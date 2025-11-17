50 Times People Saw A Piece Of Graffiti So Bad, They Had To Share It On “It’s Graffiti, But Why?” (New Pics)

Art is all around us. You might find a stunning mural painted on the side of a dilapidated building or a pothole filled in with a vibrant mosaic. But art is subjective, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you’re likely to spot plenty of bizarre and hilarious tidbits of vandalism in the most random places.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from the “It’s Graffiti, But Why?” Facebook group, which shares photos of strange and silly messages hidden in the most random places. These pieces probably don’t belong in art museums, but they can certainly be entertaining. So enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with the group’s creator, Lubert Das!

#1 That’s Art

Image source: Betty Bean

#2 Go Tina

Image source: Hayley Cook

#3 What Can I Do

Image source: Hamish Berryman

#4 Toilet Favourite

Image source: Noel Kellett

#5 Cardiff

Image source: Bill Kirby

#6 Haha

Image source: Lauren Morrison

#7 Haha

Image source: Daniel John Cannon

#8 Hm

Image source: Jason Randall

#9 Same

Image source: No Context Britain

#10 Come On

Image source: Zak Thistleton

#11 Simple But Effective

Image source: Angela Hatherell

#12 Spotted In Gap, France

Image source: Mélissa Delteil

#13 Amen To That

Image source: Tony Kinson

#14 Look Out Dudes!

Image source: Andy England

#15 Norm

Image source: Daniel Smith

#16 Different I Guess?

Image source: Matt Wood

#17 Hm

Image source: Gary Battisson

#18 Ended Up Making This My Cover Photo

Image source: Annalise Furner

#19 Poets Are Those Who Muddy The Water To Make It Look Deep

Image source: Daniel Sowsbery

#20 You Decide!

Image source: Daniel Carnall

#21 Hm

Image source: Brad Harrington

#22

Image source: Denson Ian

#23 It Really Shouldn’t Need To Be Mentioned

Image source: Lubert Das

#24

Image source: Richard Kelly

#25 Hm

Image source: Jay Blunt

#26 Grumpy Goat Toilet. Reading. Cheese Jokes Encouraged!

Image source: Karl Williams

#27

Image source: Claire Martin

#28 Found In King George’s Park Near Limehouse

Image source: Janifer Salvia Pahlen

#29 What Did Yoda Do?

Image source: Mark Andrew Hall

#30 Right? Bergen, Norway

Image source: Tauno Nõulik

#31 The Louder You Shout, The Less They’ll Listen 😅 Derby

Image source: Kate Ivie

#32 Dial ‘M’ For ‘Missing Phone’… (In An Elevator In Brussels.)

Image source: Thomas Van Linter

#33 Download Festival Portaloo 2013

Image source: Ruth Green

#34 Seen In Reykjavík… They Have A Point… The Northern Lights Are Great

Image source: Shelley Edwards

#35 Northwich, U.k

Image source: Adam Taylor

#36 My Daughter Spotted This In Weymouth…have Funny Diets Down There

Image source: Jason Kenway

#37 This Guy Knows The Game

Image source: Richard A Wright

#38 Wardley – Gateshead

Image source: James Summerson-Hollywood

#39 There’s No Place Like A London Pub Loo To Make You Appreciate The Universal Truths Of The Human Condition

Image source: Tommy Nyberg

#40 A+

Image source: Stev McBridgeburner

#41 Wandsworth, London Hung Outside A New Build Complex

Image source: Pete Mortimore

#42 Funny Weird Graffiti

Image source: Jamie Lamb

#43

Image source: Rex L Hunt Jr

#44 Press If Gay

Image source: Tim Draper

#45 Just Couldn’t Help Looking

Image source: Anna Cameron

#46 When You Take A Stroll Around North London And The Walls Start Communicating With You…

Image source: Lester Sharpe

#47 Leytonstone, East London

Image source: Sam Quill

#48 Funny Weird Graffiti

Image source: Chris Moore

#49 Under The New Bridge. Berwick Upon Tweed. ….you First!

Image source: Gayle Litster

#50 Featherstone West Yorkshire

Image source: Michaela Wassell

