74 Hilariously Ridiculous Memes For People Who Don’t Take Life Too Seriously

So much of today’s online content is designed to inform, inspire, cause outrage, or sell something. But sometimes, all you’d want is to consume something funny and completely pointless, much like occasionally snacking on a bag of potato chips.
That’s what “unserious” humor does best: drawing laughs from something random and absurd. And these memes from this Instagram page are excellent examples of that.
Here are some of the best posts that stood out to us. Scroll through and see which ones amuse you most.
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While witty humor has its appeal, easier-to-digest comedy will draw laughs from more people. That’s likely why the Instagram page featuring the memes on this list has a growing following.
Memes have long piqued experts’ curiosity, and many have studied them in their fields. Psychologist and researcher Ian MacRae, for one, says the human brain is actually biologically wired to absorb and appreciate memes.
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“Memes don’t just spread for fun; they tap into parts of the brain evolved to help us learn from others, develop skills, and adapt to our social environment,” MacRae explained. “This goes beyond the memes tied to election cycles or scandals, focusing instead on the basic units of cultural information that shape our understanding of the world and the people in it.”
According to MacRae, memes serve a similar function to jokes: they offer a way to explore complex ideas in a more manageable way, while also allowing the expression of emotions, beliefs, and cultural tensions without being too personal.
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As you can see from the posts on this list, memes don’t require context to make sense. Another theme that experts have noticed is their ability to capture the human experience through a single image.
To explain this point, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Lynn Zubernis used the “distracted boyfriend” meme as an example.
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According to Dr. Zubernis, the distracted boyfriend meme has grown so popular because it can critique perceived transgressions in a lighthearted, humorous way.
“It works because we all relate to the fear of betrayal while also making some pointed commentary on a current cultural moment and calling out someone or something for their lack of loyalty, understandable or otherwise,” Dr. Zubernis wrote.
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Memes have also been a coping tool for many people, particularly those who are struggling with their mental health. These images not only provide levity but also express these challenges through dark humor and irony, making them more relatable.
“Sad memes use humor but also allow more authenticity of expression instead of only a positive, highly curated presentation of self,” Dr. Zubernis explains.
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You can’t deny the appeal of lighthearted, flippant humor. As these memes show, they don’t demand much from the viewer. Yes, many of them lack context, but they’re easy to consume.
The internet can be divisive. And sometimes, all we need is an unserious meme to make scrolling feel much less toxic.
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