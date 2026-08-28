68 Times People Forgot The Name To Something And Described It In The Most Unhinged Way Ever

“Don’t tell me! It’s on the tip of my tongue!” That feeling of being unable to locate the word you have in mind can be extremely frustrating. You know exactly what you’re looking for, but for some reason, your mind is hitting a wall. And trying to describe what you’re searching for can make the experience even more excruciating. The suggestions a search engine provides are nowhere near accurate, and your friends may be of little help when trying to complete your sentence.
Sometimes, what you really need is to enlist the help of kind strangers online. And thankfully, there are communities out there like Tip of My Tongue and What’s The Word on Reddit that are eager to assist you. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest posts from these communities, pandas. And we suggest trying to guess the word before reading the answer; it makes for a pretty fun game!
#1 Stick That Goes “Aaaaeeeeeeeuuuu” When You Turn It Upside Down
ElemenopiTheSequel:
There’s a certain toy out there that’s basically just a colored baton esque thing, and there’s a small cylinder inside of it, and when you turn the stick upside down, the cylinder goes down the stick and it goes “AAAAAAEEEEEEEUUUUUUUUU”, and when you turn it upside down again it goes “UUUUUEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAA”
ShiggieSmalls:
It’s officially called a Groan Tube
Image source: ElemenopiTheSequel
#2 [early 2010s] A Singer Who Was Popular Between 2009 And 2012 Would Start Off A Lot Of His Songs By Shouting “Chasin’ The Ruler!
Anon:
Jason Derulo
Image source: Anon, Amy Martin Photography / Wikipedia
#3 What Is The Actual Word For Pasta Cake?
Anon:
Lasagna
Image source: NotNinjalord5, Emanuel Ekström / unsplash
We all know the feeling of having a word on the tip of your tongue. But did you know that there’s actually a word for that phenomenon? It’s called lethologica, and it refers to “the inability to retrieve a specific word as a response to a visual, auditory, or tactile presentation,” explains a study in the Journal of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics.
This phenomenon is universal, with people all over the globe who speak all sorts of languages reporting that they experience it. And unfortunately, these moments tend to increase with age. It’s also common for people to recall partial bits of information, such as the letter the word begins with or how many syllables the word contains. And apparently, proper nouns are the hardest words to remember.
#4 What Am I Trying To Say?
miiiio997:
I’ve been saying the following for my entire life and today I stopped mid sentence to really think about the words coming out of my mouth.
I say “as ‘afer’ to”
In a sentence I would say “I prefer peas, as afer to carrots which I do not like”.
Like what??? I have no fucking idea what I am saying. I use it when comparing things.
I feel like I got this phrase from somewhere and have just been butchering it.
need-bread:
As opposed to
Image source: miiiio997, cookie_studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#5 What Does A “Case Of Dia” Mean (Or Similar Sounding Phrase)?
whoopzies:
Sorry if this is the wrong sub, at this point its bothering me so much and couldnt find a better sub to post on! Ive heard it several times during my life and never had any idea what it meant. My friend has recently told me several times that she’s happy because her mom got her a “a case of dia”, but i never asked what it was because its embarassing that i dont know something that seems to be common knowledge.
I’m still completely in the dark about whether it’s a physical thing like “a case of beer”, but why does it always only come as a case, and never just one dia? Or is it more abstract like “got a case of the munchies?” Please tell me i need to know. Google returned nothing but im not sure im spelling the “dia” part right.
Zer0Summoner:
Quesadilla? Like a folded tortilla stuffed with meat and cheese and then grilled or panfried? That would be pronounced “case a dia” by many Americans.
Image source: whoopzies, artitwpd / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6 That Song That Goes Like Oh God Damn It, Ambulance
H4x0r_M8:
I’ve been trying to figure out what this song is for like a week straight. Basically it’s like a rock song with a male singer loudly and aggressively saying “oh god damn it, ambulance”. Not sure if he actually says ambulance but it sounds like it.
ShiggieSmalls:
Haha I think you mean Black Betty by Ram Jam
Image source: H4x0r_M8, Epic / Wikipedia
While scientists still aren’t 100% sure what causes lethologica exactly, it does seem to happen more often when people are tired. And while it may sound counterintuitive, experts say the best response to this experience is to ignore it.
Stop trying to rack your brain for whatever word you’re looking for, and it might magically appear. This is referred to as “spontaneous resolution,” or the moment when you suddenly remember the word you were looking for minutes or hours after the fact. But if you notice that you’re experiencing that tip-of-the-tongue feeling far too often, you might want to speak to a doctor just in case, to make sure there aren’t any cognitive issues that need to be addressed.
#7 What Are Those Dogs That Look Like Coconuts Called?
chafos:
They’re not really dogs exactly but if a dog was made of coconuts and had a different shapes head, it’d be them.
hufflepuffgrl13:
Lol I’m gonna start calling capybaras coconut dogs now
Image source: chafos, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
#8 I Feel Like A Huge Dumba*s, But What Are Those Things You Put In Your Ears To Make The Sound Go Away
Henrhallen743:
I’ve thought of what I think is every possible synonym (earbuds, headphones, earmuffs) but none of those are the words. Please help.
altforlaughs:
Earplugs
Image source: Henrhallen743, goffkein / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9 What Is The Word That Sounds Like Jurassic And You Can Use Before Change To Say Massive Change
ShiggieSmalls:
Drastic
Image source: XanonDoe, magnific (not the actual photo)
Are you enjoying scrolling through these words and trying to figure out what people were searching for before reading the answers, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve experienced lethologica recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring words that people couldn’t recall, look no further than right here!
#10 Need Help Identifying A Children’s Movie My Parents Insisted I Made Up
Anon:
I couldn’t have been older than 4, so this was around 2002. I watched a movie with my parents (or so I thought) and despite never watching it again, it became my favorite. It centered around a middle aged man who went on some kind of adventure and turned into a fish. I also think I recall him visiting a school of some sort? It seemed like a slightly old movie, but it was in color and began with real actors and changed to animation. For weeks after I saw this movie I told my parents about it, but they insisted it was a dream so I let it go. Does anyone know what this movie is?
sahm8585:
The incredible mr limpet?
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0058230/
Image source: anon
#11 Actor Who Looks Like Michael Douglas But With More Hair
bumbleshirts:
He looks just like Michael Douglas but with a lot more – dark – hair
still alive and working (saw him in something recently but I can’t remember what), probably in his 50s or 60s
jrootabega:
Dennis Boutsikaris.
Image source: bumbleshirts, Greg2600 / Wikipedia
#12 A Website Where You Would Answer (Usually Moral And Ethical) Questions And It Would Tell You When Your Views Contradict Each Other And Result In Hypocrisy
KaliserEatsTheCookie:
I think it was something along the lines biting the bullet but I might be wrong.
duraxTwo:
The Philosophical Health Check
Image source: KaliserEatsTheCookie, tirachardz / magnific (not the actual photo)
#13 Please Help! 90s Cartoon I Had On Vhs As A Child. It Has Been Driving Me Crazy For Years And Years!
Immediate_Tooth_6267:
So, my brother and I had a cartoon on VHS which I don’t remember ever seeing on the television, so may have been rare I’m not sure. I was born in 1991, my brother in 1986 and we both remember random parts from the plot which I will describe below:
At the beginning, there is a child character (not human) swinging on a swing outside and singing “I’m the king of the castle, you’re the dirty rascal”.
Then there is a character who is walking through the village (ogre like and breathing heavily as he walked), and I remember different villagers hands shown slamming their windows shut up on his arrival. Their houses and the animation in general was quite similar to The Smurfs houses.
I think the baddie kidnapped one of the characters and took her down a well where he kept her hostage. I remember he had a goldfish bowl on his head here, as she had cried so much and flooded the well. I also remember him swimming up out of the tear-flooded well with a suitcase in his hand.
Honestly you would be saving around 20 years of torment- please help!
Thank you!
Mopopolis:
Incredible Creatures – The Ogre
Image source: Immediate_Tooth_6267
#14 Story Of A Man Who Sells His Pocketwatch To Buy Combs For His Wife’s Hair, But His Wife Cuts And Sells Her Hair To Buy A Chain For His Pocketwatch
richardrichard190:
story of a man who sells his pocketwatch to buy combs for his wife’s hair, but his wife cuts and sells her hair to buy a chain for his pocketwatch
ShiggieSmalls:
The Gift of the Magi, a short story by O. Henry
Image source: richardrichard190
#15 When You Get Hooked Up To A Cord In The Sky
itgetsokay:
And when they let you go you go zyoom over everything and you can look down at the scenery and stuff.
stephentkennedy:
Ziplining
Image source: itgetsokay, v.ivash / magnific (not the actual photo)
#16 Whats The Title Of That Song From The 80s That Goes “Israeli Men! Hallelujah Israeli Men!”
greatgatz77:
I recently heard an old song on the radio and I completely forgot the name of that song. They didnt mention the name of it after it ended so I still don’t know the title. Most people know it, its from the 80s and the chorus goes “Israeli Men! Hallelujah Israeli Men!”
I searched youtube for “Israeli Men” and “Israeli Men Hallelujah song” and no results came up. Whats the name of this song again?
svenskarrmatey:
It’s raining men.
Image source: greatgatz77
#17 Horse Fish
KertWert:
my friend is currently on the floor laughing over the fact i said “horse fish” please help
blackwaterlily:
Seahorse
Image source: KertWert
#18 Kinda Like A Toaster Strudel But Not Soft, Has The Frosting On From The Factory, Alot Of People Like The Cinnamon, And It Has No Frosting On The Edges
grandpixprix:
Pop Tart
Image source: anon
#19 Hand Necklaces
symbolsofblue:
Bracelets
Image source: sukhvir564312
#20 Can Anyone Tell Me Who Said This: “Any Action Before A Pandemic Is Seen As An Overreaction Any Action After A Pandemic Is Seen As An Underreaction.”
Fuckyousantorum:
I have seen this on twitter – and various different wording – but I can’t find who said it. Grateful for any help.
ialmostguaranteeit:
the Leavitt quote is “Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate.”
#21 What Is It Called When You Hear A New Phrase Or Learn Something New And Then Repeatedly Hear About It In Everyday Life Shortly After, But Not Before Hearing About It?
Chrissykissthecorpse:
Baader meinhof phenomenon
Image source: Raidens_hat
#22 A Website That Picks A Random Youtube Video With 0 Views, So You’re The First To View It
joooooojharrison:
Its called Petittube !!
Image source: barnabe_a_abobora
#23 App You Can Download When Your Battery Is Almost Dead, And You Chat With A Group Of Others With Near Dead Phones, And Wait For Each Other To Die Off
anon:
Die With Me
Image source: HoganB_Gogan
#24 Comedian Who Did A Bit On Jesus Coming Back And Seeing Crosses Everywhere Being Like If Jfk Came Back And Saw Everyone Wearing Little Rifles
seedofdoubt:
Bill Hicks
Image source: Seeberger48
#25 Hard Boiled Egg, Cut In Half With The Weird Stuff On Top
LordofDescension:
Used for fancy parties. I’m trying to make it MINUS the fancy parties lol
anon:
Deviled eggs
Image source: LordofDescension
#26 Tumblr Post About A Guy With 5(?) Similar Looking Cats & His Friend Thinking They Were All One Very Fast Cat Due To The Cats Never Being In The Same Room Once Throughout The Years
beansorcist:
Google has failed me. 20,000 photos is allot to go through. Big thankies from McSpankies in advance.
anon:
it was 4 cats and a screenshot of a fb post!
Image source: beansorcist
#27 A First Person Sh**ter Video, Where If You Sh*t A Child The Player Is Kicked Back To The Home Screen, With The Statement “Children Are Not A Part Of War” (Or Something Like That) In White Text, Black Background
VelocaNic:
I saw it in passing, but cannot remember where I saw it, or what game it was.
FozzyBear89:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Image source: VelocaNic
#28 A Movie Based In Japan On An Online Chatroom. 4 People Agree On A S**cide Pact And To Meet In Person. One Of Them Turns Out To Be A Child And They Each Try To Teach Her Why She Should Want To Still Live
sagittariums:
3 FT Ball & Souls
Image source: The_Akwuegbu
#29 Means “Spending A Lot Of Money” And Sounds Like “Splooge”
Jexlan:
e.g. “I will guiltless [word] my lottery money!”
I thought it was “splooge” and then google’d it, to find out that meant something totally different. So deleted my Facebook message
FiremanPCT2016:
Splurge
Image source: Jexlan
#30 That Concept In Psychology When You Don’t Do Something That You Were Really Going To Do Because People Keep Telling You To Do It
SirHovaOfBrooklyn:
There was this psychological concept that I remember reading on when I took my undergrad studies that says that some people end up not doing something that they were really going to do because other people keep telling them to do it and they end up losing autonomy over the act. They end up feeling that they’re being told to do something instead of them actually having the initiative to do that thing.
MER_REM:
Psychological reactance
Image source: SirHovaOfBrooklyn
#31 The Song That’s Like “Awwwww Vvvvaaayyyy Maarrriiiieeeeee”
rotmgalt:
I swear im so good at singing it but I can’t remember the name and google and shazam aren’t helping me. I guarantee every single person has heard it before. Thank you
joosecof:
Ave Maria.
Image source: rotmgalt
#32 Wife Hates Reddit! Prove Her Wrong, By Helping Her Figure Out What Movie She Cant Remember!
estoeckeler:
My wife, who has a pretty poor memory, is trying to find/remember the name of an old black and white movie. Maybe from the 50s or 60s. It had an older lady(50 or 60 y/o) that lives in a house with two kids . At the end of the movie some guy was k**led by “street children” or the movie implies they k**led him and maybe ate him? She describes it as a spooky movie, but not a horror movie. They may hav lived near the ocean…
boothismanbooooo:
Suddenly Last Summer
Image source: estoeckeler
#33 My 3yo Is Asking To Eat Something He Had At My Sil’s House (She Has No Idea Either). In The Us (MN). He Said “They Are Brown Circles, There’s Two In A Bag. You Peel Them. Dogs Can’t Have Them. They Are Kinda Big, But Not So Big.” Huh??
burnf4ce:
Sorry not sure if this is a good sub for a question like this.. But idk where else to post it ha.
Just trying to figure out what the hell our kiddo is talking about! He keeps saying he almost remembers what they’re called.. But no quite. HALP!!
viewerfromthemiddle:
Peeling + healthy make me think of some kind of all-natural fruit roll-up snacks. Something like these maybe?
Image source: burnf4ce
#34 Paper Puncher Than Shoots Metal?
anon:
I’ve been trying to think of this word for half an hour. The classroom object that’s best friends with the hole puncher. If you have a stack of paper and you need them to be together. Shoots tiny metal.
Edit: I’m probably just going to delete this. I got what I came for, thanks for the support to some of you! Let’s not forget that people are human. This has just became a downvoting fest even for people who are just posting their mind slip moments.
TinyEyedCrimsonChin:
Stapler
Image source: anon
#35 Please Help, This Is Driving Me Insane
ovoduckman:
Hey guys so I got a bit of an interesting post here. I was incarcerated for 2 years and during lock ups at night time the guards would occasionally leave the t.v. on for us to watch from our cells.
One night I couldn’t sleep and was up at 2 a.m. and I decided to go look out my cell window to see what was on. I ended up watching a whole psychedelic type of movie which I would really like to watch again but as I was in jail for so long I forgot the name of it. I’ll do my best to describe it, there were no big list actors I know of so I’ll be describing scenes from the movie and hopefully we can figure it out.
Ok, so I remember a scene showing a large white building type thing with a random door high up on the side of it.
Another scene was showing clips of different people introducing themselves with the same name.
There was a clip of a woman collecting film reels and trying to put them in the proper order.
A scene of a red dot (I think from a laser pointer) pointing at a image on a projector screen of waves on the beach hitting the sand.
A scene of a call center that seemed to take people to important places where certain events happen. It kinda seemed like they were re-creating scenarios so as not to mess w the space time continuum.
I also believe there was a scene where someone was in the tall white building walking through the halls but I’m unsure if I’m thinking of someone else on that one.
Other than that, that’s everything I remember. I’d really appreciate any help finding out what this movie was called. Thanks in advance to anyone who contributes to finding this out with me :)
snackbasket:
You Are Here (2010 film)
Image source: ovoduckman
#36 An Asian Film Where The Main Character Is A Male Wanting To Get Laid On The Night Of His 18th Birthday (I Think). All He Could Afford Was An Older Woman. They Talked After S*x, And Through His Stories, The Woman Learned That He Could Be Her Son Whom She Gave Up For Adoption Years Ago
miss_scimitar:
Sarong banggi
Image source: johndecoded
#37 That Pasta Sandwich Pan Stuff
anon:
So this sounds stupid but I cannot remember what this is called, it’s like a pasta blanket, with meat sauce and cheese in it, then another pasta blanket on top
iamtownsend:
Lasagna
Image source: anon
#38 Movie Where Kids Drown In A Pit. Picture Included
Moonfenceox:
The only scene is remember is where 3 or 4 kids are chained to the top of a stone pit. Water starts filling the pit from the bottom, and after a time skip the kids are skeletons.
The movie might be based on Peter Pan.
beastiezzz:
It’s Peter Pan 2003 , the scene in the cave with the ticking crocodile There was a skeleton beside the little one
Image source: Moonfenceox
#39 I Swear This Movie Has Been Erased From History. Both Me And My Father Have Typed In The Entire Synopsis On Google Multiple Times And Nothing Has Come Up. I Need Serious Help, As This Was One Of The Best Movies I’ve Ever Seen
anon:
I can remember almost every detail about this movie, except for the name. I can’t find anything about it online, anywhere. Here’s the rough synopsis: a man comes home to find that his wife is missing, kidnapped. He gets a call from the man who kidnapped her, and eventually gets in contact with her. She tells him that she is trapped inside of a box underground, buried alive. She is accompanied by a man in her acting class in the box. The man is now on a race to find his wife and the man trapped with her. In the end, it is revealed that the antagonist was in an agreement with the two supposedly kidnapped people. They were never buried alive, they were just fine. They just wanted to get her away from her husband, so they wanted to fake their deaths in a bravado way so she could run off with this actor dude. So in the end, the protagonist man tracks down the antagonist and puts him in a box underground for real. This movie was friggin awesome, so it’d be great if someone could help me find it, it would really make both mine and my dad’s lives 1,000x better as we’ve been searching for the past 8-9 years for this movie. It had to be pretty big, since we first rented it at a Redbox in Walmart. I remember there was one scene in the movie where the protagonist meets up with the antagonist at a bar to try to cut a deal, so when the antagonist gets up to use the bathroom, he tries to roofie his drink, but the patrons at the bar notice and alert the antagonist, which leads to a big car chase. Hope all this helps, thanks to anyone who decides to help me look:)
SparxIzLyfe:
Coffin (2011) with Kevin Sorbo
Image source: anon
#40 Asian Horror Movie Where A Woman Sits Alone In A Train Looking At A Painting Of People In A Train And Eventually Realizes The Image Resembles What Her Perspective In Real Life. Then These People Became Zombies And Attacked Her
embexlily:
I’m not sure if this is a movie or a television show.
Edit: Now I don’t think it was an Asian movie anymore. I dont think it came from a movie either. Probably a viral ad or a short film. But the scene description I’m still 100% sure.
deadrowan:
It’s the beginning of End of the Line.
Image source: embexlily
#41 A Family Goes To Vacation In Japan And Stay In A Tiny Room. At The End They Find Out That They Have Been Staying Only In The Very Front, And Opening A Door Reveals A Big And Beautiful Suite
zeroupvotes:
As the title says. Saw this clip from YouTube, trying to find it again !
TWFM:
King of the Hill
Image source: zeroupvotes
#42 Girl Who Wears All Black” (Kids Show?)
Nottodayisland:
My 4 year old is having a meltdown because he wants to watch “The girl who wears all black – black shoes and black socks and black clothes”. She also broke her picture? Picture frame maybe? Not sure if this is a TV show, movie, or YouTube video. Any help would be appreciated! He’s pretty sharp so if I show him your suggestions he’ll say yes or no right away.
Thanks so much!
anon:
Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”
Image source: Nottodayisland
#43 Name Of The Movie With A Scene Where A Kid Tries To Use A Fake ID And The Clerk Says – You’re A 46 Year Old Black Man? And The Kid Says “War Changes A Man”
fleurreddit:
Description is pretty much all I remember. Maybe 1990s or 2000s era?
jesuschristsuperfly:
Summer School
Image source: fleurreddit
#44 I Work With Kids With Autism And One Of My Kiddos Has Been Requesting The Same Thing Over And Over All Day. I Have No Idea What He’s Talking About And I Can’t Find It Anywhere. It’s “Tacha, No Eyes”
Suitcase-:
This happens pretty frequently, a kid will request something and I have absolutely no idea what he or she is asking for but most of the time they let it go pretty quickly (including this kiddo). But he’s been very fixated on it and he keeps spelling “tacha” to me (but that doesn’t mean he’s spelling it correctly). I googled it for him and let him look at the top few results, i put it in YouTube, IMDB, anything i could think of with no luck. He also sometimes says “tacha, she has no eyes” if that is helpful. SOS, what is my little guy looking for??
HamiltonBlack:
Gacha Life
Image source: Suitcase-
#45 I Have Scoured The Internet For Years To No Avail. Please Help Me Find This Movie
Mangadditor:
I watched this movie about 18 years ago. I have searched high and low for it. I’ve pretty much given up hope that I will ever find it and this is literally my last effort before I give up for good. I was pretty young when I watched it but I’ll list what I remember of the movie.
~I know it was a pretty old movie but it was in colour.
~ There was a king and queen who had been trying unsuccessfully to bear children.
~ I’m not sure what exactly happened, but some old woman told them that they should bury some fish bones by a tree and that would be the answer to their problem. (I think the woman was actually a witch or something who had been treated well by the King and Queen, and so she was repaying their kindness)
~Shortly afterwards, the Queen fell pregnant with twins (they had buried 2 fish bones) and two swords appeared where the bones had been buried by the tree.
~ The twin Princes grew up and it turned out that the swords were linked to them somehow. There was a thermometer-like bar thingy that would go down whenever they were in trouble (It would only work for the twin it was linked to).
My memory gets super fuzzy from here on. I don’t remember what the story was actually about. I do remember that the twins ended up in the mountains fighting someone that looked exactly like them (a third Imposter) who was trying to convince one twin that he was actually his twin brother. The swords ended up playing a role in determining the correct twin and the Imposter kind of phased into the mountain.
That’s it. As I said, I’ve given up hope that I’ll ever find this movie, but I have nothing to lose by posting it here.
anon:
The Third Prince
Image source: Mangadditor
#46 Oh My God, This Is Stupid. I Can’t Think Of The Term. When You Construct A Tent Or Enclosed Space Using Cushions And Cloths And Chairs And Tables. Predominately As Kids
humansareboring:
Please help?! I’m having a brain fart.
DoctorFork:
Pillow fort
Image source: humansareboring
#47 Male Actor That Looks Like The Green Duck From “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared”?
delpriore77:
this isn’t a joke: it’s mostly in the eyes/browbone. male actor 40-60 relatively famous.
K**lerQueen109:
Mark Ruffalo
Image source: delpriore77
#48 A Video Game Where The Players Romance Option Was Locked In As The Npc They Spoke To The Most, Leading To Most People Getting A Cutscene Where Their Character Slept With The Merchant
yanderia:
Dragon’s Dogma!
Image source: Xirithas
#49 Horror Movie About A Blonde Girl She Thinks She Is Haunted By Her Mother, But In Reality, The Ghost Of Her Mother Was Trying To Protect Her From A Serial K**ler That Was Hiding In The Basement. The Mother Finds Peace In The End When Her Daughter K**ls This Pshyco
anon:
Hello there, so more details about the movie.
The plot goes like this, a young blonde girl is trying to figure out why her mother died, thinks get sticky when she realises that her mother is haunting her, in reality, her mother was killed by a psychopath that was hiding into the basement of her house. This serial killer Jacob , he made all sorts of creep holes into the walls around the house, ironically the girls thinks her mother was haunting her.
The grand finale of the movie is when the blonde girl sneaks into the house, Jacob thinks he is alone as usual so he opens the hidden basement hatch and goes to the fridge to eat, he is starving himself down there because he rarely eats. The girl saw Jacob through one of his creep holes and then they start fighting, while Jacob bleeds out on the floor ,the front door of the house opens violently as a sign that the girl’s mother soul got out and she finds peace.
Please help :)
anon:
The Pact (2012)
Image source: anon
#50 An Old-Fashioned Word To Describe A Vapid Young Girl Who Concerns Herself Silly Things
me_be_ki:
I know it’s an informal term, probably three syllables, it would be in a Jane Austen novel or something like that. This word describes a young girl who is probably kind of flighty and doesn’t really concern herself with anything of real substance. Please help me out!
ShiggieSmalls:
Flibbertigibbet
Image source: me_be_ki
#51 Video Game Song? God Someone Please Tell Me The Name Of This Song Please
anon:
Alright, so I’ve returned with a song. I recently heard it play somewhere, I don’t remember where, but it brought back a bunch of memories. I vividly remember the melody and stuff, so I tried my best to recreate it with just my voice.
If I remember correctly, that part loops for a while. The song reminds me of Diddy Kong Racing for some reason, but my guess is that it’s from Super Monkey Ball, maybe??? I’m not sure. If you know it, please tell me and end my misery. Thank you. :(
SuperKitaroX:
Driftveil City – Pokemon Black and White
Image source: anon
#52 Male Partner Of Protagonist Dies Choking In His Vomit Mid-Sleep, After A Night Of Drinking. Protagonist Hallucinates That He Is Alive. The Viewers Find Out That Partner Is Dead In The End When Protagonist Is Sleeping With A Rotting Corpse
Hamsomy3:
Additional Info after further thinking:
Most of the screen time is on the Protagonist (and maybe her hallucinated Boyfriend? I can’t remember if his presence was implied or shown)
Ending has an elderly? couple, neighbour? driving up asking the police what’s up because there are police tapes? That is when it cuts to sleeping with the rotting corpse.
Might not have been on Netflix
Even further thinking:
Most of the movie happens in the house of the protagonist and corpse. However, I can’t remember if they own it or rented it.
The show is not very sci-fi-esque. It seems like a very normal show about a couple getting along (all the couple things good and bad), until the reveal at the end.
The viewers mid-way through the movie see a silhouette of the male partner vomiting in his bed. However, it cuts away without letting on that he chokes and die.
tallulahperkins:
House of Good and Evil
Image source: Hamsomy3
#53 I’m Looking For A Japanese Film Where The Whole Familys Having An Affair
maesbox:
Need help finding the name of this movie?
I watched it on Netflix back in 2014/15. I believe it was a Japanese film. The plot involves a Father, Mother, Son, and Daughter who are all having affairs, save for the son. The father is sleeping with one of his students (who is the son’s crush), the mother is having an affair with her photography teacher, and the daughter is having an affair with a DJ. The mother, the daughter, and the student get pregnant. The daughters boyfriend, who is a gynecologist for the mother, congratulates the family on the mother being pregnant. This leads to the mother letting her husband believe it is his son and the daughter lets the gynecologist believe shes pregnant with his kid. The student, who the father got pregnant, decides to marry the son in order to keep it all in the family. The movie ends with all of them taking a picture together with their kids. Supposedly, the secrets still kept that all the kids are someone else’s.
take7pieces:
It’s a Korean movie called Belly Button.
Image source: maesbox
#54 Guy Has A Series Of Photoshop Tutorials But The Joke Is That His Life Is Slowly Falling Apart In The Background
ThatGuy502:
I think his wife/girlfriend is cheating on him. Every video is on Youtube.
FutureBot:
You Suck At Photoshop
Image source: ThatGuy502
#55 Most Terrifying Movie Of My Childhood
First_Stranger_2549:
So I remember three main points from that movie:
Main character is at a hospital and a lady on a wheelchair passes next to him and when he looks at her her smile is HUGE like her whole face has been mutilated.
One character stands in his/her bedroom then hears his/her mother outside screaming and a thick pool of blood is seen coming below the door.
Guy finds himself in the body of a spider in a sink (human head, spider body). Someone comes and opens the faucet he gets drained. Next he wakes up in a place with not so deep water, but now he is a super big spider and chases something.
tgrzrk:
The first scene sounds like it’s from Hellraiser: Inferno
Image source: First_Stranger_2549
#56 A Philosopher Who Spent A Long Time Depressed Because He Couldn’t Prove Free Will, Until He Realized He Could Just Choose To Believe It.
PhuckleberryDipsh*t:
I’m not quite sure where I first read it, I think maybe on r/TodayILearned or something. It was kind of interesting but I never remembered the name of the philosopher/thinker now that I wanna read more about him.
anon:
William James
Image source: PhuckleberryDipsh*t
#57 Movie Where A Woman Moves To A Neighborhood And Everyone’s Invisible To Her Solved
hannakarin:
I have this very vivid memory of a scene from a movie that my mom was watching when I was a kid.
I must’ve entered her room some day and it was on tv and seemed interesting so I watched some of it with her and was very disturbed by it. I’m posting about it here because I mentioned it to her many times but she has no memory of it.
The premise of the movie from what I remember is a family (mom, dad and maybe two children, I think) that moves to this idyllic suburb, one of those huge neighborhoods with identical houses. It’s like a whole community with a town center, school, supermarket, stuff like that.
But, for some reason, and I don’t know if that’s a thing from the beginning of the movie or if it happens at a particular point in the story since I just watched a part of it, but the main character, the mom, doesn’t see the neighbors. Not in a floating-objects and self-driving cars type of way, but the places she goes to just look empty.
And her husband and kids talk about the people in the neighborhood but whenever she goes somewhere all the streets and stores are completely empty. There are cars parked, stuff on store shelves, just no people.
The specific scene that really stuck with me is a moment in which she goes to the supermarket.
It’s like a ghost town, there’s not a soul in there, including in the parking lot and at the checkout counters. She’s already really stressed and scared but she grabs the cart and walks around the empty aisles, picking up groceries and such. Then she goes to the checkout counter but, since there’s no one there, she walks through, crying (she’s a mess at that point) and goes to her car.
Then, when she arrives at her house her husband scolds her because he says people have been calling him saying that she stole from the supermarket and made a scene, but she starts spiraling thinking she must be crazy or that he must be trying to trick her.
It’s really strange and stressful and I have this very vivid memory of it. Hope it wasn’t just a dream I had or something.
TL;DR A woman and her family move to this neighborhood but, while to the kids and husband everything is normal, to her it looks like a ghost town, like if there were no one else living there.
Joszef77:
“Ausentes” a Spanish movie from 2005
Image source: hannakarin
#58 Soldiers Are Being Trained To K**l Aliens But One Soldiers Helmet Gets Damages Or Malfunctions And He Finds Out They’re Actually Sh**ting People
BadAtCorrectingYou:
Might be a tv show or short film, I can vividly remember soldiers in full combat gear and visors that actually made it look like innocent humans were horrible alien creatures.
Marvelsquash:
It’s Black Mirror Men Against Fire
Image source: BadAtCorrectingYou
#59 Trans Timetraveler Falls In Love With Himself Pre Transition And Then K**ls His Future Self That Became A Te**orist
Godless_Arenji:
It was the most confusing movie I ever saw, and ends up with him going into a time loop forever of becoming an extremist and then k**ling himself.
I don’t remember much other then I was probably in middle school when I saw it so from 2010-2014, but it’s probably older then that since we watched it on demand.
Feraffiphar:
Predestination
Image source: Godless_Arenji
#60 Movie Where On The Night Before Her Birthday Each Year, A Girl Has The Same Dream Where She Is On A Train. Each Year It Gets One Stop Further Before She Wakes Up
teerobz:
I’d have seen this between 1997-2007 but it was on TV, so I suppose it could be a little older.
Every year, in her dream, the train the main character is on gets one stop further before she wakes up. She’s coming up to a milestone birthday (perhaps 30th?) and the train is approaching the last stop. I remember the plot being that she needs to find out what the dream means before it reaches the last stop but have no idea how it ends.
I’ve been thinking about this for years and no amount searching has unearthed anything. I’m close to accepting that I’ve totally invented it.
averyaaaples:
the movie Code 46 with Tim Robbins
Image source: teerobz
#61 Video Of Black Dude Saying The Same Word But Really Is Different Words
Omanjarrez:
The dude is speaking to the camera and speaks out a sentence with their reginal accent and it sounds like he’s just saying the same word. But it’s just different words said similarly. At the end he’s surprised about how they speak.
johnnyhouston87:
Aaron earned iron urn
Image source: Omanjarrez
#62 Show About A Guy Who Receives The Next Day’s Newspaper And Spends The Day Trying To Change The Future (Ie. Accidents, Crime, Etc) That Are In The Paper
pastina2:
There’s a cat around too. I think it could be a Canadian show but not sure.
DeathByComcast:
Early Edition
Image source: pastina2
#63 That Keyboard Secret Code In Res That Gives You Flying Bacon
Greyfallow:
Whats it called again? You do something like shift, up, right, right, left, etc~ and you get bacon flying across your screen. It something like “tsunami code”.
It’s from a cheat from an old video game
Electron_Blue:
The Konami Code.
Image source: Greyfallow
#64 A Young Man In A Soldier Uniform Sits At A Bar And Is Sad. The Guy Next To Him Asks Him Why He’s Sad. The Soldier Explains That He Came Back From War And Is Traumatized. The Man Empathizes And Wants To Buy Him A Drink. Soldier Says “Sorry, But I Can’t. I’m Under 21 Years Old”
Lemon1412:
I think it’s a webcomic made in the last few years.
anon:
There is this Cyanide and Happiness comic
Image source: Lemon1412
#65 A Movie No One Believes Exists Except For Me
FakeMccnotmyrealname:
If the Geedas thing can get solved, and the blue pinhead guy can get solved, surely my conundrum can get solved.
When I was a kid I had this Halloween movie I don’t remember the title of but I remember the aesthetics and plot vividly because it was one of those things my monkey child brain wanted to consume constantly; I must have watched it 1000 times as a kid. This would have been early 2000’s, no later than 2002 when I was watching this movie, I couldn’t have been older than 6.
The plot of this animated kid’s movie surrounded this scooby-doo style gang of kids who were reading some book about local lore and myths or something to that effect and see this castle in the book where monsters are supposedly locked away and pretty much just go “hey! that’s near by! let’s check it out!” So they go to the castle and find 4 doors; 3 sealed, and one broken open. The teens start exploring the castle when a mad scientist inhabiting the castle sees them on a security camera and opens the doors freeing dracula, frankenstein, and the wolf man as a security force to eliminate the scooby-doo gang. High jinks ensue as the monsters clumsily chase the kids around the house all while this strange, floppy eared, burlap rag doll is sabotaging the castle. The mosnters fail to catch the kids, the floppy eared rag doll makes the castle self destruct, the scooby-doo gang escapes in the nick of time while the raggedy doll chases the scientist through the crumbling castle as the gang drives away.
The movie was definitely animated. I seem to remember everyone looking similar to troll dolls but I know they didn’t belong to the brand; this was some straight to vhs crap movie for sure. The characters were drawn with that type of squat body and puffy cheeks style, though. With the exception of the rag doll, which I remember being more proportionate and out of place looking.
Something makes me feel this movie was not made in the U.S. It could be from anywhere honestly, but I think it might be European based on the art style. It had a very Swiss style about it from what I remember. I don’t think it was an exclusive of any one retailer. In fact, I think my parents just saw a vhs with three goofy looking monsters on it and thought my dumb monkey brain that was always playing Medievil would love it.
I’ve been trying to find this movie online for years but I have made no progress. I thought my parents would remember it from how much I watched it but they just give me the crazy eyes when I describe it. My younger brother reacts in much the same way.
If I saw it I would know it in an instant, I never saw anything else like to this day.
Exotic-Dragonfly3202:
It’s Castle of Doom!
Image source: FakeMccnotmyrealname
#66 I Saw It As A Kid, So Around 1989 Or So. A Guy Is Telling A Story To The Audience I Think, Yet He Is Falling To His Death, But Everytime He Pauses To Tell More Of The Story, He Pauses In Mid Air, And At The End Of The Movie He’s Only Like A Foot Off The Ground…
Digmana:
So he sets his feet on the ground and walks or runs away.
odn:
This is The Hudsucker Proxy, great movie.
Image source: Digmana
#67 That Book Everyone Read In Middle School
anon:
It’s a story about two people who are pretty close, and one of them has down syndrome or something. At the end, one of them says something like “think of the rabbits, b*tch” and then sh**ts him in the back of the head. I remember that it was a mercy k**ling because some bad people were after them, or something?
Kinda wanna go back to it and read an analysis of it because surely he didn’t have to sh**t him, right?
LesVegetables87:
Of mice and men
Image source: anon
#68 A Black Comedian Telling A Story About A Time He Was “Tricked” Into Watching Birds And/Or Flowers And Was Inspired By The Beauty, Then Later On Showing His Black Friend And Inspiring Him
unique-username:
I can’t remember much more about it. The birds and flowers could have been butterflies, I’m not sure.
In the video he was doing his stand up show, and this story was part of it. It was one of those “white people are like this, black people are like that” segues, but the payoff for this one was the heartwarming perspective taking moment he then shared with his black friend later that was even funnier.
AbuDhabiBabyBoy:
Ali Siddiq
Image source: unique-username
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