Alpina B7 S Turbo
Image source: PaintballerPewPew
#40 Cs New Light Appeared In Engine Bay (Hint: That’s Not A Light)
Image source: 3DRAH33M
#41 Got Two Napa Filters In An Order. One Before The Supplier Change And One After
Image source: YABOI69420GANG
#42 Just Rolled Into The Shop. Right After Being Washed With Def
Image source: jfd492
#43 And I Just Lost My Snap-On Dealer
Image source: Tool_Shed_Toker
#44 New 2025+ Audi A5. Has Jumper Terminals On The Tow Hook Cover
Image source: hpshaft
#45 Absolutely Hate Lifting Trucks This Big. 13 Years In The Industry And Still Terrified Of These. Even On The ‘Proper’ Lift Points, It Still Looks/Feels Sketchy With The Rear End Hanging Off That Much. Can Anyone Give Me Some Reassurance?
Image source: Nichia519
#46 My Son Bought A $60 Timing Belt Kit, And Here We Are 4 Months Later
Image source: wwhijr
#47 Can You Please Make A Car That Does Not Turn To Dust In My Lifetime Please?
Image source: paulhockey5
#48 Makes Sense
Image source: [deleted]
#49 Almost Met The Wizard…
Image source: lomsagna
#50 Future Darwin Award Recipient
Image source: jacksrevlimiter
#51 These Are Always Fun To Drive With
Image source: Ianthin1
#52 Walked In This Morning To Hafta Do This… My Punishment From The Car Gods
Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597
#53 The Other Stupid Tire Post Reminded Me Of What We Mounted On A Yukon Last Week
Image source: Henderman17
#54 Boss Hands Me Ro And Says Yes That Mileage Is Correct, Good Luck
Image source: M_Rose728
#55 Glad I Didn’t Have To Mount These
Image source: BigBlackHungGuy
#56 Got This Saturday Morning Gem. 1990 Accord With Only 32k Miles
Image source: Hornetwaffles
#57 Customer States They Filled Up The Power Steering
Image source: UsefulMoose52
#58 1911 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Just Rolled In
Image source: Hotwheel123
#59 An Ancient Diagnostic Computer, And It Still Works. 1991 As Far As I Can Tell
Image source: fakeprofil2562
#60 Honda Claymore
Image source: Kennylobster8899
#61 Just Rolled In For Locked Up A/C Compressor
Image source: Internal-Potato-8135
#62 Customer Request – Replace Engine In 1985 G30 Motorhome
Image source: DirtCheap1972
#63 Still Has My Sticker From 3 Years Ago. Customer “Didn’t Have Time”
Image source: Tool_Shed_Toker
#64 Special Ordered A Bunch Of Tubes… Every Single One Just Arrived With The Packing Slip Stapled To It
Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8597
#65 Cab Over Trucks; Engineered With The Mechanic In Mind
Image source: _inventanimate_
#66 Customer Has Been Waiting Over A Week For This. Waiters Gonna Wait Even Longer 😂
Image source: Professional-Ad-4549
#67 These Honesty Test Are Really Getting Out Of Hand
Image source: ForrestReturns
#68 What Does “Useful As A Screen Door On A Submarine” Mean
Image source: mlw35405
#69 You Might Not Be Certain You’ve Rolled Your Ford Transit, But If You Look Around There Will Be Signs
Image source: makenzie71
#70 Psa: Don’t Smoke Cigarettes – Cabin Air Filter Pulled From A 2024 Rav-4 With 52k Miles
Image source: anoall747
#71 30k Mile Tundra With Rodknock
Image source: Tcwookie
#72 Why Does The Heater Core Have Spaghetti
Image source: Distinct-Progress645
#73 You’ll Never Guess How My Tech Discovered This
Image source: TheIrishOne92
#74 Ok Then
Image source: Quicksix666
#75 Audi Timing Chains Are A Thing Of Beauty Aren’t They?
Image source: PapiChulo1322
#76 Driver States Loud Meows Coming From Front Of Bus
Image source: LeastCartographer116
#77 Brand New Dealer Option; Stained Glass Panoramic Sun Roof For Only $3499
Image source: TraizenHD
#78 Cs: “My Ratchet Feels Terrible”
Image source: ouchimus
#79 Some People
Image source: Broad-Writing-5881
#80 One Time Use Oil Plug?
Image source: Intrepid_Ice5477
#81 Engine Fell Out Of My Car While Driving
Image source: Colgatederpful
Follow Us