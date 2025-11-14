30 “Politically Incorrect, Bold, And Sometimes Over The Line” Comics From Sappy Dayz

Sappy Dayz is a webcomic that doesn’t have any idols. It pokes fun at pretty much everything you can imagine. X-rated entertainment, death, even our own stupidity, nothing is off-limits.

In a way, you can view these comics as short personality tests. You scroll through them, pay attention to which ones you find funny and which ones offend you, and the topics where you draw the line can tell a lot about your values and idols.

The creator of the series (let’s call them Sappy Sap), says it is “politically incorrect, bold, and sometimes over the line” and “if you are offended by anything published here and feel the need to express your outrage please kindly f**k right off”. They don’t care.

More info: sappydayz.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

#1 If Watching The Discovery Channel Has Taught Me Anything

Image source: sappydayz

#2 Jehovah’s Witnesses On Halloween

Image source: sappydayz

#3 Pyramid Scheme

Image source: sappydayz

#4 Space Lawyers

Image source: sappydayz

#5 Shift Change

Image source: sappydayz

#6 An Ape Peeling Idea…

Image source: sappydayz

#7 Follow The Formula

Image source: sappydayz

#8 Old People Soup

Image source: sappydayz

#9 Airbnb

Image source: sappydayz

#10 Snack Bagans

Image source: sappydayz

#11 A Fly’s First Day In The Job

Image source: sappydayz

#12 Perp Talk

Image source: sappydayz

#13 Sedative

Image source: sappydayz

#14 God Provides A Wife For Cain

Image source: sappydayz

#15 The Real Golden Ticket

Image source: sappydayz

#16 Trolling Uphill

Image source: sappydayz

#17 Career Fair

Image source: sappydayz

#18 Stranger Not Looking To Make Friends

Image source: sappydayz

#19 Tanked

Image source: sappydayz

#20 Heart Attack

Image source: sappydayz

#21 Doom-O-Matic 5000

Image source: sappydayz

#22 Choose Your Wizard

Image source: sappydayz

#23 Misinformation Man

Image source: sappydayz

#24 Ad 33

Image source: sappydayz

#25 Things Getting Serious Here

Image source: sappydayz

#26 Thoughts On Chiropractors?

Image source: sappydayz

#27 Truth! Am I Right??

Image source: sappydayz

#28 What Exactly Do Guidance Counselors Do?

Image source: sappydayz

#29 Thanksgiving Tradition

Image source: sappydayz

#30 Game Spot

Image source: sappydayz

