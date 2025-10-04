Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids’ Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

by

We often hear the phrase, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” but some people never really grasp its true meaning. In fact, sometimes they act highly ungrateful for what they have and demand even more. It’s obvious that the person who keeps giving will reach their limit one day.

Something similar happened with this family, as the stepkids kept mistreating their stepdad. He always helped them out financially, but they never had any respect for him. However, he snapped when they had the nerve to ask for “inheritance,” but this sparked a fight with his wife. Here’s what happened next!

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, marrying someone and living in a blended family can be really challenging

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the poster married his current wife, she was a widow, and even after 13 years, her two kids don’t accept or respect him

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: tahoeintesla

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: Haley Phelps / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When he got good money after selling his company, his stepkids came asking for an “inheritance,” so he just laughed in their faces

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: tahoeintesla

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

A huge fight broke out over this, as the stepkids said that he should have passed away instead of their dad, and even his wife was upset

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: tahoeintesla

He updated that she was actually angry with her kids for lashing out against him, and he was still sticking to the plan of not leaving them any money

Today, we dive into the life of a blended family, where the original poster (OP) is the stepdad. When he met his current wife, she was a widow with 2 kids, and they have now been married for over 13 years.​​ The thing is, her children never really accepted her new husband and had zero respect for him. 

“Children who’ve lost a parent usually carry some grief that never really goes away. Accepting a stepparent can feel, deep down, like betraying the parent they lost. If those early feelings aren’t worked through, the distance or resistance toward a stepparent can carry on into adulthood,” explained Faizan Maniyar, a counselor that Bored Panda interviewed.

Well, despite their refusal to give him any respect, the poster still funded their schooling and college, while also paying for other activities. A few years down the line, they did mellow down a little, but they never treated him properly. The kids also didn’t care whether he was involved in their school activities or things like that, so he decided to step down. That must’ve felt awful, right?

Our expert claimed that when a stepparent gives their time, energy, and even financial support but still feels shut out, it can be very painful. Over time, Faizan added, many start to pull back, not because they don’t care, but because it hurts too much to keep trying. He also noted that this kind of rejection often leaves people feeling invisible or unappreciated.

OP must have felt so bad in all these years; no wonder he snapped when the stepkids demanded an inheritance. You see, he sold his company to a big buyer and retired. The greedy siblings immediately claimed that he should leave them some of the money. In fact, the stepdaughter even asked him to fund her international destination wedding. After years of disrespect, he just laughed in their faces.

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

That’s when they got nasty and said they wished he had passed away instead of their real dad. Ouch, that’s really hurtful! Even his wife was upset with him, yet the poster refused to leave them anything. Faizan narrated, “Money in families is rarely just about finances—it often feels tied to love, fairness, or belonging.”

“In blended families, inheritance can bring up old wounds and unspoken expectations. Stepchildren may expect a share as a way of proving they matter, even if they’ve already received support in the past. Without clear conversations, these issues can create tension, resentment, and power struggles,” he added.

Well, money definitely caused a rift in this family. The poster later gave us an update that his wife was mostly annoyed with her own kids because of what they said to him. Our expert also noted that couples facing these dilemmas benefit from talking openly about their values and long-term intentions. 

He believes that establishing clear boundaries (for example, keeping pre-marital assets separate from jointly built wealth) can reduce misunderstandings. Lastly, Faizan advised that above all, approaching these decisions as a united team, rather than as individuals taking sides, helps protect trust and connection within the marriage.

Well, I am glad that his wife is not against him and supports him with whatever decision he makes. OP still didn’t want to leave them anything, but said that he might change his mind in the future. What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

Netizens felt that the stepkids were really entitled as they only ever cared about his money, completely ignoring what he had already done for them

Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years
Stepdad Laughs In Stepkids&#8217; Faces As They Demand Inheritance After Being Awful To Him For 13 Years

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap – Bones 5.03 “The Plain in the Prodigy”
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2009
The Powers and Feats of Ben 10 Explained
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
5 Ways to Stream The Walking Dead Mid-Season Premiere
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2017
Fan Art Shows The Rugrats Kids All Grown Up
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2017
Meet The Cast Of “After The Verdict”
3 min read
May, 27, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel - Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2016 Emmy Awards
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.