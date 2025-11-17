“You Named Her What???”: 30 Of The Most Unfortunate Names Parents Gave Their Children (New Pics)

Naming a child can become quite a headache. Making lists, trying to come up with a name that doesn’t remind you of a certain someone, thinking about all the possible nicknames and diminutives—there’s a lot to take into consideration.
In such situations, some parents-to-be turn to their loved ones asking for suggestions. Others keep their ideas to themselves as every Tom, Dick, and Harry seems to have an opinion, which might make the parents doubt every option there is. Then there are also people who get creative and come up with something that is very unlikely to be heard of before.
We have put some of these unheard-of names on today’s list for you to browse and marvel at. Shared by the ‘That name isn’t a tragedeigh, it’s a murghdyrr’ Facebook group, they ought to surprise you and show that when it comes to naming children, some parents sure have enough inventiveness not to need anyone’s help (or an outside opinion, for that matter).
In order to delve deeper into the topic of names and the significance they bear, Bored Panda has discussed it with two experts, psychiatrist Jean Kim, MD, and linguist Valerie Fridland, author of Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English. You will find their thoughts in the text below.
#1 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Juniper Rain Robinson
#2 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Britny Christine Wilson
#3 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Emma Sutcliffe, twitter.com
#4 Funny Unique Names
Image source: anon
#5 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Megan Gunnells
#6 You Named Her What???
Image source: Caitlin Barnes
#7 Pls Stop Naming Ur Kids Arson
Image source: anon
#8 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Cate Bleuel
#9 I Had To Dig Into My High School Yearbook For This One – Poor Kiddo
Image source: anon
#10 The Fact She Has To Put (Jessica) Next To Her Name
Image source: anon
#11 Anonymous Because This Is A Relative And I Am Paranoid. The Worst Part Is Glycerine’s Siblings Are Emily And Jackson
Image source: anon
#12 This Name Is Pronounced “Your Highness.” Enjoy The Rest Of Your Day
Image source: anon
#13 Pistol Rae Rose. I’m Nauseous
Image source: Abigail Moore
#14 Funny Unique Names
Image source: anon
#15 Funny Unique Names
Image source: anon
#16 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Sonya Alexys
#17 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Ash Sknab
#18 Seen At A Swim Class:
Image source: Elisabeth Beadle McBee
#19 Funny Unique Names
Image source: anon
#20 I Just Posted And Then Came Across This.. It Just Has To Be A Mistake, Right???
Image source: anon
#21 Found This On A Cup At Goodwill Today
Image source: Colin Boswell
#22 Oof
Image source: anon
#23 I Adore This Sweet, Precious Mama… But Her 8 Babies’ Names Are Random, Rare, And Radically Right?! Fun Too: There’s 4 Boys And 4 Girls
Image source: anon
#24 I’m Fairly New Here, So Forgive Me If This Has Been Shared Before. But Omg This List Broke Me
Image source: Yabina Stabina
#25 Y’all This Can’t Be Real
Image source: Cee Michele
#26 Funny Unique Names
Image source: Mary Virginia Muñoz
#27 I’m Really Hoping This Is A Nickname
Image source: Katie Allen
#28 This Is Interesting To Say The Least
Image source: anon
#29 Kakarot Why
Image source: Kate Lewis
#30 I’ve Heard Some Wild Names But I’ll Admit I Never Would’ve Thought Of Mapylynne
Image source: Amberina Powell
