77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

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A sign really has one job, to ensure people understand some vital detail. The previous sentence is longer than a good sign, it has to be short, snappy and to the point, worded so clearly so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings. As it turns out, making a good sign is an art and not all signmakers are made equal.

So we’ve collected some hilarious examples of signs that are just pointless, incomprehensible or just downright confusing. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments down below.

#1 “Do Not Touch” Must Be One Of The Scariest Things To Read In Braille

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Juan Gonzalez

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#2 Good To Know, Almost Made A Mistake

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Wild_Recipe_4609

#3 Look At That Smug Face

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#4

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Jan Raźny

#5 Well That’s Ironic

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: JigglyJellyJasper

#6 World’s Most Pointless Warning Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: ctnguy

#7 Heads Up!

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: GRAPHICSPEDIA

#8

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#9 I’d Never Have Noticed Without The Sign, Thanks

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: GryphonSK

#10 This Time , I Don’t Have A Valentine

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: ginger_martini_05

#11 One Of The Better Auditor Traps I’ve Seen

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: THEMIKEPATERSON

#12 Irony

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: stealthily_

#13 Does This Qualify?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: apgapgapg

#14 A Hotel Lobby In New Orleans This Morning

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: jefuchs

#15 A Most Unhelpful Street Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: antmansbigxmas

#16 Thanks For The Useless Fact!

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: tellawtaem

#17 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#18 Most Pointless Sign In The World

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: UK Cop Humour

#19

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage

#20 Punctuation Matters!

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Sally Hughes

#21 Wall

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Georgie_B123

#22 Entrances Be Crazy

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: ohionymous

#23 Thank You For Driving Carefully

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: unknown

#24 Tight Security

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: moses10960

#25 On The Road To Success

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: unknown

#26 Truly Ironic

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: AllAroundGamerTM

#27 Nothing Written In Stone

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: unknown

#28 That’ll Show Em (Sign On A Hotel Window)

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Oangetomato

#29 Another Product From The “Completely Useless Sign Company”

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Cultural_Magician105

#30 Uhm, What Happened Here?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: willowpelt_

#31 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#32 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#33 Water On Road

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#34

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage

#35

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#36 What Caused This To Be Put In Place?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Aesha_Reborn_Again

#37

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Howard Siefke

#38 It Does Not Run On Magic!

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#39 Loose Gravel

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: meg_n_cheese12

#40 My Township Newsletter… Delivered In A Plastic Bag

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Zulbak

#41 Flood Defences

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: nomaddd79

#42 Are Pets Allowed Or Not?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: [deleted]

#43 The Tans Will Fade

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: TheNosferatu

#44 School For The Deaf

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: CaptainAdventurous

#45 Made Me Smile

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: cherishthechill

#46 Guaranteed Fresh With Mold!

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: unknown

#47 This Sign At A Restaurant I Went To

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: VashMatematik

#48 Most Pointless Sign Found In Cornwall, England

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Georgeous94

#49 The Most Pointless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: corrdion

#50 This Unhelpful Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: lsdeverywhere

#51 This Sign Tells You Where You Are In A Very Obvious And Unhelpful Way

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: forlackofabetterpost

#52 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Karyote300

#53 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Karyote300

#54 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#55 This Pool Depth Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: unknown

#56 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#57 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#58 I’m Sure Glad We Cleared That Up

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#59 Really Pointless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Junkle_monkle

#60

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage

#61

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#62

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#63 Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: aJrenalin

#64 What

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: 200K_Official

#65 This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Flabajacka123

#66 Broken

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Insanitychick

#67 No Cars

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Racingamer145

#68 “Left Turn Signal” But What About The Other One?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Fiyero-

#69 Found This In The Middle Of Nowhere

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: The-Parzival

#70 Pouring It On Thick At Hersheypark

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#71 I Also Saw A Pointless Sign Today

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: [deleted]

#72 Unhelpful Signage

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: mattk1017

#73 Useless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Karyote300

#74 Pointless Sign

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: SloppySexDream

#75

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

#76 Which Way Tho?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: Equizotic

#77 Are They?

77 Signs That Hilariously Failed At The One Thing They Were Supposed To Do

Image source: I-Stole-25-Fish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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