This Page Shared 57 Pics Of Cats Caught Looking Unreasonably Human In The Funniest Ways

Is it just us, or are cats basically tiny, dramatic humans who refuse to pay rent? These hilarious cats are so much more than just pets, and their expressive faces and quirky behavior genuinely deserve a scientific study. From funny cat faces to cats acting like humans, there’s something about these furry little weirdos that makes them endlessly relatable.
That humanlike charm is exactly what the creator behind the Threads account @funnythingsofcats captures so brilliantly, dedicating their platform to showcasing funny cats in their most undeniably hilarious moments. The result is a collection of funny cat pictures that perfectly capture just how expressive our feline friends can be.
What makes this collection so captivating is the variety of unfiltered emotion. From existential-crisis faces and suspicious stares to middle-aged dads slouching on the couch, every photo catches these cats with human expressions, as if they’ve forgotten they’re supposed to be animals. Some look like they’re deep in thought, while others seem ready to judge everyone in the room.
Scroll down to explore the 57 funniest cat pictures we’ve put together that make these cats impossible not to love.
#1 This Is How A Cat’s Loaf Posture Looks From Underneath.. 🤣
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#2 Who Is This Diva.? 🤣
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#3 Aaaaaaaaaaaaa.. 🤣
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#4 Silly Mom And Her Silly Baby.. 🤣
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#5 The Cutest Cat.. ❤️
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#6 Yoga Time..😹
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#7 He Is Back In Stock.. ❤️
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#8 Cat Fish.. 😂🥰
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#9 Bro Thinks This Is Enough To Pay Rent.. 🤣
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#10 Who Broke His Heart.? 😭
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#11 It’s Just A Cat Cupcake.. 🤣
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#12 Cozy Cat’s Family.. ❤️
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#13 What Is This Move Called.? 🤣
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#14 Splooty Cat.. 🤣
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#15 Ah Yes, A Very Comfortable Spot.. 🤣
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#16 It’s The Rare 0ctocat.. 🤣
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#17 Cat Loaf Confirmed.. 🔥🔥
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#18 Only Felines.. 🤣
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#19 How Is That Even Possible! 🤣
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#20 Look At My Muscle.. 💪
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#21 Where Is Food.? 😡
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#22 True Love Is.. 🤣
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#23 BFF.. ⭐
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#24 Me Until I Get Married.. 🤣
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#25 Best Of Friends.. ❤️
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#26 Can I Have Some.. No, You Can’t.. 😭
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#27 This Is My Life Now.. 🤣
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#28 It’s Not A Cat, It’s A Squirrel.. 🤣
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#29 The Cat Is The Real Boss Of This Meeting… 🤣
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#30 Cats And Mirrors.. 🔥
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#31 Nosy Neighbours.. 🤣
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#32 Cat Energy.. 🤣
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#33 3 Idiots.. 🤣
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#34 They’re Best Friends.. ❤️💯
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#35 Give Me A Hug.. ❤️
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#36 What Do You Expect Me To Do With This.. 🤣
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#37 This Is The Cutest Thing I Saw Today.. ❤️
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#38 Camouflage.. 🤣
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#39 Found A Friend.. 💕
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#40 Perfect Sunkissed Photo Doesn’t Exi.. 👀
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#41 Feel The Enthusiasm.. 🤣
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#42 Who Broke His Heart? 😢
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#43 Like Father Like Son.. 🤣
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#44 Best Face Swap.. 🤣
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#45 Fat.. 🤣
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#46 Aaaaaaaa, I Got Kittenapped.. 🤣
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#47 Bro Tried Eating His Auto Feeder.. 🤣
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#48 Party, Hearty.. 🤣
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#49 Cat Photo Of The Year.. 🤣
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#50 I Think Bro Is A Lil Confused.. 🤣
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#51 He’s Not Mad, It’s Just His Face.. 🤣
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#52 Just Chilling.. 🤣
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#53 Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge.. 🤣
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#54 The End.. 🤣
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#55 Camouflage.. 🔥
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#56 So We Are Friends.. 😍
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#57 He Cannot Be Stopped.. 🤣
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