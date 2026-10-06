This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

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Is it just us, or are cats basically tiny, dramatic humans who refuse to pay rent? These hilarious cats are so much more than just pets, and their expressive faces and quirky behavior genuinely deserve a scientific study. From funny cat faces to cats acting like humans, there’s something about these furry little weirdos that makes them endlessly relatable.

That humanlike charm is exactly what the creator behind the Threads account @funnythingsofcats captures so brilliantly, dedicating their platform to showcasing funny cats in their most undeniably hilarious moments. The result is a collection of funny cat pictures that perfectly capture just how expressive our feline friends can be.

What makes this collection so captivating is the variety of unfiltered emotion. From existential-crisis faces and suspicious stares to middle-aged dads slouching on the couch, every photo catches these cats with human expressions, as if they’ve forgotten they’re supposed to be animals. Some look like they’re deep in thought, while others seem ready to judge everyone in the room.

Scroll down to explore the 57 funniest cat pictures we’ve put together that make these cats impossible not to love.

#1 This Is How A Cat’s Loaf Posture Looks From Underneath.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

#2 Who Is This Diva.? 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#3 Aaaaaaaaaaaaa.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#4 Silly Mom And Her Silly Baby.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#5 The Cutest Cat.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#6 Yoga Time..😹

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#7 He Is Back In Stock.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#8 Cat Fish.. 😂🥰

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#9 Bro Thinks This Is Enough To Pay Rent.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#10 Who Broke His Heart.? 😭

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#11 It’s Just A Cat Cupcake.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#12 Cozy Cat’s Family.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#13 What Is This Move Called.? 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#14 Splooty Cat.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#15 Ah Yes, A Very Comfortable Spot.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#16 It’s The Rare 0ctocat.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#17 Cat Loaf Confirmed.. 🔥🔥

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#18 Only Felines.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#19 How Is That Even Possible! 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#20 Look At My Muscle.. 💪

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#21 Where Is Food.? 😡

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#22 True Love Is.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#23 BFF.. ⭐

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#24 Me Until I Get Married.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#25 Best Of Friends.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#26 Can I Have Some.. No, You Can’t.. 😭

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#27 This Is My Life Now.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#28 It’s Not A Cat, It’s A Squirrel.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#29 The Cat Is The Real Boss Of This Meeting… 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#30 Cats And Mirrors.. 🔥

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#31 Nosy Neighbours.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#32 Cat Energy.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#33 3 Idiots.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#34 They’re Best Friends.. ❤️💯

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#35 Give Me A Hug.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#36 What Do You Expect Me To Do With This.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#37 This Is The Cutest Thing I Saw Today.. ❤️

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#38 Camouflage.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#39 Found A Friend.. 💕

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#40 Perfect Sunkissed Photo Doesn’t Exi.. 👀

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#41 Feel The Enthusiasm.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#42 Who Broke His Heart? 😢

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#43 Like Father Like Son.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#44 Best Face Swap.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#45 Fat.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#46 Aaaaaaaa, I Got Kittenapped.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#47 Bro Tried Eating His Auto Feeder.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#48 Party, Hearty.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#49 Cat Photo Of The Year.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#50 I Think Bro Is A Lil Confused.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#51 He’s Not Mad, It’s Just His Face.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#52 Just Chilling.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#53 Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#54 The End.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#55 Camouflage.. 🔥

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#56 So We Are Friends.. 😍

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

#57 He Cannot Be Stopped.. 🤣

This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Image source: funnythingsofcats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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