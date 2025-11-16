50 Of The Funniest Pics From The ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, And Unpopular Signage’ Facebook Group

Signs are meant to inform you. Direct you to the nearest toilet. Remind you not to hand-feed the lion. But some raise more questions than they provide answers. And you can find them on the Facebook group ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage.’ Or ‘UUU Signage’ if you like acronyms.

“‘UUU Signage’ is a part of the larger ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular’ community,” the group’s ‘About’ section says. “We are interested only in pictures you have taken yourselves of signage that is funny, incompetent, wholesome, amazing, or otherwise interesting in some way.”

Passive aggressive office notes, ridiculous bumper stickers, these folks have it all. So we at Bored Panda decided to explore their content a bit deeper. Continue scrolling and check out what we saw!

More info: Facebook

#1 Spotted In Melbourne, Australia. I Should Add, I’m In Agreement With This One, I Don’t Think It’s Unpopular

Image source: Michael Sabell

#2

Image source: Josh Klauder

#3 Just Gave Me A Chuckle On My Walk

Image source: Dana Scott

#4 A Storm Blew Over My Porch Sign This Week And I Set It Back Up Without Paying Attention. Walking To My Front Door Just Now I Realized The “O” Is Now Hidden Behind The Crate

Image source: Heidi Larsen

#5 Better Stay Away. These Rum And Cokes Are Ruining Lives

Image source: Christina Joy

#6 Spotted In Local Brewery Restroom

Image source: Morgan Lindsay

#7 The Talent

Image source: Ash Solomon Mills

#8 Found In A Local Shop. Idk Kinda Useful For Me.. I Did Leave A Tip For The Cause

Image source: Taylor Alois

#9 This Hangs In The Bathroom At My New Job. Funny But Useless

Image source: Lisa Kowalewski

#10 Useless, But Very Popular And Successful In My Book

Image source: Amber Hamilton

#11 Unsuccessful Bc I Counted Them And Only Saw 17

Image source: Amy Le

#12 On The Back Window Of A Van Which Was In Front Of Me At A Red Light

Image source: Robin Brock Broyles

#13 Took On My Way To Our Local Breakfast Spot

Image source: Dawn Watson

#14 Sign On The Door Of The Storage Shed In The Bar That I Work At. We Call It “The Crying Shed.” If You’ve Worked Food Service, You Know. (Admittedly, This Sign Gets Lots Of Laughs And Attention So It’s Actually Pretty Popular Lol)

Image source: Haley Smith

#15 Saw This Today At The Grocery Store

Image source: Alexa Elena

#16 These Soda Flavors Are Getting Out Of Control

Image source: Tom Murdock

#17 Left Overnight By My 14 Year Old Son. Popular With Me Because Who Doesn’t Love A Polite Teenager? Unpopular With The Cat Because He Can’t Read And Drank Out Of The Toilet

Image source: Sam Ródenas-Weir

#18 Seen Today At An Antique Store

Image source: Naomi Smith

#19 So… What Did I Eat

Image source: Morgan Sabrina Guarino

#20 I Definitely Trust This Font

Image source: Chris Burge

#21 Had To Do A Double Take… Bonus Points For Self-Awareness, I Guess

Image source: Jonathan Bradley

#22 On The Side Of A Country Road In Upstate New York

Image source: Amy Booth

#23

Image source: Lita Lotus

#24

Image source: Courtney Eirlys

#25

Image source: Alexandra Isabelle

#26 It’s The Professionalism For Me…

Image source: Emily Galowitz

#27 July 4, 2011, On A Lamppost In My Neighborhood. I’m Still Confused 11 Years Later

Image source: Pam Barger

#28 Popular With Everyone Except The Human Wastage That Don’t Like To Pay For Their Items

Image source: Kimberly Jade

#29 I Deliver Pizza And Drive By This Sign Every Day Near The Hospital. It’s On Someone’s Front Lawn About A Block Away. It Perplexes Me

Image source: Daniel Bell

#30 Outside Of A Bar Down The Street From Me

Image source: Jaden Schievelbein

#31 Spanish Spanish Spanish

Image source: Finn Poe

#32 Zoom In For Chaos

Image source: Liz Boccolini

#33 At A Local Drive-In

Image source: Daniel W. Bigler

#34 Thems The Rules!

Image source: JC O'Connor

#35 Work With Royalty, Somewhere Else

Image source: Charles Topping

#36 Consolation To All Unable To Go Shopping On The Holiday

Image source: Dane Drutis

#37 Nice Calendar!

Image source: Erin Dawes

#38 Only In Las Vegas, A Sign For A Sign

Image source: Greg Schuette

#39 In My Friends Neighborhood In Bossier City, Louisiana

Image source: Torey Pleasant

#40 Spotted Today In Manchester, UK

Image source: Rita Ochoa

#41 Thanks For The Warning, I Guess.

Image source: Robyn Bingham

#42 Not Sure Who The Masculine Back Men Are

Image source: Kari Lucas

#43 Found On My Pot (Purchased In China)

Image source: Lea O'Callaghan

#44 Spotted In The Wild!

Image source: Jennifer Reed Eisensmith

#45 Uhhh, What? Can Someone Explain??

Image source: Brent Roberts

#46 Ok Then…

Image source: David Jacobsen

#47 Cool Cool Cool Just Normal Things.

Image source: Riley Hart

#48 This Was At The Memorial City Mall In Houston, Texas On My Lovely Birthday Back In September Of 2020

Image source: Winnie Futral

#49 Behave!

Image source: Aubrey Megan Worrell

#50 Darn I Can’t Just Touch People

Image source: Amanda Mitchell

