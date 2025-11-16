Hey Pandas, What Is Your Country (Or State, If You’re American) Known For? (Closed)

Insert meaningful message here
#1
corn and agriculture
#2
BBQ & NASCAR
#3
bees!
#4
t r e e s .
#5
Beer and depression
#6
Schnitzel 😁
#7
The nutmeg state, known for Yale university.
#8
Cheese
#9
Pork Roll
#10
Baked beans, autumn leaves, clams, taxes, Red Sox and the Patriots. Although known for our taxes our state has their own healthcare & many programs to help low income families which is great cause it’s wicked expensive to live here!
#11
Tartan and whisky.
#12
Buckeyes
#13
My country? A lot. 29 states with each of them having a different culture and traditions.
Taj M
#14
It’s always iced coffee season. Also wear a coat, it’s wicked cold.
#15
Trump, tourists, and other dangerous politicians.
#16
peaches :/
#17
Sweet Potatoes
#18
Diversity. From Geology to Flora and Fauna and people as well
#19
KKK, crime, and poverty.
#20
Crabs and that salty, spicy stuff they all rave about
#21
Salmon, mountains, evergreen trees, most people think it rains all the time but nope.
#22
Birthplace of many presidents, and john glenn, judy resnick, melina kanakaredes, gerald levert, james ingram, lebron james, and many more
#23
Insane traffic due to overpopulation and tourism
(Anything else would be too telling)
Hint: It’s a US state
#24
My state has gorgeous mountains, lakes, rivers, and landscapes. But what are we known for? That’s right – potatoes. Hell yeah.
#25
Tea, scones and Football (or Soccer, if you like to mess with the English language).
#26
channing tatum, marrying your cousin, and, most importantly, our Lord and Saviour Forrest Gump. U.S. state btw.
#27
(U.S. State) Bees and national parks.
#28
Henna tattoos, for some reason
#29
Corn. And being flown over. Used to have the best state fair ever, now it’s a huge money-grab. Not worth going down the street for.
#30
Crazy people and alligators
Hint: it’s an America state
#31
The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie
#32
CFD, if I spell it out it’ll give it away
#33
Cheese curds, cheese heads, dairy industry, and cheesy jokes.
#34
Eccentricity and sarcasm
#35
We’re not known for much because no one is talking about us. So just buffalo. Even though there’s not that many of them and they’re considered livestock, not running loose anywhere. Yes, they still exist. Yes, they’re bigger than you think. No, you can’t ride them.
#36
Being the happiest country in the world for four years in a row!
#37
I’m from Tennesee, U.S. a friend of mine just moved here from California, apparently we’re known for deep-frying everything, good food, and being nice to everyone, so thats good I guess! :)
#38
Wine & wildfires.
#39
Men are a meme
#40
Magnolia trees
#41
Nope!
#42
Blue crabs and the US national anthem
#43
Crabs. That’s it.
#44
Beer and Chocolate
#45
Poutine (not the Russian kind though)
#46
having a lot of serial killers. trees.
#47
Mark Twain, Harry S. Truman, BBQ, our state university, and apparently fried ravioli
#48
Copper and wine.
#49
France:
Food, wine, the love of dogs, style, fashion, French bread (or we call it « bread »), square pillows, flannel gloves, the normality to say « hello » to complete strangers in the street, virtually no obese people (take note, America), need I go on?
#50
This is too easy lol
Elvis Presley
