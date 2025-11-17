50 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Peers Online (New Pics)

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just started dabbling in crocheting, we are sure you will be able to appreciate these intricate designs that we selected for this list today.

Crocheting has been practiced for a while now, and over time its patterns and techniques have evolved, making it always fresh and exciting. From clothing to accessories to home decor, this craft lets crafters express themselves by creating functional items. And after it is finished, there is no better place to share that piece with like-minded people than a subreddit called r/crochet.

So today, we invite you to explore these amazing crocheting gems. To see more, check our previous post here.

Bored Panda got in touch with Sarah Zimmerman, creator of Repeat Crafter Me and bestselling author of Crochet Cute Critters, to learn more about this fine craft. Read the full interview below.

More info: repeatcrafterme.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Parasol

Image source: iamacraftyhooker

#2 Bittersweet Ending. My Dad Is The One I Usually Share My Completed Projects With But He Passed A Few Months Ago And This Is The First Thing I’ve Completed Since He’s Been Gone

Image source: aGirlySloth

#3 Grandson’s Christmas Present

Image source: dee5222

#4 Finally Finished This Notebook Paper Blanket!

Image source: aviiatrix

#5 My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

Image source: seacogen

#6 I Made This Little Dinosaur For My Niece’s 8th Birthday!

Image source: -One_Upper-

#7 Finally Finished My Persian Tiles Blanket!

Image source: charly709

#8 Christmas Gifts Are Done! 😅 I Have A Huge Family, And Need To Save Money This Year, So I Made Everyone Their Chinese Zodiac Animal For The Year They Were Born

Image source: sippin-tea-time

#9 Finished This Two Piece Combo And I’m Happy With The Result😊 It Feels Soft And Warm On My Skin And I’m Looking Forward To Autumn Now😍 What Du You Think?🥰

Image source: Aibe96

#10 The Cats Have Already Accepted Her Into Their Coven

Image source: katie22914

#11 Small Lavender Made With .6mm Hook And Size 80 Cotton Thread

Image source: DaintyFlairCrochet

#12 This Is My First Post In Reddit Ever So I Don’t Know What To Do Here :) . I Am Disabled From A Car Accident Since 1999 And Bedbound. Knitting And Crocheting Is My Only Activity That I Have Learned Lately From Youtube. So Ií Am New To Crocheting Also. Here Is My Latest Crochet Blouse To Start With

Image source: Anitra70

#13 Haunted House Is Finished!

Image source: leftbrendon

#14 I Made 120 Bees

Image source: Greeendaytj

#15 I Quit Smoking And Now I’m Addicted To Making Cute Beanies 🥰🥰🥰

Image source: mitchyymooo

#16 Sadly The White Elephant I Made For A White Elephant Gift Party Really Didn’t Go Over Well. The Person Who Ended Up With It Was Very Mean And Was Going To Give To His Dog. Definitely Never Making Anything For A Party Again

Image source: raynebow121

#17 Currently Making Cat Paw Chair Socks, And I’m Dying Over How Cute They Are

Image source: sippin-tea-time

#18 I Actually Finished It. I Can’t Believe I Actually Finished It

Image source: SgtLt-Einstein

#19 My Octopus Needs A Name! 🐙

Image source: evanenby96

#20 I Made This Frog And Had To Take It To The Beach

Image source: carmenelsa

#21 Newest Blanket I Just Finished :)

Image source: freeplywood

#22 Finished! 😄

Image source: BornDesigner6014

#23 My Crochet Dragon Scale Gloves, Love The Colour Transition On These

Image source: Tired_Pigeon

#24 This Blanket Has Changed My Brain Chemistry

Image source: thrilled32

#25 So Excited To Be Finished With This Skirt!

Image source: allhailcupfish

#26 I Finally Finished The Blanket Of Potential Regret!! 2 Years To Completion!

Image source: Mewpasaurus

#27 My Favorite Project So Far!

Image source: NerdyLifting

#28 Call Me Crazy, But I Love Making Blankets With Sock Yarn

Image source: Aanita37

#29 I Wanted Representation Above The Fireplace But I Don’t Hunt

Image source: ArtisanGerard

#30 Legends Say If You Put A Hook In My Hand During My Sleep I’m Gonna Start Stitching Dc Until I Wake Up (First Garnement Done!)

Image source: verysadmonk

#31 Didn’t Love The Yarn, Decided A Cat Blanket Would Be Better Than A Twin Size!

Image source: Call_me_Kelly

#32 Cinderella Brachiosaurus. She’s Not Perfect But There Aren’t Enough Dino-Princesses In The World

Image source: LionelHutzApprentice

#33 Does Bead Crochet Count? Collection Of Christmas Ornaments 🎄

Image source: PsychoElifantArrives

#34 My Submission For Silliest Project

Image source: daphodil

#35 My First Crochet With Light 🥰

Image source: rcjvnr04

#36 Finished My First Dress! It’s Not Perfect, But I Love The Fit And Feel Of It. So Excited To Continue Expanding My Wardrobe With My Own Hands

Image source: MrsLemony

#37 Magnetic Stacking Ice Cream Cones

Image source: rach11

#38 For My First Ever Wearable Project…i May Have Forgotten What A Human Sized Head Looked Like

Image source: atwoheadedcat

#39 Finished My Second Skeleton

Image source: laceforever

#40 Galaxy Afghan Is Complete!

Image source: Snowybaby-118

#41 My Old IKEA Lamp Was Boring So I Created A New Cover

Image source: niekollie

#42 Entered In My State Fair. Didn’t Win A Ribbon, But Proud Of My Work!

Image source: containerforthechild

#43 Finished Froggy Hoodie For My BF!

Image source: AutomaticDoughnut823

#44 My Leaf Blanket Is Done!!

Image source: Squidwardit

#45 Do You Think This Hood I Made Looks Ok? My Family Just Laughed When I Showed It To Them :/

Image source: bri-ghtly

#46 Thought I Had Two Identical Gradient Cakes. I Didn’t, But I Didn’t Stop Halfway Through Because Who’s Going To Frog A Meter Of Shawl Made With A 3 Mm Hook? Not Me. So Here’s The Finished Filet Shawl. Own Pattern

Image source: yarnandy

#47 Obsessed With This Newly Finished Throw! It’s Going To Be Tough Handing It Off To My Friends

Image source: TheodoreKarlShrubs

#48 Not A Great Photo, But Finally Finished My First Big Project. Gift For My Sister

Image source: Kehbechet

#49 First Finished Wearable! I Love It 🐥

Image source: MissMirandaa

#50 My Finished Persian Tiles Blanket. Super Happy With It

Image source: nudiekitties

Patrick Penrose
