50 Of The Funniest Pics From The ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, And Unpopular Signage’ Facebook Group

Signs are meant to inform you. Direct you to the nearest toilet. Remind you not to hand-feed the lion. But some raise more questions than they provide answers. And you can find them on the Facebook group ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage.’ Or ‘UUU Signage’ if you like acronyms.
“‘UUU Signage’ is a part of the larger ‘Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular’ community,” the group’s ‘About’ section says. “We are interested only in pictures you have taken yourselves of signage that is funny, incompetent, wholesome, amazing, or otherwise interesting in some way.”
Passive aggressive office notes, ridiculous bumper stickers, these folks have it all. So we at Bored Panda decided to explore their content a bit deeper. Continue scrolling and check out what we saw!
#1 Spotted In Melbourne, Australia. I Should Add, I’m In Agreement With This One, I Don’t Think It’s Unpopular
#2
#3 Just Gave Me A Chuckle On My Walk
#4 A Storm Blew Over My Porch Sign This Week And I Set It Back Up Without Paying Attention. Walking To My Front Door Just Now I Realized The “O” Is Now Hidden Behind The Crate
#5 Better Stay Away. These Rum And Cokes Are Ruining Lives
#6 Spotted In Local Brewery Restroom
#7 The Talent
#8 Found In A Local Shop. Idk Kinda Useful For Me.. I Did Leave A Tip For The Cause
#9 This Hangs In The Bathroom At My New Job. Funny But Useless
#10 Useless, But Very Popular And Successful In My Book
#11 Unsuccessful Bc I Counted Them And Only Saw 17
#12 On The Back Window Of A Van Which Was In Front Of Me At A Red Light
#13 Took On My Way To Our Local Breakfast Spot
#14 Sign On The Door Of The Storage Shed In The Bar That I Work At. We Call It “The Crying Shed.” If You’ve Worked Food Service, You Know. (Admittedly, This Sign Gets Lots Of Laughs And Attention So It’s Actually Pretty Popular Lol)
#15 Saw This Today At The Grocery Store
#16 These Soda Flavors Are Getting Out Of Control
#17 Left Overnight By My 14 Year Old Son. Popular With Me Because Who Doesn’t Love A Polite Teenager? Unpopular With The Cat Because He Can’t Read And Drank Out Of The Toilet
#18 Seen Today At An Antique Store
#19 So… What Did I Eat
#20 I Definitely Trust This Font
#21 Had To Do A Double Take… Bonus Points For Self-Awareness, I Guess
#22 On The Side Of A Country Road In Upstate New York
#23
#24
#25
#26 It’s The Professionalism For Me…
#27 July 4, 2011, On A Lamppost In My Neighborhood. I’m Still Confused 11 Years Later
#28 Popular With Everyone Except The Human Wastage That Don’t Like To Pay For Their Items
#29 I Deliver Pizza And Drive By This Sign Every Day Near The Hospital. It’s On Someone’s Front Lawn About A Block Away. It Perplexes Me
#30 Outside Of A Bar Down The Street From Me
#31 Spanish Spanish Spanish
#32 Zoom In For Chaos
#33 At A Local Drive-In
#34 Thems The Rules!
#35 Work With Royalty, Somewhere Else
#36 Consolation To All Unable To Go Shopping On The Holiday
#37 Nice Calendar!
#38 Only In Las Vegas, A Sign For A Sign
#39 In My Friends Neighborhood In Bossier City, Louisiana
#40 Spotted Today In Manchester, UK
#41 Thanks For The Warning, I Guess.
#42 Not Sure Who The Masculine Back Men Are
#43 Found On My Pot (Purchased In China)
#44 Spotted In The Wild!
#45 Uhhh, What? Can Someone Explain??
#46 Ok Then…
#47 Cool Cool Cool Just Normal Things.
#48 This Was At The Memorial City Mall In Houston, Texas On My Lovely Birthday Back In September Of 2020
#49 Behave!
#50 Darn I Can’t Just Touch People
