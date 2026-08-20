Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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Not every day needs a big adventure—sometimes, all you need is something silly enough to make you laugh for no particular reason. A clever joke, a completely ridiculous observation, or something that makes absolutely no sense can be enough to turn an otherwise ordinary day around.

And that’s exactly what today’s collection is all about. We dove into Reddit’s r/Humor to find funny posts about everything, nothing, and plenty of wonderfully random things in between. Some are clever, some are delightfully silly, and a few are so unexpected that they might catch you completely off guard. Whether you’re having a great day or simply need a quick mood boost, keep scrolling, Pandas, and enjoy a little laughter.

#1 The United States

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: mhdksafa

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

#2 Yeah, Atheists Are Definitely Known For That

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: georjelin

#3 Sugar

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

We’ve all heard the saying that laughter is the best medicine. But why does a good laugh actually make us feel better? While laughter can’t replace proper medical care, it can have some genuinely positive effects on both the mind and body. As the Mayo Clinic points out, laughter can increase your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulating your heart, lungs, and muscles. It can also trigger the release of endorphins, the brain’s feel-good chemicals. So, that uncontrollable laugh when someone says something ridiculous may be doing a little more for you than simply making your day more entertaining.

#4 You Donate. We’ll Take The Credit

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Domen08

#5 Ok

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ersiwn

#6 Same Same But Different

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: cadenzasilicra

The benefits can extend beyond that immediate feeling of happiness, too. Mirthful laughter may improve blood vessel function, increase blood flow, and help lower blood pressure, all of which can support cardiovascular health. A good laugh can also help ease stress and encourage your body to relax. Of course, nobody is suggesting that a few funny jokes are a substitute for exercise, medication, or a balanced lifestyle, but finding moments of genuine joy certainly doesn’t hurt. Sometimes, your body seems to appreciate a good laugh just as much as your mood does.

#7 My Ex’s Dad Wasn’t Ready To Lose His Netflix Access

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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#8 Cute Bird

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: No-Succotash2711

#9 Spain vs. USA

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: HelenaVillarO

Some research has even explored whether having a good sense of humor could be connected to living longer. A Norwegian study found an association between a strong sense of humor and better survival, with particularly notable findings among people with certain illnesses, including cancer. The fascinating connection between positive emotions and physical health has also been explored in Norman Cousins’ classic medical memoir, Anatomy of an Illness as Perceived by the Patient. The book follows Cousins’ experience with ankylosing spondylitis and his belief that stress, despair, hope, and joy could all influence how the body responds to illness. His unusual approach helped spark wider conversations about the relationship between the mind, emotions, and physical well-being.

#10 His Commitment To Technique Is Truly Unmatched

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: elizabeth3235

#11 Parenting Is Hard

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Technical-Relation-9

#12 Love These Twitter Replies

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: basaltxd

Cousins’ story is certainly one of the more unusual examples of taking laughter seriously. According to his memoir, he checked himself out of the hospital and into a hotel, where he combined medical treatment with large doses of vitamin C and regular viewings of Marx Brothers films and Candid Camera. Cousins wrote that periods of deep laughter seemed to help him manage pain and sleep better, leading him to explore what he described as the “biochemistry of positive emotions.” His experience was personal rather than a proven cure for everyone, but it became an influential example of how hope, enjoyment, and emotional well-being can play a meaningful role alongside proper medical treatment.

#13 The Haircut

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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#14 Ibuprofen Pulling Up To My Body Like A First-Day Intern With 47 Tasks And Zero Training

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: RaminNasibov

#15 AI

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: FreeSwimmer9905

And the benefits of laughter aren’t limited to physical health. Humor can also be incredibly useful when life gets tense. Whether you’re dealing with a disagreement with your partner, an awkward family gathering, or a stressful day at work, a well-timed laugh can sometimes take the edge off the situation. It won’t magically solve every problem, of course, and there are moments when jokes are definitely not appropriate. But shared laughter can lower tension, help people feel more connected, and make difficult situations seem a little easier to handle. Sometimes, laughing together reminds us that we’re on the same team.

#16 That’s My Son

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: FreeSwimmer9905

#17 Closers

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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#18 Imagine The World Had A Sense Of Humor Still And Businesses Started Advertising Like This Again 🤣

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ClearTranslator5093

Health psychologist Grace Tworek, PsyD, suggests thinking about laughter as a lifestyle rather than a prescription. In a piece for Cleveland Clinic, she recommends taking a moment to reflect on the things that naturally bring you joy. As she puts it, “When someone’s in a funk, one exercise I like to recommend is to just think back to something that usually would make you smile.” For one person, that might be a favorite song, while for someone else, it could be a walk around the block, spending time in the sunshine, watching a silly video, or calling a friend who always knows how to make them laugh.

#19 Let’s Be Realistic Here

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Domen08

#20 Somehow I Understand Him

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: brownvelvete

#21 More Of An 8 Pm Girl Myself Tbh

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Domen08

Dr. Tworek describes this approach as “behavioral activation”—essentially, making a conscious effort to schedule things you know you enjoy. When we’re overwhelmed, fun is often the first thing to disappear from our schedules. We tell ourselves we’ll relax after finishing one more task, answering one more email, or checking one more thing off the never-ending to-do list. But making time for something enjoyable isn’t necessarily a waste of time. Doing things that genuinely make us happy can help us recharge and cope with stress, reminding us that pleasure and laughter deserve a place in our lives, too.

#22 Bro Accidentally Discovered Animal Sociology At 2am

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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#23 Disturbing App

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#24 Honestly So Rude

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Domen08

Clearly, laughter may not be a miracle cure, but it can be a wonderful part of a healthy, happy life. A shared joke can brighten a difficult day, bring people closer together, and give us a brief break from whatever is weighing on our minds. And sometimes, those small moments of joy are exactly what we need to feel a little lighter. So, whether it’s a funny conversation, a ridiculous meme, or a joke that makes absolutely no sense, never underestimate the power of something that simply makes you smile.

#25 Ingenuity Is The Path

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Crazy_Adhesiveness84

#26 Screenshots Don’t Lie… Unless Michael Byrd Is Asking Questions

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#27 Not What I Expected

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Accomplished_Clue437

And that brings us back to today’s collection. We hope these posts gave you at least a few good laughs—or maybe even one of those moments when you have to stop scrolling because you’re laughing too hard. If you know a colleague who’s had a long day at work, a friend who could use a little cheering up, or a family member who appreciates a wonderfully silly joke, share this collection with them. After all, laughter is often even better when you have someone to share it with.

#28 🚕 🚖

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ClackMy_Sack

#29 Holy Creativity

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Heavy-Mushroom-9194

#30 Men

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Gelnoxx

#31 Selling 🦌

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#32 Yeah

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: BladeInTheWind

#33 So True

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: sirjohnmasters86

#34 I Mean There’s That

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: iamlvpreet

#35

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: elizabeth3235

#36 And Then Never Explain Why

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: 57829

#37 Melons: Seeds Neatly Filed In One Place. Watermelons: I Have A System, You Just Don’t Understand It

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#38 Spoiled

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Wild_Neighborhood605

#39 Misleading Title

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

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#40 Snow

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#41 Windows

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#42 Free Jassachusetts, He’s Innocent

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#43 Momma

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#44 Theres No Way. Talk About Evil Genius

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ClearTranslator5093

#45 Beaver Funny …

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Happyandbless

#46 Set A Trap. Got Old Macdonald’d. Deserved It

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#47 Crying During 4 Hours Of Sleep

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: elizabeth3235

#48 The Irony

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#49 So It Was All Jeff!

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#50 Bro Your Competition Has A Better Win Rate Than You

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#51 It’s Good I Guess

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: fal1en-angel

#52 Honestly, Same

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Builders-Service

#53 Pure Bliss

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#54 Ibuprofen

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#55 Digno De Mcnuggets

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: elizabeth3235

#56 Domino’s Pizza UK Just Posted This Because Of Playstation 🤣

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ClearTranslator5093

#57 Anti-Hr Sentiment

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#58 The Life Of A Scientist Sounds Way More Fun When You Describe It Like You’re A Six Year Old

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Nihilistic_dawn

#59 Cat Soda

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Decent_Face3146

#60 This Life Hack Is Cutting Edge

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#61 Gas Prices In Maui Getting Out Of Hand

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Middle-Luck-997

#62 Bye1 Get1

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#63 Currency Acceptance In Canada

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Wild_Neighborhood605

#64 Professionalism

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: obsidiansolstice

#65 Parents

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#66 The Trick Is To Eat The Burger From Above

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: PhewYork

#67 Three Wishes

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#68 Definitely Not A Catfish

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: akaysamra

#69 Doctor

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: ClackMy_Sack

#70 So Deep

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Flat-Calligrapher361

#71 What A Nutcase

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Lonely-Ordinary1478

#72 Turns Out The Most Effective Vampire Repellent Is A Basic Astronomy Lesson

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: Coffee_MysticRealm

#73 Oops

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: FunQuiet3370

#74 Imagine

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: BladeInTheWind

#75 I Forgot About This One, Now I Can’t Stop Laughing

Having A Boring Day? These 75 Random Jokes Might Be The Laugh You Didn’t Know You Needed

Image source: massiecard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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