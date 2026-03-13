87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

by

While the other social media platforms were keeping it tidy, Tumblr was going wild. “Curated for what?!” they howled. It’s often been referred to as a space where social networking and blogging meet. A “micro-blog” where people’s random thoughts tumble out for all to see, and laugh at.

While some argue that Tumblr peaked in high school and is somewhat of a has-been now, that hasn’t stopped more than 135 million active users from flocking there every month. And they never fail to deliver… Many of the posts are either such comedy gold or pure brilliance that they’ve been inducted into a digital hall of fame, to be enjoyed again and again and again.

You can find a whole bunch of them at the Best of Tumblr Facebook page, where, as the name suggests, a dedicated community showcases the best the platform has to offer. Bored Panda has put together a selection of our favorites for you to scroll through when you need spice up your social media life. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone.

#1 Diagnosed On The Go

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

Tumblr may not be THE most popular social media platform (that prize goes to Facebook with over 3 billion monthly active users), but it certainly does have some of the funniest and wittiest guys and girls around. While many millennials have moved on to other pastures, the Gen Z crowd is reportedly flocking to the microblogging platform.

Business Insider revealed that in 2025, 50% of Tumblr’s active monthly users were Gen Zers, as were 60% of new users signing up at the time.

One of the possible reasons is because it’s seen as a safer space than X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook, where politics and influencers reign supreme.

#2 For The Plot

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: picturejasper20

#3 Why They Gotta Do Her Like That?

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: meladoodle

For those unfamiliar with the platform, How Stuff Works describes it as a network of millions of user-generated, personal websites.

“It’s part blogging platform (like WordPress or Blogger) and part social networking service, letting users create and post their own original content,” notes the site. “Written entries, photographs, video clips, or links to other websites — you can share all of these things with your friends and followers.”

#4 Why Is This So Accurate

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#5 Sign Me Up As Well

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#6 Too Boujee For Mcdonald’s

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#7 Already Legendary

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#8 Real Men Know How To Make Women Feel Better

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#9 This Generation Of Cats Are Next Level Lazy

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#10 😅

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#11 I Love Anthropomorphising Objects Like This

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#12 Real Cheese Hours 🧀

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr, bepeu

#13 Appy Slices

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#14 Aww Rats 🐀

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#15 Much Needed Clarification

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: anoia

#16 No! No! You Can’t Do This!!! Let Him Go I Say! 🦁

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#17 Boris Hates The Concept Of Time

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: youruinedmylifebynotbeingreal

#18 Happy Little Accidents 🎨

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#19 😤🤪

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: corporalkiheart

#20 😳

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr, sadiepantscat

#21 😎

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#22 Rabbits Always Have Rbf

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#23 Memory Eraser

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#24 And In That Moment I Knew What It’s Like To Be A Grizzly Bear

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#25 Bee My Friend

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#26 A True Legend

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#27 Taking “I Hope This Email Finds You Well” To A Different Level

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#28 Humans Have Always Meme’d

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#29 Band Outfits

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: Best of Tumblr

#30 Beautiful 🤌

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: Best of Tumblr

#31 That Gamer Lean

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#32 Captured At The Perfect Moment

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#33 Bonjour

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#34 🥺

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#35 😠

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#36 Their Poor Neck. 😂

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#37 Catch These Fins. 😂

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#38 Modern Day Plato. 😂

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#39 That Toy Is Horrifying

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#40 Poor Doctor

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#41 “I’m Dreaming Of A White Christmas” Hits Way Different Now

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#42 The Evolution Of Business Names

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#43 My Real Life Stats

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#44 And Then I Buy It For Them

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#45 Divine Energy… Until It’s Shower Drain Day

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#46 Dark Souls But The Bosses Are… Everyday Life

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#47 Yellow Fans Be Like

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#48 Smh

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#49 Cute Little Companions… Until They Eat Your Charger

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#50 Moving Day

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#51 The Older I Get The More Squidward Is Right

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#52 Take Your Vitamin D

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#53 Me

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#54 Who Him Is 🧈

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#55 Anything

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#56 The Ultimate Dad Joke

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: Best of Tumblr

#57 Rooster Burritos

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#58 We Can Still Hear His Voice

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#59 Bring Back Hieroglyphs

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#60 Xoxo

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#61 Never Fails

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#62 🥹

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#63 Unexpectedly Wholesome

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#64 🎃

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#65 🤪

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#66 Protector Of The Bees. 🐝

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#67 😻

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#68 Harry Otter. 😂

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#69 Reverse Gaslighting

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#70 I Was The 3 Am Menace

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#71 Whimsical Snacks

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#72 Gaslighting Starts Early!

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#73 Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties. 😂

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#74 I’m Sorry But I’m Going To Have To Let You Go

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#75 Muppet Frankenstein

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#76 How To Correctly Make A Love Potion

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#77 He Be Ballin’ 🏀

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#78 👀

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#79 Always Committed To The Bit

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#80 Uh Oh

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#81 I Thought Task Manager Used A Whip, Not A Scimitar

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#82 So Cute

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#83 Bruh

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#84 I Don’t Make The Rules

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#85 The Negative Scale

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#86 All The Debuffs

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

#87 Everybody’s Just Sleeping So Tight

87 Hilarious Tumblr Posts That Prove The Site Is Still Unapologetically Brilliant

Image source: BestofTumblr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are 30 Soviet Cartoon Characters This Russian Artist Redrew In His Style
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Watercolor Paintings Inspired By Forest Animals That I Have Already Met This Summer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
65 Hilarious Tweets About Babies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Cat’s Majestic Fluff Makes It Look Like A Cloud
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Enjoy A Last Morbid Meme”: Dutch Woman Has Funny Final Meme Before Undergoing Euthanasia
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Spent 300 Hours On Crochet Emoji Project
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025