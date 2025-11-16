This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

by

Truth is stranger than fiction, they say. Well, we’re about to find out without stepping foot outside our homes.

Today we set out on a mission not to just explore Earth, but to explore Google Earth, a computer program that renders a 3D representation of Earth based primarily on satellite imagery. You can zoom in to your house or dive in for a 360° perspective of a random street in the world you may never visit in real life.

But Google Earth has gained people’s attention and become a weird adventure of its own accord after users realized there are hundreds, if not thousands, of very weird places captured on there. It has become a destination for mystery and “what on Earth is happening over there?!” kind of reactions.

The “Weird Google Earth” project, which has both a Twitter account and a website, collects the funniest, weirdest, and most mysterious snaps that Google Earth’s and Google Maps’ cars and satellites have witnessed. Trust us, it feels like it doesn’t get weirder than this, until it does.

#1 “Goodbye Internet Explorer”. Location: Gyeongju, South Korea

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#2 “Bread Man”. Location: Old City, Jerusalem

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#3 “Jet Fighter On A Parking Lot”. Location: Hagen, Germany

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#4 “Japanese Bird People”. Location: Tokyo, Japan

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#5 “Church That Looks Like A Penis”. Church That Looks Like A Penis

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#6 “Did You Slip A Little There?”. Location: Margate, England

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#7 “The Black Ghost”. Location: Klaipėda, Lithuania

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#8 “So Many Things Going On”. Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#9 “Is That A Ghost?”. Location: Nauru, Micronesia

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#10 “This Very Talented Truck”. Location: Tonkawa, Oklahoma, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#11 “A Literal Trainwreck”. Location: Wells, Nevada, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#12 “Low Budget Spiderman”. Location: Stockholm, Sweden

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#13 “Two Red Ladies”. Location: Dublin, Ireland

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#14 “Creepy Headless And Hand-Less Dancing Man”. Location: Brooklyn, New York, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#15 “Giant Pink Bunny, Prata Nevoso, Italy”. Location: Prata Nevoso, Italy

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#16 “Aliens In Turkey”. Location: Kusadasi, Turkey

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#17 “Shoutout”. Location: Kinmen, China

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#18 “Bear Sighting”. Location: Arges County, Romania

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#19 “Playing Dead”. Location: East London, South Africa

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#20 “Run For Your Life When You See This”. Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#21 “Not Something You’d Wanna See On The Road”. Location: Turicachi, Mexico

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#22 “A Cocktail Of Strange Things”. Location: Winnsboro. South Carolina, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#23 “Garden Of The Un-Living”. Location: Sabile, Latvia

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#24 “Catacombs Of Paris”. Catacombs Of Paris

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#25 “On The Sunken Ship”. Location: Gulf Of Mexico

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#26 “Is This Safe?”. Location: Navotas, Philippines

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#27 “Archery Practice”. Location: Wallingford, Connecticut, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#28 “Perfect Skiing Shot”. Location: Mont Blanc, Europe

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#29 “Gay Parking Only”. Location: Redhill, England

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#30 “Where Does It Lead?”. Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#31 “Black Hole In The Sky”. Location: Stuart, Florida, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#32 “Miyoshi Doll Village”. Location: Miyoshi, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#33 “Weird Diving Place”. Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#34 “What’s It Doing There?”. Location: Kocani, North Macedonia

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#35 “La Cueva Del Diablo”. Location: Potosi. Bolivia

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#36 “Pet Dino Skeleton”. Location: Dixon, California, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#37 “Cars The Movie Reject”. Location: Carinthia, Austria

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#38 “Bear Lover”. Location: Gramado, Brazil

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#39 “Your Very Own Backyard Plane”. Location; Roxas Blvd, Philippines

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#40 “What Is She Doing There?”. Location: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#41 “Sand Bird?”. Location: Xinjiang, China

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#42 “One Of A Kind Bmw”. Location: Hagestein, Netherlands

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#43 “Don’t Look Too Close”. Location: Ida-Viru County, Estonia

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#44 “Tipped Car”. Location: Chauconin-Neufmontiers, France

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#45 “Tonopah Test Range Airport Bomb Target”. Location: Nye County, Nevada, USA

This Twitter Page Is Digging Up The Weirdest, Funniest, And Most Mysterious Places On Google Earth (45 Pics)

Image source: Weird Google Earth

