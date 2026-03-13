87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

While the other social media platforms were keeping it tidy, Tumblr was going wild. “Curated for what?!” they howled. It’s often been referred to as a space where social networking and blogging meet. A “micro-blog” where people’s random thoughts tumble out for all to see, and laugh at.
While some argue that Tumblr peaked in high school and is somewhat of a has-been now, that hasn’t stopped more than 135 million active users from flocking there every month. And they never fail to deliver… Many of the posts are either such comedy gold or pure brilliance that they’ve been inducted into a digital hall of fame, to be enjoyed again and again and again.
You can find a whole bunch of them at the Best of Tumblr Facebook page, where, as the name suggests, a dedicated community showcases the best the platform has to offer. Bored Panda has put together a selection of our favorites for you to scroll through when you need spice up your social media life. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone.
#1 Diagnosed On The Go
Image source: BestofTumblr
Tumblr may not be THE most popular social media platform (that prize goes to Facebook with over 3 billion monthly active users), but it certainly does have some of the funniest and wittiest guys and girls around. While many millennials have moved on to other pastures, the Gen Z crowd is reportedly flocking to the microblogging platform.
Business Insider revealed that in 2025, 50% of Tumblr’s active monthly users were Gen Zers, as were 60% of new users signing up at the time.
One of the possible reasons is because it’s seen as a safer space than X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook, where politics and influencers reign supreme.
#2 For The Plot
Image source: picturejasper20
#3 Why They Gotta Do Her Like That?
Image source: meladoodle
For those unfamiliar with the platform, How Stuff Works describes it as a network of millions of user-generated, personal websites.
“It’s part blogging platform (like WordPress or Blogger) and part social networking service, letting users create and post their own original content,” notes the site. “Written entries, photographs, video clips, or links to other websites — you can share all of these things with your friends and followers.”
#4 Why Is This So Accurate
Image source: BestofTumblr
#5 Sign Me Up As Well
Image source: BestofTumblr
#6 Too Boujee For Mcdonald’s
Image source: BestofTumblr
#7 Already Legendary
Image source: BestofTumblr
#8 Real Men Know How To Make Women Feel Better
Image source: BestofTumblr
#9 This Generation Of Cats Are Next Level Lazy
Image source: BestofTumblr
#10 😅
Image source: BestofTumblr
#11 I Love Anthropomorphising Objects Like This
Image source: BestofTumblr
#12 Real Cheese Hours 🧀
Image source: BestofTumblr, bepeu
#13 Appy Slices
Image source: BestofTumblr
#14 Aww Rats 🐀
Image source: BestofTumblr
#15 Much Needed Clarification
Image source: anoia
#16 No! No! You Can’t Do This!!! Let Him Go I Say! 🦁
Image source: BestofTumblr
#17 Boris Hates The Concept Of Time
Image source: youruinedmylifebynotbeingreal
#18 Happy Little Accidents 🎨
Image source: BestofTumblr
#19 😤🤪
Image source: corporalkiheart
#20 😳
Image source: BestofTumblr, sadiepantscat
#21 😎
Image source: BestofTumblr
#22 Rabbits Always Have Rbf
Image source: BestofTumblr
#23 Memory Eraser
Image source: BestofTumblr
#24 And In That Moment I Knew What It’s Like To Be A Grizzly Bear
Image source: BestofTumblr
#25 Bee My Friend
Image source: BestofTumblr
#26 A True Legend
Image source: BestofTumblr
#27 Taking “I Hope This Email Finds You Well” To A Different Level
Image source: BestofTumblr
#28 Humans Have Always Meme’d
Image source: BestofTumblr
#29 Band Outfits
Image source: Best of Tumblr
#30 Beautiful 🤌
Image source: Best of Tumblr
#31 That Gamer Lean
Image source: BestofTumblr
#32 Captured At The Perfect Moment
Image source: BestofTumblr
#33 Bonjour
Image source: BestofTumblr
#34 🥺
Image source: BestofTumblr
#35 😠
Image source: BestofTumblr
#36 Their Poor Neck. 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#37 Catch These Fins. 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#38 Modern Day Plato. 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#39 That Toy Is Horrifying
Image source: BestofTumblr
#40 Poor Doctor
Image source: BestofTumblr
#41 “I’m Dreaming Of A White Christmas” Hits Way Different Now
Image source: BestofTumblr
#42 The Evolution Of Business Names
Image source: BestofTumblr
#43 My Real Life Stats
Image source: BestofTumblr
#44 And Then I Buy It For Them
Image source: BestofTumblr
#45 Divine Energy… Until It’s Shower Drain Day
Image source: BestofTumblr
#46 Dark Souls But The Bosses Are… Everyday Life
Image source: BestofTumblr
#47 Yellow Fans Be Like
Image source: BestofTumblr
#48 Smh
Image source: BestofTumblr
#49 Cute Little Companions… Until They Eat Your Charger
Image source: BestofTumblr
#50 Moving Day
Image source: BestofTumblr
#51 The Older I Get The More Squidward Is Right
Image source: BestofTumblr
#52 Take Your Vitamin D
Image source: BestofTumblr
#53 Me
Image source: BestofTumblr
#54 Who Him Is 🧈
Image source: BestofTumblr
#55 Anything
Image source: BestofTumblr
#56 The Ultimate Dad Joke
Image source: Best of Tumblr
#57 Rooster Burritos
Image source: BestofTumblr
#58 We Can Still Hear His Voice
Image source: BestofTumblr
#59 Bring Back Hieroglyphs
Image source: BestofTumblr
#60 Xoxo
Image source: BestofTumblr
#61 Never Fails
Image source: BestofTumblr
#62 🥹
Image source: BestofTumblr
#63 Unexpectedly Wholesome
Image source: BestofTumblr
#64 🎃
Image source: BestofTumblr
#65 🤪
Image source: BestofTumblr
#66 Protector Of The Bees. 🐝
Image source: BestofTumblr
#67 😻
Image source: BestofTumblr
#68 Harry Otter. 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#69 Reverse Gaslighting
Image source: BestofTumblr
#70 I Was The 3 Am Menace
Image source: BestofTumblr
#71 Whimsical Snacks
Image source: BestofTumblr
#72 Gaslighting Starts Early!
Image source: BestofTumblr
#73 Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties. 😂
Image source: BestofTumblr
#74 I’m Sorry But I’m Going To Have To Let You Go
Image source: BestofTumblr
#75 Muppet Frankenstein
Image source: BestofTumblr
#76 How To Correctly Make A Love Potion
Image source: BestofTumblr
#77 He Be Ballin’ 🏀
Image source: BestofTumblr
#78 👀
Image source: BestofTumblr
#79 Always Committed To The Bit
Image source: BestofTumblr
#80 Uh Oh
Image source: BestofTumblr
#81 I Thought Task Manager Used A Whip, Not A Scimitar
Image source: BestofTumblr
#82 So Cute
Image source: BestofTumblr
#83 Bruh
Image source: BestofTumblr
#84 I Don’t Make The Rules
Image source: BestofTumblr
#85 The Negative Scale
Image source: BestofTumblr
#86 All The Debuffs
Image source: BestofTumblr
#87 Everybody’s Just Sleeping So Tight
Image source: BestofTumblr
Follow Us