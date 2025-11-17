“You Named Her What???”: 30 Of The Most Unfortunate Names Parents Gave Their Children (New Pics)

Naming a child can become quite a headache. Making lists, trying to come up with a name that doesn’t remind you of a certain someone, thinking about all the possible nicknames and diminutives—there’s a lot to take into consideration.

In such situations, some parents-to-be turn to their loved ones asking for suggestions. Others keep their ideas to themselves as every Tom, Dick, and Harry seems to have an opinion, which might make the parents doubt every option there is. Then there are also people who get creative and come up with something that is very unlikely to be heard of before.

We have put some of these unheard-of names on today’s list for you to browse and marvel at. Shared by the ‘That name isn’t a tragedeigh, it’s a murghdyrr’ Facebook group, they ought to surprise you and show that when it comes to naming children, some parents sure have enough inventiveness not to need anyone’s help (or an outside opinion, for that matter).

In order to delve deeper into the topic of names and the significance they bear, Bored Panda has discussed it with two experts, psychiatrist Jean Kim, MD, and linguist Valerie Fridland, author of Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English. You will find their thoughts in the text below.

#1 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Juniper Rain Robinson

Image source: Juniper Rain Robinson

#2 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Britny Christine Wilson

Image source: Britny Christine Wilson

#3 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Emma Sutcliffe, twitter.com

Image source: Emma Sutcliffe, twitter.com

#4 Funny Unique Names

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#5 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Megan Gunnells

Image source: Megan Gunnells

#6 You Named Her What???

Image source: Caitlin Barnes

Image source: Caitlin Barnes

#7 Pls Stop Naming Ur Kids Arson

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#8 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Cate Bleuel

Image source: Cate Bleuel

#9 I Had To Dig Into My High School Yearbook For This One – Poor Kiddo

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#10 The Fact She Has To Put (Jessica) Next To Her Name

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#11 Anonymous Because This Is A Relative And I Am Paranoid. The Worst Part Is Glycerine’s Siblings Are Emily And Jackson

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#12 This Name Is Pronounced “Your Highness.” Enjoy The Rest Of Your Day

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#13 Pistol Rae Rose. I’m Nauseous

Image source: Abigail Moore

Image source: Abigail Moore

#14 Funny Unique Names

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#15 Funny Unique Names

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#16 Funny Unique Names

Image source: anon

Image source: Sonya Alexys

#17 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Sonya Alexys

Image source: Ash Sknab

#18 Seen At A Swim Class:

Image source: Elisabeth Beadle McBee

Image source: Elisabeth Beadle McBee

#19 Funny Unique Names

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#20 I Just Posted And Then Came Across This.. It Just Has To Be A Mistake, Right???

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#21 Found This On A Cup At Goodwill Today

Image source: Colin Boswell

Image source: Colin Boswell

#22 Oof

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#23 I Adore This Sweet, Precious Mama… But Her 8 Babies’ Names Are Random, Rare, And Radically Right?! Fun Too: There’s 4 Boys And 4 Girls

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#24 I’m Fairly New Here, So Forgive Me If This Has Been Shared Before. But Omg This List Broke Me

Image source: Yabina Stabina

Image source: Yabina Stabina

#25 Y’all This Can’t Be Real

Image source: Cee Michele

Image source: Cee Michele

#26 Funny Unique Names

Image source: Mary Virginia Muñoz

Image source: Mary Virginia Muñoz

#27 I’m Really Hoping This Is A Nickname

Image source: Katie Allen

Image source: Katie Allen

#28 This Is Interesting To Say The Least

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#29 Kakarot Why

Image source: Kate Lewis

Image source: Kate Lewis

#30 I’ve Heard Some Wild Names But I’ll Admit I Never Would’ve Thought Of Mapylynne

Image source: Amberina Powell

Image source: Amberina Powell

