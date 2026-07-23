77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

A sign really has one job, to ensure people understand some vital detail. The previous sentence is longer than a good sign, it has to be short, snappy and to the point, worded so clearly so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. As it turns out, making a good sign is an art and not all signmakers are made equal.
So we’ve collected some hilarious examples of signs that are just pointless, incomprehensible or just downright confusing. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments down below.
#1 “Do Not Touch” Must Be One Of The Scariest Things To Read In Braille
Image source: Juan Gonzalez
#2 Good To Know, Almost Made A Mistake
Image source: Wild_Recipe_4609
#3 Look At That Smug Face
#4
Image source: Jan Raźny
#5 Well That’s Ironic
Image source: JigglyJellyJasper
#6 World’s Most Pointless Warning Sign
Image source: ctnguy
#7 Heads Up!
Image source: GRAPHICSPEDIA
#8
#9 I’d Never Have Noticed Without The Sign, Thanks
Image source: GryphonSK
#10 This Time , I Don’t Have A Valentine
Image source: ginger_martini_05
#11 One Of The Better Auditor Traps I’ve Seen
Image source: THEMIKEPATERSON
#12 Irony
Image source: stealthily_
#13 Does This Qualify?
Image source: apgapgapg
#14 A Hotel Lobby In New Orleans This Morning
Image source: jefuchs
#15 A Most Unhelpful Street Sign
Image source: antmansbigxmas
#16 Thanks For The Useless Fact!
Image source: tellawtaem
#17 Useless Sign
#18 Most Pointless Sign In The World
Image source: UK Cop Humour
#19
Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage
#20 Punctuation Matters!
Image source: Sally Hughes
#21 Wall
Image source: Georgie_B123
#22 Entrances Be Crazy
Image source: ohionymous
#23 Thank You For Driving Carefully
Image source: unknown
#24 Tight Security
Image source: moses10960
#25 On The Road To Success
Image source: unknown
#26 Truly Ironic
Image source: AllAroundGamerTM
#27 Nothing Written In Stone
Image source: unknown
#28 That’ll Show Em (Sign On A Hotel Window)
Image source: Oangetomato
#29 Another Product From The “Completely Useless Sign Company”
Image source: Cultural_Magician105
#30 Uhm, What Happened Here?
Image source: willowpelt_
#31 Useless Sign
#32 Useless Sign
#33 Water On Road
#34
Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage
#35
#36 What Caused This To Be Put In Place?
Image source: Aesha_Reborn_Again
#37
Image source: Howard Siefke
#38 It Does Not Run On Magic!
#39 Loose Gravel
Image source: meg_n_cheese12
#40 My Township Newsletter… Delivered In A Plastic Bag
Image source: Zulbak
#41 Flood Defences
Image source: nomaddd79
#42 Are Pets Allowed Or Not?
Image source: [deleted]
#43 The Tans Will Fade
Image source: TheNosferatu
#44 School For The Deaf
Image source: CaptainAdventurous
#45 Made Me Smile
Image source: cherishthechill
#46 Guaranteed Fresh With Mold!
Image source: unknown
#47 This Sign At A Restaurant I Went To
Image source: VashMatematik
#48 Most Pointless Sign Found In Cornwall, England
Image source: Georgeous94
#49 The Most Pointless Sign
Image source: corrdion
#50 This Unhelpful Sign
Image source: lsdeverywhere
#51 This Sign Tells You Where You Are In A Very Obvious And Unhelpful Way
Image source: forlackofabetterpost
#52 Useless Sign
Image source: Karyote300
#53 Useless Sign
Image source: Karyote300
#54 Useless Sign
#55 This Pool Depth Sign
Image source: unknown
#56 Useless Sign
#57 Useless Sign
#58 I’m Sure Glad We Cleared That Up
#59 Really Pointless Sign
Image source: Junkle_monkle
#60
Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage
#61
#62
#63 Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin
Image source: aJrenalin
#64 What
Image source: 200K_Official
#65 This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down
Image source: Flabajacka123
#66 Broken
Image source: Insanitychick
#67 No Cars
Image source: Racingamer145
#68 “Left Turn Signal” But What About The Other One?
Image source: Fiyero-
#69 Found This In The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: The-Parzival
#70 Pouring It On Thick At Hersheypark
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#71 I Also Saw A Pointless Sign Today
Image source: [deleted]
#72 Unhelpful Signage
Image source: mattk1017
#73 Useless Sign
Image source: Karyote300
#74 Pointless Sign
Image source: SloppySexDream
#75
#76 Which Way Tho?
Image source: Equizotic
#77 Are They?
Image source: I-Stole-25-Fish
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