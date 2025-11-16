Hey Pandas, What’s That One Thing Everyone Always Assumes About Your Zodiac That Is Not True? (Closed)

Every zodiac has that one thing that everyone always thinks about them but is not true. It might be that you are lonely but you are perfectly happy by yourself, maybe that you are a huge cry baby, but in reality you are the tough one in the friend group. Make sure to be specific and state what your zodiac sign is or what the one you’re talking about is.
#1
I’m a scorpio, which has a lot of interesting… qualities. One that really doesn’t fit me is the extreme horniness that is associated with scorpios, I am asexual and sex makes me uncomfortable.
#2
That my star sign has any effect on my personality. I just like reading about it, none of it defines me.
#3
I’m a Gemini and people assume because your the twins you have like 2 different personalities, but I’m pretty laid back all of the time never get angry or anything.
#4
I’m not an Aries I’m a Gemini but I feel like people always say that Aries will explode over the smallest things, but I feel like we don’t give them enough credit for the things they let go most of the time.
#5
I’m a Leo. It’s ASSUMED and said often that Leo’s are leaders, extroverted, loud spoken… I am none of those things lol. I’m introverted, a team player, and usually quiet. After reading the first few characteristics for Leo, I gave up on horoscopes and zodiacs completely because Leo was opposite of me in too many ways
#6
scorpio surprisingly except for the sexualness, mysteriousness, fearlessness, and boldness but i think everything else fits
#7
I’m an Aries and everyone assumes I have have anger issues. That’s not true. I swear if you say otherwise you will feel my wrath!! 👹🔪
#8
I’m a Pisces. No clue what stereotypes are associated with that, but my younger brother is also a Pisces ( 2 years and 18 (sometimes 19) days older than him) and we have different personalities, so I’m not quite sure about the accuracy of these things.
#9
Leo. I’m not dramatic. I’m the “hide in the corner and read” person.
#10
That it has any meaning whatsoever, and it isn’t just a two and half thousand year old superstition that has about as much use as reading entrails or looking for a groundhog’s shadow.
Please just stop already.
James Randi’s classroom astrology experiment: https://youtu.be/3Dp2Zqk8vHw
