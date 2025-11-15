30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

by

Thanksgiving is full of comedy material. There’s the signature American gluttony, the widespread ignorance of its dark history, and, of course, coping with being around your family.

But whether you’re spending the holiday at your relatives’, hosting a Friendsgiving, or just hanging out by yourself with takeout at home, chances are, you’ll need a little break to recover from the food coma at some point during the day. Don’t worry. Bored Panda has you covered.

We’ve put together a list of funny Thanksgiving memes that perfectly capture the essence of Turkey Day, so put on your stretchiest sweatpants, pour yourself a drink, and get ready for some giggles!

Oh, and if you forgot how everyone celebrated Thanksgiving last year, fire up our post from 2020.

#1

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#2

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#3

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#4

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#5

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: Parentpains

#6

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#7

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: mommajessiec

#8

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#9

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: ttvnzattack

#10

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#11

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#12

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#13

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#14

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: latinorebels

#15

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: mom_tho

#16

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: AllisonMH93

#17

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#18

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#19

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: sixfootcandy

#20

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#21

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#22

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#23

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#24

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#25

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#26

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: simoncholland

#27

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#28

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#29

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

#30

30 Funny Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Thanksgiving

Image source: sofingbored

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fixer to Fabulous Cast: Meet the Stars of HGTV’s Hit Renovation Show
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2024
30 Of The Best Responses To #Trashtag Challenge (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
David Muir: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Stunning Or Gross? Taiwanese Photographer Explores Issues Of Womanhood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created A Complete Alphabet Inspired By Flora And Fauna
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Pope Francis Pulls No Punches Gifting Donald Trump with Climate Change Encyclical
3 min read
May, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.